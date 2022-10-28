Flow Cytometry Market Size to Reach USD 15.92 billion by 2032 – Top Leaders, Key Initiatives, Price Trends Analysis, Latest Trends, Mergers & Acquisitions and Future Prospect - Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research

Geographically, the North America region is anticipated to dominate the Flow Cytometry Industry during forecast period. Due to its extensive use in research applications, faster analysis times, and capacity to analyze several samples at once, bead-based flow cytometry is projected to advance in technology at the fastest rate.

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ability to provide detailed data and effectively analyses subpopulations will significantly boost the growth of the global flow cytometry market. Flow cytometry helps in the study of bright and dull green cells. The efficiency in analyzing cells provides accurate alerts regarding any non-uniformity in the cells. The ability to take into account the data for dead cells while computing cell reports will immensely benefit the global flow cytometry market. The intracellular staining techniques involved allow the accurate identification of cellular markers.

The global flow cytometry market will achieve an estimated market value of USD 15.92 Billion with an expected CAGR of 9.89% by 2032.

Flow cytometry can be utilized for analyzing bone marrow aspirate and peripheral blood. The ability to manipulate the study related to cell behavior and signaling will expand the demand for flow cytometry. Likewise, the lightning speed of analyzing cells will immensely boost the global flow cytometry market. The ability to study single-cell signaling events will expand the demand for flow cytometry techniques.

Global Flow cytometry industry scope:

Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2032 Market Size in 2032 USD 15.92 Billion Segment Covered By Technology, Products & Services, Region by Technology Covered Cell-based, Bead-based Flow Cytometry Products & Services Covered Reagents & Consumables, Instruments, Software, Services Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America Key Players Profiled Agilent Technologies, Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, DiaSorin, Miltenyi Biotec, Sartorius AG, Sysmex Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, among others

Furthermore, the flow cytometry market can be classified into bead-based and cell-based flow cytometry. Cell-based flow cytometry can efficiently analyses several cell parameters and drive accurate outcomes. Moreover, imaging flow cytometry allows the enhancement of microscopy. The focused view of cells helps researchers identify the exact location of proteins in the cell. The image-based flow cytometry enables aquatic microbiology to expand and derive useful insights with utmost monitoring toward in situ observation. Moreover, the ability to easily detect the chemical and physical properties of a population of cells will immensely benefit the global market demand. Being lightweight and compact flow cytometers enable high throughput which will significantly boost the growth of the global flow cytometry market.

The global market has achieved greater heights owing to recent developments and innovations. SPS CellMek was launched by Beckman Coulter in March 2022 to enable laboratories to maximize their sample processing techniques. Color Wheel flow cytometry was announced by Millipore Sigma to form dye analogous and antibodies. BD FACSDiscover S8 cell sorter was launched by BD in June 2022 to fasten the process of cell imaging to bring advancement in global flow cytometry. Cyto Quant was launched by Romer Labs to introduce the use of mobile flow cytometry for instant disinfection and cleaning purposes. Agilent Novocyte Penteon was launched by Agilent technologies to provide maximized speed and sensitivity to the process of flow cytometry. The global flow cytometry market will majorly expand and widen its market reach due to the recent collaborations and advancements made.

A significant proportion of the global market will be captured by the Asia Pacific in 2030. Extensive research carried out by educational institutes and laboratories will immensely boost the demand for flow cytometry in the region. The advancements made in medical science will serve as a crucial factor benefitting the regional demand for flow cytometry. Increased government support toward research and advancements will maximize demand for analyzing cell populations using flow cytometry. The presence of top research firms and reliable technology will help foster factors for the regional flow cytometry market growth.

