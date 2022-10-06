FLOW CAPITAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID FOR COMMON SHARES

Flow Capital Corp.

TORONTO, Canada, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” or the “Company”) announces today its intention to commence a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to repurchase, for cancellation, up to 2,598,100 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 10% of the Company's "public float", being the common shares of the Company held by non-insiders of the Company (the "NCIB"). The NCIB remains subject to the final approval of the TSXV.



The NCIB will commence on October 13, 2022 and will terminate upon the earliest of (i) the Company purchasing 2,598,100 common shares, (ii) the Company providing notice of termination of the NCIB, and (iii) October 12, 2023.

The Company believes that, from time to time, the market price of its common shares does not adequately reflect the Company’s underlying value and future prospects and that, at such times, the purchase of the Company's common shares represents an appropriate use of the Company’s financial resources and will enhance shareholder value.

The Company has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. to act as its broker for the NCIB (the "Broker"). The NCIB will be made through the facilities of the TSXV and the purchase and payment for the common shares will be made from the Company's existing working capital at the market price of the applicable securities at the time of acquisition, plus brokerage fees, if any, charged by the Broker. All common shares purchased by the Company under the NCIB will be cancelled.

In connection with the NCIB, the Company has entered into an automatic purchase plan ("APP") with the Broker as the designated broker. The APP provides a set of standard instructions to the Broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the limits and other terms set out in the APP. The Broker will determine the timing of these purchases in its sole discretion based on purchasing parameters set by the Company and subject to the policies of the TSXV, applicable securities laws and the terms of the APP.

To the Company’s knowledge, none of the directors, senior officers or insiders of the Company, or any associate of such person, or any associate or affiliate of the Company, has any present intention to sell any securities to the Company during the course of the NCIB. The Company completed a normal course issuer bid on December 29, 2021, under which the Company purchased 915,000 common shares at an average price of $0.4280 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $391,652.

A copy of the Form 5G - Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid filed by the Company with the TSXV in respect of the NCIB can be obtained from the Company upon request without charge.

