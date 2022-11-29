U.S. markets open in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,978.50
    +8.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,878.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,660.50
    +44.25 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.20
    +5.40 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.82
    +1.58 (+2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.40
    +13.10 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    21.43
    +0.31 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0384
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.28
    +1.78 (+8.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2010
    +0.0045 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0700
    -0.8310 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,505.15
    +294.90 (+1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.85
    +9.56 (+2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,514.60
    +40.58 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Global Market Report 2022: Innovation in Flow Cytometry Leading to Use of Next-Generation Flow Cytometers

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market

Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market
Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market - A Global Market and Regional: Focus on Offering, Technology, End User, Type, Application, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flow cytometry in oncology and immunology market was valued at $1,653.2 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $5,287.4 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 11.39% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing burden of cancer, expansion of applications in flow cytometry for research activities, innovation in flow cytometry leading to the use of next-generation flow cytometers, and the increasing use of flow cytometry in the identification and diagnosis of immune-deficiency diseases.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global flow cytometry in the oncology and immunology market is in the developed phase. The increasing research for flow cytometry for the detection of solid tumors and the leveraging of public-private initiatives to advance R&D in the field of immunology and oncology research are some of the major opportunities in the global flow cytometry in oncology and immunology market.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Offering

  • Products

  • Services

Segmentation 2: by Technology

  • Cell-Based Flow Cytometry

  • Bead-Based Flow Cytometry

Segmentation 3: by Type

  • Immunology

  • Oncology

Segmentation 4: by Application

  • Translational Research

  • Clinical Research

Segmentation 5: by End User

  • Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Reference Laboratories

  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

  • Academic Research Institutes

  • Contract Research Organizations

  • Others

Segmentation 6: by Region

  • North America - U.S., Canada

  • Europe - Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest-of-Europe

  • Asia-Pacific - Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Rest-of-Latin America

  • Rest-of-the-World

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the drivers for the global flow cytometry in oncology and immunology market:

  • Increasing Burden of Cancer is One of the Major Propelling Factors for the Innovation of Novel Technologies in Flow Cytometry

  • Expansion of Applications in Flow Cytometry for Research Activities Propels its Demand in the Market

  • Innovation in Flow Cytometry Leading to Use of Next-Generation Flow Cytometers

  • Increasing Use of Flow Cytometry in Identification and Diagnosis of Immune-Deficiency Diseases

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

  • High Cost of the Products of the Flow Cytometry Equipment Restraining the Adoption of the Devices in Emerging Economies

  • False Negative and Positive Antibody Responses Can Hinder the Adoption of Flow Cytometry

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

  • Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

  • Danaher Corporation

  • DiaSorin S.p.A (Luminex Corporation)

  • Enzi Biochem Inc.

  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

  • Merck KGaA

  • Miltenyi Biotec

  • NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

  • OPKO Health, Inc.

  • Sony Group Corporation

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

2 Industry Insights

3 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market (by Technology)

4 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market (by Offering)

5 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market (by Application)

6 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market (by Type)

7 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market (by End User)

8 Region

9 Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kpcxi

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Fell Today

    Shares of leading semiconductor companies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) all fell today, declining 2.9%, 2.6%, and 3.6%, respectively, as of 3:37 p.m. ET. First, widespread protests in China over COVID-19 restrictions erupted this past weekend, putting pressure on any stock with exposure to China or products made there. Second, a report from a leading tech industry research company predicted a bigger decline in overall semiconductor revenue next year than it had forecast just four months ago.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Slumped 23.5% on Monday

    What happened Shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL), a clinical-stage biotech that specializes in therapies to treat neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases, fell by 23.5% on Monday.

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Income investors dream of buying stocks whose companies have solid business models and fundamentals, but because of temporary market conditions, the shares have ultra-high yields. When markets sell off as a whole those dreams may come true, but other times dreams turn into nightmares if poor earnings cause dividends to be cut and share prices to tumble even further. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) with massive dividend yields and decipher whether they are likely to rew

  • Why Nio Shares Are Higher Today, Despite China Angst

    Some investors are focusing on the fact that the EV stock is at the lowest level in more than two years.

  • 10 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Robinhood stocks to buy that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Robinhood, a commission-free stock trading and investing company, has […]

  • Stocks Climb, Dollar Fades as China Turmoil Eases: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures pointed to a moderately stronger open on Wall Street as speculation mounted that unrest in Chinese cities over Covid restrictions would force authorities to move faster in loosening the curbs. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapWhil

  • National Grid scrambles to secure enough power to keep lights on amid nuclear fleet outage

    National Grid has narrowly avoided activating its emergency blackout plan for the first time this winter as low wind speeds and nuclear outages push supply closer to the danger zone.

  • ‘We see major stock markets plunging 25% from levels somewhat above today’s,’ Deutsche Bank says

    Deutsche Bank researchers are the latest analysts to put a 25% decline in equities on the map, and they expect the U.S. to go into a recession by mid-2023.

  • Louis Navellier’s Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks from Louis Navellier. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Louis Navellier’s Top 5 Stock Picks for Q4 2022. Louis Navellier, the author of a BusinessWeek best-seller, “The Little Book That Makes You Rich”, is the founder and chairman of […]

  • Yardeni Says Curve Inversion Shows Bonds, Stocks Have Bottomed

    (Bloomberg) -- The inversion of the US Treasury yield curve is flashing that long-term interest rates have peaked, stocks have bottomed out and the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening is approaching its limit, according to Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research Inc.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woe

  • FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried Will Receive Zero Dollars

    On the morning of November 8, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX and Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also trades in cryptocurrencies, was a billionaire. The 30-year-old former trader was the institutional face of the crypto space, nicknamed "SBF" by his initials. Bankman-Fried was a god in the crypto sphere.

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • China EV ‘honeymoon’ is ending, Jefferies says; XPeng stock downgraded

    A "honeymoon stage" for electric vehicles in China is coming to an end, analysts at Jefferies said in a note Monday, highlighting EV makers BYD Auto and Li Auto as their top picks and downgrading their rating on XPeng Motors.

  • 11 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best 3D printing stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global 3D printing industry and explore similar stocks, you can go directly to 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In. The 3D printing industry is one of the most exciting […]

  • Stock market could see ‘fireworks’ through the end of the year as headwinds have ‘flipped,’ Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says

    Several headwinds that pummeled the stock market in 2022 have turned into tailwinds, setting the stage for a rally in U.S. equities heading into year-end, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors.

  • Warren Buffett Gains Ground as Elon Musk Stumbles

    Warren Buffett's net worth has risen by over a billion dollars so far in 2022, a performance that far outpaces many tech giant CEOs such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Buffett's net worth had risen to $110 billion as of Nov. 28, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The gain, in a brutal year for stocks, has helped Buffett close the gap with Musk, the world's richest man, who is now running Twitter and electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla .

  • Has AMD Replaced Nvidia as a Top Semiconductor Company?

    Although AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have different product lines, they still compete against each other in some offerings. As a result, the two are often compared, with Nvidia often coming out as the better company up until a few months ago. Now, the conversation has switched as Nvidia's execution has been disappointing over the past few quarters.