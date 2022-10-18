U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,716.27
    +38.32 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,501.12
    +315.30 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,761.59
    +85.79 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.94
    +15.19 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.19
    -2.27 (-2.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.40
    -7.60 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    18.65
    -0.07 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9856
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    -0.0170 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1318
    -0.0044 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1990
    +0.2430 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,206.35
    -325.95 (-1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.83
    -8.89 (-2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Flourishing Demand for Modified Starch Acting as Growth Lever for Sodium Trimetaphosphate (STMP) Market, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

The Global Sodium Trimetaphosphate (STMP) Market Is Projected to Expand at an Impressive CAGR of 5.4% And Be Valued at US$ 65.8 Million by 2032

Rockville, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global sodium trimetaphosphate market is estimated at US$ 38.9 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Modified starch possesses numerous functional properties that are suitable for a wide range of industrial applications. As a result of its ability to bulk up after absorbing water, it renders the essential mouthful feel to the food products in which it is used. This makes it an excellent substitute for fat.

Besides this, modified starches are also used as a thickener or a gelling agent in food products. Nowadays, the texture of any food product plays a vital role in consumer preference. Sodium trimetaphosphate is used as a crosslinking agent in the esterification of starch.

Want A Detailed Understanding of Market Functioning? Request for a Sample Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2936

In cross-linking, stronger and more permanent covalent bonds are used to replace intra- and inter-hydrogen bonds in starch chains. A starch is slurried in a solution of a reagent at pH 5.0 - 8.5 to cross-link it with STMP.

After that, the starch is dried and the suspension is filtered. It has been noted that using STMP improves and more evenly distributes cross-links throughout the granule. Modified starch demand is rising as a result of consumers' growing desire for convenience and processed foods. This, in turn, is driving the market's demand for STMP.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global STMP market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 5.4% and be valued at US$ 65.8 million by 2032

  • North America dominated the market with a 32.4% market share in 2022

  • China is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 7.4 million by the end of 2022

  • Application in starch modification is likely to represent 69.1% market share in 2022

“Sodium Trimetaphosphate as a Crosslinking Agent in the Esterification of Starch, Projects Immense Growth Opportunities,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

How is STMP Observing Growing Sales in Water Treatment Services?

Despite the fact that water covers 70% of our world, it is still a finite resource. Only 3% of it is freshwater, which can be drunk and is utilised on a daily basis for activities like bathing and watering plants.

Additionally, two-thirds of this 3% of water is inaccessible or frozen glaciers. Numerous regional water systems that support thriving ecosystems and provide the general public with drinking water have recently begun to exhibit signs of stress.

Lakes, rivers, and aquifers are no longer usable due to drying up or contamination. Due to current consumption patterns, two-thirds of the world's population is anticipated to encounter water shortages by 2025.

Need an Exclusive Report for Your Unique Requirement, Enquiry Now! https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=2936

Segmentation of Sodium Trimetaphosphate Industry Research

  • By Grade:

    • Food

    • Technical

    • Industrial

  • By Application:

    • Food Processing

    • Water Treatment

    • Pharmaceutical Industry

    • Starch Modification

    • Others

  • By Region:

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Market Development

Companies such as ICL, Huaxing, and others, are constantly looking for channelling appropriate grades for customers and constantly focusing on evolving applications in the market. Key manufacturers and new players are focused to expand and grow in international markets, including Latin America and South East Asia by identifying demand patterns in the region.

Strong relationships with consumers such as modified starch manufacturers, water treatment industries, the food processing industry, and the building and construction industry are set to reinforce the sales of the firm over the long-term forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Huaxing

  • ICL

  • Hubei Xingfa Chemical Group Co. Ltd

  • Innophos

  • Norwest Chemicals

  • Reephos Chemical Co., Ltd

Choose Quick and Secure PayPal Payment Mode to Get Full Access of This Report- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2936

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global STMP market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of grade (food, technical, and industrial), application (food processing, water treatment, pharmaceutical industry, starch modification, and others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate Market: Sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate also known as p-hydroxybenzoic acid ethyl ester sodium salt. It is mainly used as a chemical additive in several applications in industries such as food & beverages and pharmaceuticals, among others. Sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate is available in the form of granules, solid, and liquid.

Sodium Sulphite Market: The global sodium sulphite market has witnessed a slow CAGR of 1.1% over the past half-decade. During these years, a major portion of sodium sulphite sales were concentrated in the paper & pulp Industry, with a market share of up to 35%, owing to its utilisation as a dissolving agent in the semi-chemical & acid sulphite pulping process.

Sodium Chlorate Market: The global sodium chlorate market size has witnessed a moderate growth rate at a CAGR of 4.1% over the past half-decade. However, the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, especially in South Asia & Oceania and North America has effected chemical manufacturing across regions.

Sodium methylparaben Market: Sodium methylparaben, also known as the sodium salt of methylparaben, is a preservative used by the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and cosmetics & personal care industries. Sodium methylparaben is generally found in fruits, such as blueberries, where it performs the antimicrobial activity.

Sodium Percarbonate Market: Sodium percarbonate market value is estimated to reach US$ 581 Mn by the end of 2021, as per Fact.MR analysis. As such, sodium percarbonate consumption will account for 3% of the total bleaching chemicals market.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

    Only one out of three new hires in 2021 stay with the company for 90 or more days, the documents allege

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • Russia Wipes Out Exxon’s Stake in Sakhalin Oil-and-Gas Project

    Exxon Mobil says it has left the country after Moscow transferred the energy company’s holding to a Russian entity.

  • American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem

    Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. At the same time, a recent study from IdeaWorks found that the percentage of revenue airlines derive from baggage fees has been rising steadily — 3.7% in 2019, 3.9% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2021. In February 2021, five passengers who traveled with American Airlines filed a class action lawsuit that accused the airline of incorrectly charging them baggage fees that they were not required to pay.

  • Why you can’t count on another SPR oil release to cut gasoline prices at the pump

    Speculation that the Biden administration will soon announce the release of more oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve put pressure on oil prices Tuesday, but analysts don’t expect such a move to lead to a significant fall in gasoline prices at the pump.

  • US Chipmakers Will Reap Rewards From Chips Act

    The amount of chips used in devices and automobiles will increase exponentially over the next several years.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Retirement can mean a loss of identity — how to bring happiness to your next act

    Struggling with carving out a new identity in retirement, or massaging the identity you had when working full time, can be a serious challenge. “That identity issue is so huge because we spend our entire life building up to who we’re supposed to be,” said Michael Kay, who recently retired from the Livingston, N.J., financial planning firm he founded in 2001. Stuart Silverman wrestled with that question at age 67 in 2016 after retiring from the Mountain View, Calif., sales and market company he founded about 15 years earlier.

  • Apple workers strike, Boeing to review 737 Max 7 documents, Joby seeks air certification in Japan

    Notable business headlines include more than 100 Australian Apple workers forming a strike for higher hourly wages, the FAA requesting that Boeing review safety paper work for its 737 Max 7 jet, and U.S. air taxi startup Joby seeking an air certification in Japan.

  • Microsoft Lays Off Employees After Slowdown in Earnings Growth

    The software maker, which earlier said it had plans to cut positions affecting less than 1% of its total workforce, is latest tech company to show signs of concern about future demand.

  • Microsoft CEO explains the 'paradox' of the remote work debate

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that companies that offer hybrid work options have a competitive advantage over rivals.

  • ASML to report Q3 earnings as China, supply chain questions swirl

    Supply chain snags, spending cuts by customers and U.S. trade curbs on China are likely to be in focus at ASML Holding NV's quarterly results on Wednesday, which should benefit from strong past orders of its equipment to make computer chips. Europe's largest technology company is working through a 33 billion euro ($32.5 billion) order backlog that stretches into 2024. ASML, which sources fewer than 25% of parts in the United States for its lithography systems - $160 million machines used to create the circuitry of chips - has said it is still assessing the impact of U.S. measures imposed earlier this month to cut off China from certain chip supplies.

  • New Study: Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age

    Per most experts, there's one seemingly unquestionable pillar of personal finance advice: start saving for retirement as early as possible. But not so fast. According to new research published in The Journal of Retirement - an academic journal focused on … Continue reading → The post Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age, New Study Says appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft lays off hundreds of employees (updated)

    Microsoft is the latest big player in tech to lay off workers.

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • US Eyes Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor, Qualcomm After Restricting Chinese Semiconductors

    The U.S. International Trade Commission decided to investigate Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM) for alleged violations in the import and sale of specific semiconductor devices, mobile devices, and components that infringe patents. The regulators will also investigate Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), Reuters reported. Also Read: China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like' Shares in top Ch

  • Exxon Completes Russia Exit, Says Operation Was Expropriated

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. completed its exit from Russia, calling the departure an “expropriation” of its main Russian operation and potentially setting up a future legal challenge. “With two decrees, the Russian government has unilaterally terminated our interests in Sakhalin-1 and the project has been transferred to a Russian operator,” an Exxon spokesperson said in a statement. “We have safely exited Russia following the expropriation.”READ: Aug, 30 Exxon Prepares for Lawsuit as Putin

  • Foxconn Unveils 2 New EVs. The Apple iPhone Maker Is Pushing Into the Car Business.

    Not all car companies want to build their own vehicles anymore. The reason is that they don't have to.

  • Want to get richer? You may need to stop looking at saving money like this, and start viewing it like this instead

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Despite many high-yield savings accounts paying more than they have in over a decade — see the highest savings rates you may get now here — most Americans are under-saved. More than half (56%) of Americans couldn’t cover an unexpected $1,000 expenses with their savings, according to a survey from Bankrate.

  • How to Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.