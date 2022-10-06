U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,773.50
    -20.50 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,164.00
    -146.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,565.75
    -58.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.50
    -11.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.50
    -0.26 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.40
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    20.64
    +0.09 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9878
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.19
    +0.12 (+0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1261
    -0.0061 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7360
    +0.1260 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,141.44
    +38.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.67
    -0.73 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,002.22
    -50.40 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

FLOW CAPITAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID FOR COMMON SHARES

Flow Capital Corp.
·6 min read
Flow Capital Corp.
Flow Capital Corp.

TORONTO, Canada, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” or the “Company”) announces today its intention to commence a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to repurchase, for cancellation, up to 2,598,100 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 10% of the Company's "public float", being the common shares of the Company held by non-insiders of the Company (the "NCIB"). The NCIB remains subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

The NCIB will commence on October 13, 2022 and will terminate upon the earliest of (i) the Company purchasing 2,598,100 common shares, (ii) the Company providing notice of termination of the NCIB, and (iii) October 12, 2023.

The Company believes that, from time to time, the market price of its common shares does not adequately reflect the Company’s underlying value and future prospects and that, at such times, the purchase of the Company's common shares represents an appropriate use of the Company’s financial resources and will enhance shareholder value.

The Company has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. to act as its broker for the NCIB (the "Broker"). The NCIB will be made through the facilities of the TSXV and the purchase and payment for the common shares will be made from the Company's existing working capital at the market price of the applicable securities at the time of acquisition, plus brokerage fees, if any, charged by the Broker. All common shares purchased by the Company under the NCIB will be cancelled.

In connection with the NCIB, the Company has entered into an automatic purchase plan ("APP") with the Broker as the designated broker. The APP provides a set of standard instructions to the Broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the limits and other terms set out in the APP. The Broker will determine the timing of these purchases in its sole discretion based on purchasing parameters set by the Company and subject to the policies of the TSXV, applicable securities laws and the terms of the APP.

To the Company’s knowledge, none of the directors, senior officers or insiders of the Company, or any associate of such person, or any associate or affiliate of the Company, has any present intention to sell any securities to the Company during the course of the NCIB. The Company completed a normal course issuer bid on December 29, 2021, under which the Company purchased 915,000 common shares at an average price of $0.4280 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $391,652.

A copy of the Form 5G - Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid filed by the Company with the TSXV in respect of the NCIB can be obtained from the Company upon request without charge.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to high-growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta
Chief Executive Officer
alex@flowcap.com


1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,

PO Box 171,

Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Flow Capital’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Flow Capital’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Flow Capital is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to proposed purchases, if any, by the Company under the NCIB.

An investment in securities of the Company is speculative and subject to a number of risks including, without limitation, risks relating to: the need for additional financing; the relative speculative and illiquid nature of an investment in the Company; the volatility of the Company’s share price; the Company’s ability to generate sufficient revenues; the Company’s ability to manage future growth; the limited diversification in the Company’s existing investments; the Company’s ability to negotiate additional royalty purchases or other forms of investment from new investee companies; the Company’s dependence on the operations, assets and financial health of its investee companies; the Company’s limited ability to exercise control or direction over investee companies; potential defaults by investee companies and the unsecured nature of certain of the Company’s investments; the Company’s ability to enforce on any default by an investee company; competition with other investment entities; tax matters, including the potential impact of the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act on the Company; the potential impact of the Company being classified as a Passive Foreign Investment Company; the Company’s ability to pay dividends in the future and the timing and amount of those dividends; reliance on key personnel; dilution of shareholders’ interest through future financings; and general economic and political conditions; as well as the risks discussed in the Company’s public filings. Although Flow Capital has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Flow Capital has made certain assumptions. Assumptions about the performance of the Canadian and U.S. economies over the next 24 months and how that will affect the Company’s business and its ability to identify and close new opportunities with new investees are material factors that the Company considered when setting its strategic priorities and objectives, and its outlook for its business, including its ability to satisfy required payments under the Transaction. Although Flow Capital believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Flow Capital does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to Flow Capital or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • The Fed's reverse repo use just hit a fresh record of $2.4 trillion — why that's one of the clearest 'bad signs' for the market

    The volatile market has investors playing it safe.

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Why Shares of Nio, Lucid Group, and Lordstown Motors Fell Hard Today

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) stocks Nio (NYSE: NIO), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell on Wednesday, down 5.1%, 3.6%, and 4.9%, respectively, as of 2:17 p.m. EDT. After a huge amount of selling in September, stocks were beaten down, but the first two days in October saw some potentially good news on inflation. With traders trying to sniff out the first signs of inflation breaking, that was a good sign.

  • US national debt now tops $31 trillion for the first time ever — here's who the country owes

    It works out to $93K per person.

  • Chips Are Down but Not Out; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Semiconductor Stocks From a Top Analyst

    Chip stocks have had a brutal ride in 2022. The tables have turned on a sector particularly sensitive to cycles; after seeing outsized growth during the pandemic, and despite the global chip shortage, waning demand has seen many in the segment hit hard. Factor in some lofty valuations, a slowing economy and fears of a full-blown recession and the result is the SOX (the main Semiconductor index) is down by 38% year-to-date. That said, there are many good companies operating in the space whose sha

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Crashing Once More Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) are tumbling 9.1% at 11:06 a.m. ET on Wednesday after defunct gold and silver miner Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) reported it received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market. AMC surprised investors earlier this year by taking a 22% stake in Hycroft in exchange for a $28 million cash infusion. Metals investor Eric Sprott invested a similar amount into Hycroft in return for the same percentage ownership position.

  • Wells Fargo cuts AMD revenue estimates for 2022

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at AMD's stock amid cuts to full-year revenue estimates from Wells Fargo.

  • Cathie Wood’s Dip-Buying Binge Mainly Focusing on Small Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s latest dip-buying binge appears to be largely focused on smaller stocks, cementing her firm’s already hefty shareholdings in such companies.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsStocks Take Breather After Furious Rally From L

  • Market noise might be throwing investors off in the fourth quarter: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    These two stocks are among the riskiest in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, but they could be huge winners.

  • Why Biohaven Stock Skyrocketed Again Today

    Make it two days in a row of big gains for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN). The momentum is primarily due to the company's new beginning after being spun off from Biohaven Pharmaceutical. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) closed on its acquisition of Biohaven Pharmaceutical on Monday, with Biohaven Ltd. created as a spin-off before the transaction finalized.

  • Biden to tout IBM's $20 billion investment in New York over next decade

    President Biden on Thursday will tout IBM Corp's plans to invest $20 billion in New York over the next decade in development and manufacturing of semiconductors, mainframe technology, artifical intelligence and quantum computing. The announcement is the latest in a string of investments unveiled since Biden signed the Chips and Science bill in August that funded $52 billion to subsidize semiconductor chips manufacturing and research. The administration says hefty subsidies for private businesses are necessary because China and the European Union had been awarding billions in incentives to chip companies.

  • He nailed three big S&P 500 moves this year. Here’s where this strategist sees stocks headed next, with beaten down names to buy.

    Jeffrey Bierman, chief market technician at TheoTrade, has made prescient market calls this year. He sees year-end gains ahead, and sees two ridiculously cheap sectors to buy.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; These New Cathie Wood Buys Soar; Twitter Stock Flies As Elon Musk Bites Takeover Bullet

    The Dow Jones rallied strongly. Twitter stock soared as Tesla CEO Elon Musk gets set to bite a takeover bullet. Some Cathie Wood buys surged.

  • Why Shares of Annaly and AGNC Were Falling Today

    Two of the most prominent mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), were down sharply during trading on Wednesday. Annaly Capital was down as much as 9% on the day at around noon ET, while AGNC fell as far as 9.7% on the day at around the same time. As both Annaly Capital and AGNC Investment are mortgage REITs, they were each negatively affected by the latest news from the housing industry.

  • Credit Suisse looks to sell Zurich's Savoy Hotel

    Beleaguered bank Credit Suisse is looking to sell its famed Savoy Hotel, located on Paradeplatz in the centre of Zurich's financial district, it said on Thursday. The Swiss bank regularly reviews its property portfolio as part of its global real-estate strategy, a spokesperson said. "As part of this process, the bank has decided to start a sales process for the Hotel Savoy," she said.

  • One Big Option Trade Fueled S&P 500’s Midday Jump, Wells Fargo Says

    (Bloomberg) -- One giant options transaction may have sparked the S&P 500’s bounce on Wednesday, according to Wells Fargo & Co. Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialOne Big Option Trade Fueled S&P 500’s Midday Jump, Wells Fargo SaysMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesThe trade, which involve

  • Nvidia Stock Attempts A Bottom; Will This Bull Call Spread Earn You $305?

    Create the bull call spread trade by first buying a call and then selling a further out-of-the-money call.

  • 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Only Warren Buffett Could Love

    High dividend stocks are in with most S&P 500 investors. But investors seem to think Warren Buffett's taste in these kinds of stocks is off.

  • 3 Stocks Savvy Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist

    While the SPDR S&P Healthcare ETF is down 10% year to date, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has plummeted 29%. Investors should always keep the long-term potential of businesses in mind when investing in the stock market. Sunosi, purchased from Jazz Pharmaceuticals in May, has been Axsome's blockbuster drug.