Flow Chemistry Market-COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis| Witnesses Emergence of AM Technology and Biotage AB as Key Market Contributors| Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the flow chemistry market to grow by USD 914.44 million at 9.98% CAGR, during 2021-2025. The flow chemistry market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for bulk chemicals. In addition, the increasing global biodiesel production is one of the key global flow chemistry market trends anticipated to influence the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, high spending on R&D may impede market growth.
Technavio analyzes the market by Type (Continuous stirred tank reactors, Microwave systems, Plug flow reactor, and Microreactor systems), Application (Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Polymers, Agrochemicals, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The flow chemistry market covers the following areas:
Flow Chemistry Market Sizing
Flow Chemistry Market Forecast
Flow Chemistry Market Analysis
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Companies Mentioned
AM Technology
Biotage AB
CEM Corp.
Chemtrix BV
Corning Inc.
FutureChemistry Holding BV
H.E.L Group
Lonza Group Ltd.
ThalesNano Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Petrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Polymers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Reactor type
Market segments
Comparison by Reactor type
Continuous stirred tank reactors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Microwave systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Plug flow reactor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Microreactor systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Reactor type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
