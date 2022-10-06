U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,751.13
    -32.15 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,022.21
    -251.66 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,068.63
    -80.01 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.26
    -11.44 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.07
    +0.31 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,719.20
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    20.49
    -0.06 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9828
    -0.0056 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8300
    +0.0710 (+1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1200
    -0.0121 (-1.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8600
    +0.2500 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,936.64
    +124.70 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.22
    -8.90 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,979.20
    -73.42 (-1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.77 (+0.70%)
     

You:Flourish and VXVY Mental Health partnership accelerates accessible LGBTQ+-affirming wellness and behavioral health solutions

·5 min read

The partnership bridges the gap between human-centered technology solutions and mental health, delivering immediate support into the hands of the LGBTQ+ community

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- You:Flourish, the first wellness and behavioral health smartphone application designed specifically for the needs of the LGBTQ+ community, has partnered with VXVY Mental Health, a company that is transforming the digital mental health industry by accelerating the development, adoption and commercialization of products.

You:Flourish partners with VXVY Mental Health to accelerate an accessible and affordable LGBTQ+-affirming behavioral health and wellness solution answering the urgent need for digital mental health support for the LGBTQ+ community. Modeled on a behavior change framework, You:Flourish is the first mental health and wellness smartphone application designed specifically for the needs of LGBTQ+ individuals.
You:Flourish partners with VXVY Mental Health to accelerate an accessible and affordable LGBTQ+-affirming behavioral health and wellness solution answering the urgent need for digital mental health support for the LGBTQ+ community. Modeled on a behavior change framework, You:Flourish is the first mental health and wellness smartphone application designed specifically for the needs of LGBTQ+ individuals.

VXVY works closely with technology companies, health systems, employers and investors to harness the full potential of digital mental health and help bridge the gap between humane technology and evidence-based mental health treatment and prevention to bring the best solutions more rapidly to the marketplace. Reaching audiences who are in need of mental health support, VXVY works with clients to tailor digital mental health solutions that engage mental health professionals.

"Mental health treatment is inherently inefficient, and our system lacks the capacity to care for everyone who needs it — especially for historically underserved groups," said Matt Vogl, co-founder of VXVY. "Digital mental health has the potential to help fill that gap, but it is challenging to bring products to market that are engaging, effective and widely accessible. Our goal is to work with everyone in the field to help turn that potential into reality."

VXVY partners with organizations to automate processes to make care more efficient and effective through early intervention, treatment and recovery; technology-based diagnosis and assessment; and digitizing existing and new evidence-based treatment methodologies.

The partnership with VXVY accelerates You:Flourish's ability to effectively scale mental health solutions and get the app in the hands of anyone, anywhere, when they need it the most.

"Matt Vogl and the VXVY team understand the urgent need for accessible, affordable and scalable mental health solutions for the LGBTQ+ community," said You:Flourish Founder and CEO Steven Haden (he/him). "Imagine the possibility and positive impact on society when each individual of a marginalized community is empowered to contribute as their whole, authentic self; this starts with accessible, researched-based behavioral health support."

Working with the VXVY team and public health, wellness and behavioral health professionals, You:Flourish app users will customize a peer support community with shared intersectional identities, establish wellness goals, track daily habits and earn rewards for engagement.

A custom behavior change model supports adherence and accountability among users with intersectional identities and socioeconomic backgrounds. Promoting progress through positive reinforcement, You:Flourish empowers users to create, monitor and earn points for tracking their daily wellness activities. You:Flourish and its partners offers awards for point accumulation with the goal to motivate users and improve self-efficacy as individuals continue using the app to manage their wellness.

The content offered through the app's wellness hub considers parameters and guidelines developed by VXVY's team to ensure vetted content that supports users' well-being. Topics include nutrition, sleep, meditation/mindfulness, social media use and movement/yoga. All users will have access to research-based support on how to talk about mental health and substance use with loved ones, among other topics that will enhance the well-being of our users.

An essential app feature, which VXVY is supporting, is the directory of vetted mental health professionals who are trained to provide culturally relevant and LGBTQ+-affirming behavioral health interventions.

"Due to systemic inequities, disparities and injustices, the LGBTQ+ community is disproportionately affected by physical and mental illnesses, is less likely to have health insurance, and experiences worse health outcomes compared to the general population," said Haden. "Despite being a population with pronounced mental health needs, LGBTQ+ individuals face a lack of culturally responsive and affirming providers, which further increases their obstacles to accessing and securing safe and high-quality care."

You:Flourish recently kicked off its public equity crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder, empowering people to take action and address the significant mental health crisis among the LGBTQ+ community. The app is slated to launch in the first quarter of 2023.

About You:Flourish

You:Flourish is a public benefit corporation balancing purpose and profit to bring wellness and affirming resources to members of the LGBTQ+ community. The You:Flourish smartphone application is created, curated and supported by Envision:You, a nonprofit organization that seeks to close gaps in behavioral health outcomes for LGBTQ+ individuals through co-created community programming, advocacy engagement, public awareness campaigns and evidence-based training. CoPeace, an ESG holding company that invests in growing companies demonstrating social and environmental impact, is offering services, including fractional C-suite support, to You:Flourish. AppIt Ventures is leading the app's development. Visit www.you-flourish.com for more information.

About VXVY Mental Health

VXVY Mental Health is a digital mental health ecosystem that brings together technology innovators, investors, clinical providers, employers and health systems. We provide expert guidance to accelerate the development, adoption, commercialization and reimbursement of compelling, engaging and successful products. Through our membership model and network platform, we bring together innovators to successfully implement technology in real-world settings. This is essential to assess efficacy, identify paths to reimbursement and encourage adoption. The VXVY team has enhanced services and resources to help organizations build, use or invest in digital technology to improve overall mental health and well-being. Our deep knowledge of implementation provides a clear path to scale resources across the spectrum of prevention, treatment and recovery.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youflourish-and-vxvy-mental-health-partnership-accelerates-accessible-lgbtq-affirming-wellness-and-behavioral-health-solutions-301642111.html

SOURCE You:Flourish

Recommended Stories

  • One Of Eli Lilly's Most Anticipated Drugs Could Hit The Market Next Year

    Eli Lilly said Thursday it plans to begin the process of asking the FDA to approve its obesity treatment. LLY stock rose on the news.

  • 3 Stocks Savvy Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist

    While the SPDR S&P Healthcare ETF is down 10% year to date, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has plummeted 29%. Investors should always keep the long-term potential of businesses in mind when investing in the stock market. Sunosi, purchased from Jazz Pharmaceuticals in May, has been Axsome's blockbuster drug.

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • MindMed to Participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Neurology & Psychiatry Conference

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced that members of MindMed's management team will participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Neurology & Psychiatry Conference, taking place at the Ritz Carlton, San Francisco, CA from October 6-7, 2022.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Sarepta Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics

    CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Sarepta Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Is This Stock a Buy After Soaring by 37%?

    Biotech giant Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) was underperforming the market this year -- that is, until the company's shares soared by as much as 37% last week. The drugmaker's major win in the stock market came after it reported positive top-line results from a phase 3 clinical trial for lecanemab, a potential therapy for Alzheimer's disease (AD). Biogen is developing lecanemab in collaboration with Japan-based Esai.

  • The Clock Is Ticking to Buy This Game-Changing Stock at a Discount

    Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) stands out as a great example and is attractively valued right now. TTFields use electric fields that are tuned to specific frequencies to interfere with the division of cancer cells. Novocure has already demonstrated that TTFields work well in treating glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive form of brain cancer.

  • 4 Biotechs to Watch Amid Rising Prominence of Gene Therapies

    Here we discuss four biotech companies, CRSP, EDIT, SRPT and BEAM, which have the potential to gain from their promising gene therapy pipeline candidates.

  • Bluebird Bio's 2nd Approval Doesn't Guarantee Survival

    Fewer still earn multiple regulatory approvals. Bluebird Bio is one of the lucky exceptions after earning FDA approval for Zynteglo and Skysona in the third quarter. An exodus of executives, a precariously low cash position, and a fierce competitive landscape suggest the gene therapy pioneer still may not live up to expectations.

  • Ice Bucket Challenge Beneficiary Throws Cold Water On Investors

    Investors could see it coming from a mile away, but preparation doesn't quite relieve the sting of dilution. Fresh off the controversial approval for its Lou Gehrig's disease treatment, which was partially funded by the social media-driven Ice Bucket Challenge years ago, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals announced a public offering of common stock. The pricing wasn't set as of this writing, but the drug developer intends to offer up to 6.9 million shares of common stock.

  • Better Alzheimer's Disease Stock: Eli Lilly or Biogen?

    One of these stocks has significantly outperformed the other over the past year. Will that continue?

  • Layoffs coming for ImmunityBio, successor to Athenex in Dunkirk

    “Following in-depth review, we have determined that the current facility has construction needs that may take approximately 12-18 months in order to enable the facility to be used as it has been intended."

  • How to Plan for Medical Expenses in Retirement

    Health care can be one of the biggest expenses a person faces in retirement. A typical retired couple age 65 in 2022 can expect subsequent medical expenses of $315,000, according to the annual Fidelity Investments Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate. Many people aren't mentally or financially prepared for the high cost of health care in retirement.

  • Is Exelixis' (EXEL) Growth Story Likely to Continue?

    Exelixis' (EXEL) efforts to expand Cabometyx's label and develop additional drugs to expand its portfolio should reap rewards for the company.

  • Why SIGA Technologies Stock Fell 31.7% in September

    SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ: SIGA), a pharmaceutical company that specializes in health security countermeasures against biological, chemical, radiological, and nuclear attacks, along with vaccines and therapies to treat emerging infectious diseases, saw its shares fall 31.7% in September, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The company manufactures TPOXX (tecovirimat), a vaccine against monkeypox. On Sept. 19, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that the vaccine, initially developed to prevent smallpox, should be restricted to only those patients with severe monkeypox disease or at high risk of severe cases of monkeypox, including people with weakened immune systems or skin conditions, such as eczema or HIV that is not virally suppressed.

  • Legal cannabis poses a quandary for US companies screening staff for drugs

    Workers at Wyatt Bassett's furniture factory in Virginia use powerful tools to churn out the company's trademark dressers and headboards, so screening new hires for drugs is a no-brainer. The upshot is that "being positive for cannabis does not necessarily disqualify you for employment," said Bassett, CEO of Vaughan-Bassett Furniture Co., which has 575 employees. "With the war for talent and the labor shortage, especially in some lower paying jobs, it's tough to find and retain folks — so many are deciding to not test, except for safety sensitive jobs," said Julie Schweber, a senior knowledge adviser at the Society for Human Resource Management.

  • GSK's Key Drugs to Drive Sales in a Sluggish Second Half

    GSK's specialty products like Dovato, Nucala, Trelegy Ellipta, Shingrix are driving sales, making up for the lower sales of established drugs due to generic erosion.

  • First Look: Sleep Number’s New Smart Bed Tries To Justify $10k Price Tag With Built-In Cooling

    It address the problem of sleeping too hot or cold.

  • Maiden Pharmaceuticals: WHO links Gambia deaths to India-made cough syrups

    The WHO said the medicinal syrups may be connected with the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia.

  • Texas teen arrested for storming into hospital nursery, strangling two newborns and attacking staff

    The suspect allegedly fought with police while they tried to arrest him