Flow Chemistry Summit 2022: Boston, United States - March 17-18, 2022
Dublin, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Chemistry Summit 2022" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This conference brings together researchers from academia and industry from across New England and the US as well as Europe and addresses the most timely topics in this expanding field.
Running alongside the conference is an exhibition featuring companies showcasing their technologies and product offerings in this space and is an excellent opportunity to engage and network in this marketplace.
This event is honored to welcome Professor Paul Watts, Distinguished Professor and Research Chair in Microfluidic Bio/Chemical Processing, Nelson Mandela University as the Conference Chairman. This conference will take place physically on-site in Boston as a regular conference. Two Intertwined co-located tracks - Each Registration Provides Full Access to All Tracks and Co-Located Exhibit Hall.
Agenda Topics
3D-Printed Reactors for Flow
Devices and Engineering for Flow Chemistry and Instrumentation Platforms
Electrochemistry and Photochemistry in Flow
Flow Chemistry in Space & Space Chemistry
In-Line Analytical Techniques for Flow Chemistry
Industrial Process and API Manufacturing
Microfluidics and its Impact on the Development of Flow Chemistry
Multistep Synthesis and New Reactions in Flow
Polymer Synthesis in Flow
Speakers
Conference Chair
Paul Watts, Distinguished Professor, and Research Chair, Nelson Mandela University
Keynote Speakers
Amanda Evans, Scientist, Los Alamos National Laboratory
Confirmed Speakers to date
Milad Abolhasani, Associate Professor , North Carolina State University
Jesus Alcazar, Principal Chemist, Janssen Research & Development
Kerry Gilmore, Assistant Professor, University of Connecticut
Simon Kuhn, Associate Professor, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven
Jean-Christophe Monbaliu, Associate Professor, Center for Integrated Technology and Organic Synthesis, University of Liege
Josep Puigmarti-Luis, ICREA Professor, Universitat de Barcelona
