Flour and Grain Mill Products Manufacturing in South Africa 2021: Climate Change, Growing Population and High Food Costs Pose Challenges to Food Security
The grain milling sector is an important role player in food security as its products are the primary ingredients of South Africa's staple foods - maize meal and bread.
At least 20% of South African households have inadequate or severely inadequate access to food due to poverty and unemployment. Climate change, growing population, high food costs and farm murders could pose challenges to food security. Maize meal is the most affordable staple food option. Cake flour and pasta were amongst the popular panic buying food items during lockdown due to their extended shelf life
Local maize prices are expected to increase in the short term due to the weaker rand, growing demand for South Africa's maize in the Southern Africa region and the Far East and generally higher global grain prices.
South Africa produces most of its maize products locally but imports some sifted maize meal. About half of wheat for local consumption is imported. Exports of grain products are mainly to neighbouring countries. South Africa has increased exports of maize meal, wheat grain, and flour to Zimbabwe due to the easing of its phytosanitary restrictions (measures for the control of plant diseases especially in agricultural crops) and import duties.
This report focuses on the manufacture of flour and grain mill products, including the milling of maize and wheat. It includes information on the state of the sector, trade statistics and influencing factors including food prices and land reform.
There are profiles of 18 companies in the sector including the large players such as Tiger Brands and RCL Foods and millers including Vaal Milling Company and Gideon Milling.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Description of the Industry
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size of the Industry
4. State of the Industry
4.1. Local
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Coronavirus
5.2. Government Incentives and Support
5.3. Economic Environment
5.4. Rising Input Costs
5.5. Farm Murders
5.6. Land Reform Policy
5.7. Changing Consumer Preferences
5.8. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.9. Environmental Concerns
5.10. Labour
6. Competition
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
10. References
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
Summary of Notable Players
Company Profiles
Afgri Agri Services (Pty) Ltd
Algoa Roller Mills Cc
Bakhresa Sa (Pty) Ltd
Blinkwater Meule (Pty) Ltd
Brenner Brands (Pty) Ltd
Carolina Roller Meule (Pty) Ltd
Epic Foods (Pty) Ltd
Gideon Milling (Pty) Ltd
Godrich Flour Mills (Pty) Ltd
I L Molino Cc
Ingrain Sa (Pty) Ltd
Pioneer Voedsel (Pty) Ltd
Premier Fmcg (Pty) Ltd
Pride Milling Company (Pty) Ltd
Rcl Foods Ltd
Tiger Brands Ltd
Vaal Milling Company (Pty) Ltd
Vkb Flour Mills (Pty) Ltd
