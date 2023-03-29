Flow Capital Announces 2022 Annual Audited Financial Results

Flow Capital Corp.

Q4 Revenue from Royalties and Interest of $2,263,790; YTD $7,795,300 -- YoY growth of 28%

TORONTO, Ontario, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” and “Company”), a leading provider of flexible growth capital and alternative debt solutions, announces its audited financial and operating results for the three-months (“Q4 2022”) and year ended December 31, 2022 (“YE 2022”). Financial references are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.



2022 Performance Highlights

Revenue from Royalties and Interest of $2.26M in Q4 2022; Fiscal 2022 Royalty and Interest revenue of $7.8M; YoY growth of 28%

Book value of approximately $1.22 per share; YoY growth of 63%. This includes the re-recognition of a deferred tax asset of $7.9M. Excluding the tax asset, Book Value was up 29% over the year to ~$0.97/share.

IFRS Net income of $9.1M in Q4 2022, compared to $2.26M in Q4 2021. YTD net income of $14.5M; YoY growth of 159%.

Adjusted Recurring Free Cash Flow 1 of approx. $882K in Q4 2022, compared to $313K in Q4 2021; Adjusted Recurring Free Cash Flow 1 of over $2.9 million YTD; YoY growth of 76%.

Cash collections of approximately $3.20M from various types of upside/bonus payments including pre-payments of interest on early exit, warrant exercise and sale, other bonus payments on investment exit, and equity sales.

Total assets of $58.6 million compared to $44 million at YE 2021.

Cash of over $9.5 million compared to $4.1 million at YE 2021.





(1) Adjusted recurring free cash flow is an internally defined number represented by revenues from interest and royalties, less recurring operating expenses less interest expenses.

“Q4 2022 capped what has been a remarkable 3 years for the Company. Excluding the re-recognition of the deferred tax asset, book value was up 29% in the last year, 73% over the last 2 years, and 113% over the last 3 years. Over the three-year time period we have also become consistently profitable and we have regularly generated positive cash flow from operations, which allowed us to re-recognize the deferred tax asset of almost $8M, adding an additional $0.25/share to our book value”, said Alex Baluta, CEO of Flow Capital.

“Over the past 3 years you have seen us transition our business model from riskier permanent royalties to a portfolio of predominantly senior secured loans made to high growth tech companies. We have consciously focused on moving down the risk curve into later stage and larger secure loans, layered with additional upside potential through warrants and/or other equity like bonus features. The net result has been the performance mentioned above – a remarkable 113% growth in the book value attributable to our shareholders.”

“As mentioned above, in almost all of our investments, we take some form of equity or equity equivalent upside, most often in the form of warrants. In addition to our cash flow based on recurring interest and royalty revenue, part of our shareholder value creation comes from the realization of cash gains on these equity positions, as well as from other types of bonus payments we earn. Given that we invest in primarily high growth tech companies, we expect these gains will be a material part of our growth, and in 2022 we earned over $3.2M in cash from such payments", continued Mr. Baluta

“While our multi-year financial performance has been strong, we were disappointed with the relatively slow pace of new investments in the year, closing on approximately $7.3M of new loans. However, we have continued to spend responsibly on our team, our marketing initiatives, and our platform capabilities, to ensure that we can continue to grow profitably. Looking forward, we have the capacity and the vision to significantly increase the scale of our business. Given the significant improvement in the pace of pipeline activity in the past several months we are targeting a material increase in new investments in 2023, to drive continued growth in recurring revenue and profitability”, said Mr. Baluta.

Financial Snapshot

Three-months ended December 31, 2022 Three-months ended December 31, 2021 Year ended December 31, 2022 Year ended December 31, 2021 Recurring royalty and loan revenue $ 2,263,790 $ 1,605,980 $ 7,795,300 $ 6,091,103 Total Revenues per IFRS $ 2,365,702 $ 3,310,191 $ 10,296,116 $ 10,612,393 Net income 9,089,332 2,263,807 14,510,720 5,597,275 Basic Earnings per share 0.2905 0.0725 0.4640 0.1782 Diluted Earnings per share 0.2765 0.0704 0.4490 0.1734 Book Value per outstanding share(1) $ 1.2189 $ 0.7473 $ 1.2189 $ 0.7473 Weighted basic average number of shares outstanding 31,289,176 31,240,077 31,276,125 31,407,914 Weighted diluted average number of shares outstanding 32,872,201 32,148,615 32,314,769 32,282,509

(1) Calculated by taking Total Shareholders’ Equity as reported on the Statements of Financial Position over the number of outstanding common shares.

Revenues

Revenue reclassification: Effective January 1, 2022, the Company has revised the presentation of its income statement to exclude foreign exchange gain and losses from revenue and reclassified them as a non-operating expense item. The previously reported comparative figures have been updated accordingly. For the year ended December 31, 2021, after reclassifying the foreign exchange loss of $185,446, total revenue for the period is restated as $10,612,393 compared to $10,426,947, reported previously. There is no change to the net income.

Total revenue for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, was $2,365,702 compared to $3,310,191 in the three-month period ended December 31, 2021. Loan interest and royalty payment income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, was $2,263,790 representing a 41% increase from the $1,605,980, earned in the three-month period ended December 31, 2021.

Of the $2,263,790 loan interest and royalty payment income earned during the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, $179,733 was contributed by interest earned from new investments acquired in the last twelve months $1,427,272 from loan interest and royalty payment income from the existing portfolio, $311,520 from fees on early repayment of loans, and $ 345,266 on account of loan amortization adjustments.

Income from changes in value of financial assets for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, was $ 75,689 compared to $1,543,392 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021.

Total IFRS revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $10,296,116, a 3% decrease from $10,612,393 in the year ended December 31, 2021. Loan interest and royalty payment income for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $7,795,300 representing a 28% increase from the $6,091,103, earned in the year ended December 31, 2021.

Of the $7,795,300 loan interest and royalty payment income earned during the year ended December 31, 2022, $1,409,165 was contributed by interest earned from new investments acquired in the last twelve months, $5,384,788 from loan interest and royalty payment income from the existing portfolio, $349,896 from fees on early repayment of loans, and $651,452 on account of loan amortization adjustments.

Operating Expense

Total operating expenses were $953,378 and $3,317,260 for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $932,786 and $3,084,538 for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in the YTD operating expenses was driven primarily by higher Office and general administrative expenses, on account of a general increase in Director and Officers insurance premiums and customer acquisition costs.

Profit (Loss) After Taxes

Profit (loss) after taxes was $9,089,332 and $14,510,720 for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $2,263,807 and $5,597,275 for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2021. The movements in the profit (loss) after taxes was primarily on account of the recognition of the deferred tax asset, higher loan interest and royalty payment income and favourable foreign exchange impacts, offset by fewer buyouts, fair value movements, and higher operating costs, compared to the corresponding periods in the previous year.

Assets

As at December 31, 2022 As at December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,560,610 $ 4,144,671 Investments $ 40,809,400 $ 39,442,728 Total assets $ 58,682,422 $ 44,018,033

Portfolio Update

Three-months

ended December 31, 2022 Three-months ended

December 31, 2021 Year ended December 31, 2022 Year ended December 31, 2021 Number of active company investments 13 16 13 16 Number of new company investments in period 1* 3 1* 7 Total capital deployed during the period $ 2,848,259 $ 5,614,800 $ 7,393,627 $ 23,061,352 Carrying value of investments, at the end of period $ 40,809,400 $ 39,442,728 $ 40,809,400 $ 39,442,727

*Follow-on investments in two investees, one loan investment was restructured and one royalty investment was bought out on the acquisition of an investee and Flow received preferred shares in the acquirer as consideration.

Shares Outstanding

As at December 31, 2022, Flow Capital had 31,290,610 shares outstanding. Between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022, 184,500 common shares were repurchased at a weighted-average price per share of $0.5031.

Conference Call Details

Flow Capital will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Participants should call +1 (416) 764-8658 or +1 (888) 886-7786 and ask an operator for the Flow Capital earnings call. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. A replay will be available shortly after the call. To access the replay, please dial +1 (416) 764-8692 or +1 (877) 674-7070 and enter access code 712521#. The replay recording will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, April 5, 2023.

An audio recording of the conference call will be also available on the investors’ page of Flow Capital’s website at www.flowcap.com/financials .

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta

Chief Executive Officer

alex@flowcap.com

1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,

PO Box 171,

Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9

