Flow Beverage Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 9th

Virtual Investor Conferences
·3 min read
Virtual Investor Conferences
Virtual Investor Conferences

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW, OTCQX:FLWBF), today announced that Nicholas Reichenbach, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Trent MacDonald, Chief Financial Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 9, 2023.

DATE: February 9th, 2023
TIME: 2 PM ET
LINK:   https://bit.ly/3IWUew5
Available for 1x1 meetings: February 9th , February 10th, and February 13th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Flow brand net revenue increased 38% in Q4 2022, and 26% in FY 2022

  • Increased number of stores to over 46,000, from 24, 500 in December 2021, an 88% increase

  • Closed the sale of the Verona production facility to BioSteel for US$19.5 million

  • Entered into a distribution agreement with Foodbuy, the largest food procurement organization in North America, with over 11,000 points of distribution

  • Signed a distribution agreement with Starbucks for Flow water to become available in over 1,000 locations across Canada

  • Launched Flow Vitamin-Infused Water in Canada with 22 retail partners, representing over 800 locations

About Flow
Flow is one of the fastest-growing premium water companies in North America. Founded in 2014, Flow’s mission since day one has been to reduce environmental impacts by providing sustainably sourced naturally alkaline spring water in a recyclable and up to 75% renewable, plant-based pack. Today, the brand is B-Corp Certified with a best-in-class score of 126.5, offering a diversified line of health and wellness-oriented beverage products: original naturally alkaline spring water, award-winning organic flavours, collagen-infused and vitamin-infused flavours in sizes ranging from 330-ml to 1-litre. All products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals and support Flow’s overarching purpose to “bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water.” Flow beverage products are available online at flowhydration.com and are sold at over 46,000 stores across North America.

For more information on Flow, please visit Flow’s investor relations site at: investors.flowhydration.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
Flow Beverage Corp.
Trent MacDonald
trent.macdonald@flowhydration.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


