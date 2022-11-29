Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Global Market Report 2022: Innovation in Flow Cytometry Leading to Use of Next-Generation Flow Cytometers
Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market
Dublin, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market - A Global Market and Regional: Focus on Offering, Technology, End User, Type, Application, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flow cytometry in oncology and immunology market was valued at $1,653.2 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $5,287.4 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 11.39% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing burden of cancer, expansion of applications in flow cytometry for research activities, innovation in flow cytometry leading to the use of next-generation flow cytometers, and the increasing use of flow cytometry in the identification and diagnosis of immune-deficiency diseases.
Market Lifecycle Stage
The global flow cytometry in the oncology and immunology market is in the developed phase. The increasing research for flow cytometry for the detection of solid tumors and the leveraging of public-private initiatives to advance R&D in the field of immunology and oncology research are some of the major opportunities in the global flow cytometry in oncology and immunology market.
Market Segmentation
Segmentation 1: by Offering
Products
Services
Segmentation 2: by Technology
Cell-Based Flow Cytometry
Bead-Based Flow Cytometry
Segmentation 3: by Type
Immunology
Oncology
Segmentation 4: by Application
Translational Research
Clinical Research
Segmentation 5: by End User
Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Reference Laboratories
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Academic Research Institutes
Contract Research Organizations
Others
Segmentation 6: by Region
North America - U.S., Canada
Europe - Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest-of-Europe
Asia-Pacific - Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Rest-of-Latin America
Rest-of-the-World
Demand - Drivers and Limitations
Following are the drivers for the global flow cytometry in oncology and immunology market:
Increasing Burden of Cancer is One of the Major Propelling Factors for the Innovation of Novel Technologies in Flow Cytometry
Expansion of Applications in Flow Cytometry for Research Activities Propels its Demand in the Market
Innovation in Flow Cytometry Leading to Use of Next-Generation Flow Cytometers
Increasing Use of Flow Cytometry in Identification and Diagnosis of Immune-Deficiency Diseases
The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:
High Cost of the Products of the Flow Cytometry Equipment Restraining the Adoption of the Devices in Emerging Economies
False Negative and Positive Antibody Responses Can Hinder the Adoption of Flow Cytometry
Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
Cytek Biosciences, Inc.
Danaher Corporation
DiaSorin S.p.A (Luminex Corporation)
Enzi Biochem Inc.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
Merck KGaA
Miltenyi Biotec
NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.
OPKO Health, Inc.
Sony Group Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Markets
2 Industry Insights
3 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market (by Technology)
4 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market (by Offering)
5 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market (by Application)
6 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market (by Type)
7 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market (by End User)
8 Region
9 Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kpcxi
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900