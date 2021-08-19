U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

Flour and Grain Mill Products Manufacturing in South Africa 2021: Climate Change, Growing Population and High Food Costs Pose Challenges to Food Security

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacture of Flour and Grain Mill Products in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The grain milling sector is an important role player in food security as its products are the primary ingredients of South Africa's staple foods - maize meal and bread.

At least 20% of South African households have inadequate or severely inadequate access to food due to poverty and unemployment. Climate change, growing population, high food costs and farm murders could pose challenges to food security. Maize meal is the most affordable staple food option. Cake flour and pasta were amongst the popular panic buying food items during lockdown due to their extended shelf life

Local maize prices are expected to increase in the short term due to the weaker rand, growing demand for South Africa's maize in the Southern Africa region and the Far East and generally higher global grain prices.

South Africa produces most of its maize products locally but imports some sifted maize meal. About half of wheat for local consumption is imported. Exports of grain products are mainly to neighbouring countries. South Africa has increased exports of maize meal, wheat grain, and flour to Zimbabwe due to the easing of its phytosanitary restrictions (measures for the control of plant diseases especially in agricultural crops) and import duties.

This report focuses on the manufacture of flour and grain mill products, including the milling of maize and wheat. It includes information on the state of the sector, trade statistics and influencing factors including food prices and land reform.

There are profiles of 18 companies in the sector including the large players such as Tiger Brands and RCL Foods and millers including Vaal Milling Company and Gideon Milling.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Description of the Industry
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position

3. Size of the Industry

4. State of the Industry
4.1. Local
4.2. Continental
4.3. International

5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Coronavirus
5.2. Government Incentives and Support
5.3. Economic Environment
5.4. Rising Input Costs
5.5. Farm Murders
5.6. Land Reform Policy
5.7. Changing Consumer Preferences
5.8. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.9. Environmental Concerns
5.10. Labour

6. Competition

7. SWOT Analysis

8. Outlook

9. Industry Associations

10. References
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites

Summary of Notable Players

  • Company Profiles

  • Afgri Agri Services (Pty) Ltd

  • Algoa Roller Mills Cc

  • Bakhresa Sa (Pty) Ltd

  • Blinkwater Meule (Pty) Ltd

  • Brenner Brands (Pty) Ltd

  • Carolina Roller Meule (Pty) Ltd

  • Epic Foods (Pty) Ltd

  • Gideon Milling (Pty) Ltd

  • Godrich Flour Mills (Pty) Ltd

  • I L Molino Cc

  • Ingrain Sa (Pty) Ltd

  • Pioneer Voedsel (Pty) Ltd

  • Premier Fmcg (Pty) Ltd

  • Pride Milling Company (Pty) Ltd

  • Rcl Foods Ltd

  • Tiger Brands Ltd

  • Vaal Milling Company (Pty) Ltd

  • Vkb Flour Mills (Pty) Ltd


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/87jzb9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


