Flow Capital Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results

Recurring Revenues from Interest and Royalties of over $2.09M – YoY growth of 23.5%

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) (“Flow Capital” and “Company”), a leading provider of flexible growth capital and alternative debt solutions, announces its unaudited financial and operating results for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (“Q2 2022”). Financial references are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Q2 2022 Highlights

  • Recurring Revenue of $2.09 million in Q2, the highest recurring quarterly revenue from investments over the past 4-years.

  • Adjusted Recurring Free Cash Flow1 of nearly $1 million in Q2; $1.6 million YTD and $2.1 million over four-quarters.

  • Total assets of approximately $51 million compared to $44 million at YE 2021.

  • Cash of $8.8 million compared to $4.1 million at YE 2021.

  • Book Value ~$0.91 per share; up 22.4% YTD.

“In spite of the volatile capital markets backdrop and recessionary economic environment we all find ourselves in, we have again posted strong quarterly results” said Alex Baluta, CEO of Flow Capital. “Our performance in Q2 represents the resiliency of the recurring revenue business model we have adopted over the past several years, as well as the book value upside that can be generated from the realization of potential equity gains that are embedded in our portfolio”, he continued.

Flow Capital continues to focus its efforts on originating and investing in high growth companies looking to fuel expansion without the excessive and expensive dilution of equity, or restrictive covenants of conventional debt. With over thirty million small and medium sized business in the United States and Canada, and tens of millions of others in Flow Capital’s addressable geographies and sectors, there is a large market of potential investment opportunities.

“We continue to see a pipeline that is similar to last year’s in terms of volume. While our close rate on deals in our pipeline has been below what we would like, we continue to expect equity market volatility and lower company valuations should generate a marked increased demand for the type of creative and flexible capital provided by Flow”, said Alex Baluta, CEO of Flow Capital.

“Flow Capital continues to focus on making senior secured loans to high growth companies. The security of these loans, combined with the additional upside through warrants and/or exit fees, has generated stellar returns for our shareholders over the past 2 quarters. Our Q2 book value per share of $0.91 is up 22.4% from December 2021 and up over 100% in the last 10 quarters. Our equity attributable to common shareholders is now over $28.5M. We are focusing our internal efforts on generating more deal flow and securing access to larger pools of long term capital to deploy into good deals”, said Mr. Baluta.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

 

Three months ended June 30, 2022

Three months ended June 30, 2021

Six months ended June 30, 2022

Six months ended June 30, 2021

Recurring revenue from interest and royalties

$

2,089,569

$

1,692,189

$

3,854,943

$

3,302,257

Total revenue

$

3,391,791

$

5,141,705

$

7,260,077

$

7,626,198

Net income

$

2,568,783

$

3,065,893

$

4,918,725

$

4,373,849

Basic Earnings per share

$

0.0822

$

0.0979

$

0.1574

$

0.1385

Diluted Earnings per share

$

0.0800

$

0.0948

$

0.1538

$

0.1355

Book Value per outstanding share(1)

$

0.9144

$

0.6970

$

0.9144

$

0.6970

Weighted basic average number of shares outstanding

 

31,240,077

 

31,301,401

 

31,240,077

 

31,578,533

Weighted diluted average number of shares outstanding

 

32,106,792

 

32,349,186

 

31,987,045

 

32,286,978

(1) Calculated by taking Total Shareholders’ Equity as reported on the Statements of Financial Position over the number of outstanding shares.


Detailed Financial results are available on our website at www.flowcap.com or on Sedar.com.

Revenues

Revenue reclassification: Effective January 1, 2022, the Company has revised the presentation of its income statement to exclude foreign exchange gain and losses from revenue and reclassified them as a non-operating expense item. The previously reported comparative figures have been updated accordingly. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, after reclassifying the foreign exchange loss of $363,123, total revenue for the period is restated as $7,626,198 compared to $7,263,075, reported previously. There is no change to the net income.

Total IFRS revenue for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, was $3,391,791, a 34.0% decrease from $5,141,705 in the three-month period ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was on account of a higher share of buyouts in the previous year. Royalty and loan payment income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, was $2,089,569 representing a 23.5% increase from the 1,692,189, earned in the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.

Of the $2,089,569 royalty and loan payment income earned during the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, $437,167 was contributed by interest earned from new investments acquired in the last twelve months, $1,530,437 from royalty payment income from the existing portfolio and $121,790 on account of loan amortization adjustments.

Income from changes in value of financial assets was $1,197,569 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, compared to $3,352,299 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.

Total IFRS revenue for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, was $7,260,077, a 4.8% decrease from $7,626,198 in the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. Royalty and loan payment income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, was $3,854,943 representing a 16.7% increase from the $3,302,257, earned in the six-month period ended June 30, 2021.

Of the $3,854,943 royalty and loan payment income earned during the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, $870,886 was contributed by interest earned from new investments acquired in the last twelve months, $2,782,662 from growth in royalty and loan payment income from the existing portfolio and $201,396 on account of loan amortization adjustments.

Operating Expense

Total operating expenses for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 were $721,995 (2021 - $824,979) and $1,482,244 (2021 - $1,482,299), respectively. The decrease is primarily due to lower professional fees compared to the previous corresponding periods.

Profit (Loss) After Taxes

Profit (loss) after taxes for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 was $2,568,783 (2021 - $3,065,893) and $4,918,725 (2021 - $4,373,849), respectively. The movements in the profit (loss) after taxes was on account of higher royalty and loan payment income offset by fewer buyouts, fair value movements, and lower operating costs, compared to the corresponding periods in the previous year.

Assets

 

As at June 30,
2022

As at December 31,
2021

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

    8,792,445

$

       4,144,671

Investments

$

41,605,673

$

     39,442,728

Total assets

$

     50,976,636

$

     44,018,033

Portfolio Update

 

Three months
ended June 30, 2022

Three months
ended June 30, 2021

Six months
ended June 30, 2022

Six months
ended June 30, 2021

Number of active company investments

 

15

 

19

 

15

 

19

Number of new company investments in period

*

 

-

**

 

-

Total capital deployed during the period

$

3,864,600

 

9,185,400

$

4,545,368

$

9,185,400

Carrying value of investments, at the end of period

$

41,605,673

$

31,919,482

$

41,605,673

$

31,919,482

*Follow-on investment in one investee.

**Follow-on investments in two investees and a royalty investment was bought out on the acquisition of an investee and Flow received preferred shares in the acquirer as consideration

Conference Call Details

Flow Capital will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Participants should call +1 (888) 396-8049 or +1 (416) 764-8646 and ask an operator for the Flow Capital earnings call, Conference ID 63878213. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. A replay will be available shortly after the call. To access the replay, please dial +1 (416) 764-8692 or +1 (877) 674-7070 and enter passcode 878213#. The replay recording will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, August 31, 2022.

An audio recording of the conference call will be also available on the investors’ page of Flow Capital’s website at www.flowcap.com/financials.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.
Alex Baluta
Chief Executive Officer
alex@flowcap.com

1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,
PO Box 171,
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to: prospective financial performance; including the Company’s opinion regarding the current and future performance of its portfolio, expenses and operations; anticipated cash needs and need for additional financing; anticipated funding sources; future growth plans; royalty acquisition targets and proposed or completed royalty transactions; estimated operating costs; estimated market drivers and demand; business prospects and strategy; anticipated trends and challenges in the Company’s business and the markets in which it operates; the amount and timing of the payment of dividends by the Company; and the Company’s financial position. By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of the Company is speculative and subject to a number of risks including, without limitation, risks relating to: the need for additional financing; the relative speculative and illiquid nature of an investment in the Company; the volatility of the Company’s share price; the Company’s limited operating history; the Company’s ability to generate sufficient revenues; the Company’s ability to manage future growth; the limited diversification in the Company’s existing investments; the Company’s ability to negotiate additional royalty purchases from new investee companies; the Company’s dependence on the operations, assets and financial health of its investee companies; the Company’s limited ability to exercise control or direction over investee companies; potential defaults by investee companies and the unsecured nature of the Company’s investments; the Company’s ability to enforce on any default by an investee company; competition with other investment entities; tax matters, including the potential impact of the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act on the Company; the potential impact of the Company being classified as a Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”); the Company’s ability to pay dividends in the future and the timing and amount of those dividends; reliance on key personnel, particularly the Company’s founders; dilution of shareholders’ interest through future financings; and general economic and political conditions; as well as the risks discuss ed in the joint management information circular of the Company dated May 2, 2018 and the risks discussed herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Assumptions about the performance of the Canadian and U.S. economies over the next 24 months and how that will affect the Company’s business and its ability to identify and close new opportunities with new investees are material factors that the Company considered when setting its strategic priorities and objectives, and its outlook for its business.

Key assumptions include, but are not limited to: assumptions that the Canadian and U.S. economies relevant to the Company’s investment focus will remain relatively stable over the next 12 to 24 months; that interest rates will not increase dramatically over the next 12 to 24 months; that the Company’s existing investees will continue to make royalty payments to the Company as and when required; that the businesses of the Company’s investees will not experience material negative results; that the Company will continue to grow its portfolio in a manner similar to what has already been established; that tax rates and tax laws will not change significantly in Canada and the U.S.; that more small to medium private and public companies will continue to require access to alternative sources of capital; that the Company will have the ability to raise required equity and/or debt financing on acceptable terms; and that the Company will have sufficient free cash flow to pay dividends. The Company has also assumed that access to the capital markets will remain relatively stable, that the capital markets will perform with normal levels of volatility and that the Canadian dollar will not have a high amount of volatility relative to the U.S. dollar. In determining expectations for economic growth, the Company primarily considers historical economic data provided by the Canadian and U.S. governments and their agencies. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward- looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this PRESS RELEASE are made as of the date of this PRESS RELEASE, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 Adjusted recurring free cash flow is an internally defined number represented by revenues from interest and royalties, less recurring operating expenses less interest expenses.


