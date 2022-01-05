U.S. markets open in 8 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,767.75
    -16.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,571.00
    -104.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,177.75
    -98.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.60
    -9.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.81
    -0.18 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.90
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1293
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.91
    -16.60 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3523
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0400
    -0.0860 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,277.35
    +137.17 (+0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,181.07
    +9.72 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,330.72
    +28.93 (+0.10%)
     

The Flow Diversion Aneurysm Market size to grow by USD 1.75 billion | Market Research Insights highlight The increasing prevalence of IAs and associated risk factors as Key Driver | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Flow Diversion Aneurysm Treatment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 7.85% in 2021 at a CAGR of 8.26% during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (FDS and intrasaccular flow disruption devices) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Latest market research report titled Flow Diversion Aneurysm Treatment Market has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Flow Diversion Aneurysm Treatment Market has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The flow diversion aneurysm treatment market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Owing to an increase in the prevalence of aortic and brain aneurysms and an increased desire for less invasive therapies the need for flow diversion aneurysm treatments is expected to rise during the forecast period. Vendors are primarily focusing on North America and Europe for the launch of new products.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Acandis GmbH

  • Boston Scientific Corp.

  • Cardinal Health Inc.

  • Cook Group Inc.

  • Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • Medtronic Plc

  • MicroPort Scientific Corp.

  • phenox GmbH

  • Stryker Corp.

  • Terumo Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the flow diversion aneurysm treatment market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 40% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

The US and Canada are the key markets for flow diversion aneurysm treatment in North America. The market's quick expansion in this region can be related to increased awareness about the effects of aneurysms and treatment methods, as well as an increase in the number of flow diversion surgeries performed, improved healthcare infrastructure, and increased healthcare spending.

The US is the major revenue generator in North America, followed by Canada. This is due to the high prevalence of IAs and an increase in the number of flow diversion and disruption procedures being performed. The launch of new products for the treatment of aneurysms is likely to drive the flow diversion aneurysm treatment market in North America during the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the flow diversion aneurysm treatment market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/flow-diversion-aneurysm-treatment-market-industry-analysis

Key Segment Analysis

The flow diversion aneurysm treatment market share growth by the FDS segment has been significant. Flow-diverting stents (FDSs) are tubular, braided metallic stents placed in the parent artery across the aneurysm neck to decrease the blood flow into an intracranial aneurysm. FDSs are particularly used in the treatment of fusiform IAs, large and giant IAs, wide-necked IAs, etc.

The major advantages of FDS are favorable long-term angiographic outcomes, including the absence of aneurysms recurrence after complete occlusion, avoidance of any intra-aneurysmal manipulation, and additional structural strength for the segment of the blood vessel from which an aneurysm originates. During the forecast period, product launches by vendors in the market are anticipated to increase the adoption of FDS for the treatment of a variety of aneurysms.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Trends:

The increasing prevalence of IAs and associated risk factors is notably driving the flow diversion aneurysm treatment market growth. The risk of IAs significantly increases with age. According to the World Bank Group, 9.3 percent of the global population was 65 or older in 2020, and this percentage is likely to rise dramatically over the next few years.

Other risk factors associated with IAs, such as hypertension, smoking, and excessive alcohol consumption, are also on the rise. An increase in the number of people vulnerable to aneurysms is anticipated to drive the demand for flow diversion aneurysm treatment products during the forecast period.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the flow diversion aneurysm treatment market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Bile Duct Cancer Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Flow Diversion Aneurysm Treatment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.26%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.75 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

7.85

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, Canada, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acandis GmbH, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Group Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., phenox GmbH, Stryker Corp., and Terumo Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-flow-diversion-aneurysm-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-75-billion--market-research-insights-highlight-the-increasing-prevalence-of-ias-and-associated-risk-factors-as-key-driver--technavio-301452460.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Hubspot, Shopify, and Snowflake All Sank on Tuesday

    A general rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks is propelling a round of profit-taking in these long-term winners.

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks for the Metaverse Revolution

    Say whatever you will about Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to change his company’s name to ‘Meta,’ but the truth is, the metaverse is coming and we can’t stop it. The expansion of the internet, and its increasing integration with virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and interactive social media and gaming, is gaining momentum. The question is not if it will be fully realized, but when. But before we get there, we need the inevitable build-out, the physical infrastructure to support the onli

  • Tech Stocks Got Crushed. Why the Dow Is On Fire.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average is on pace to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the most in more than nine months as investors bet that the U.S. economy will continue to boom.

  • Ray Dalio Says Cash, Bonds ‘Stupid to Own’ Amid Money Printing

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio renewed his warning about holding cash and bonds on Tuesday amid the ongoing, pandemic-fueled increase in debt creation and monetization in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture Shock“This printing of mo

  • Why Shares of Affirm Are Falling Today

    What happened Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) lender Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell as much as 16% today before rebounding some in the last hour of trading when it only traded down about 11%. There does not seem to be an obvious reason behind the move.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With Short Squeeze Potential

    We talk a lot about the ways to make money in the market, and there’s usually an unspoken assumption that most investing is undertaken as a positive move. It’s a move to buy into a stock, assessed as having upbeat prospects going forward, and holding on for as long as it takes to realize the gains. Warren Buffett, one of history’s great stock traders, is the exemplar of this strategy; he has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for te

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could 10X in 2022

    Investors looking for that kind of gain typically speculate in riskier investments such as cryptocurrency. The stock market generally offers a more stable environment in which to grow your money. Most stocks that could possibly go 10x -- that is, gain 900% from the initial investment -- will be newly public companies that get traded up as investors get excited about their prospects.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) sank 8.9% on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended the day's trading session down roughly 1.3%, and Cloudflare ranked among the day's biggest large-cap technology losers. The Federal Reserve has also recently indicated that it will significantly cut back on bond purchases in the near future and that it will potentially raise interest rates three times this year, which generally points to a less-favorable backdrop for growth stocks and could lead to more volatility in the near term.

  • China Tech Selloff Deepens as Tencent Sale Spooks Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s tech stocks fell once again Wednesday as firms backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. came under pressure after it pared investment in the sector for a second time in two weeks.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture Shock

  • This investing legend has been predicting surprises for the last 37 years. Here’s how he did last year — and what he’s forecasting now

    Byron Wien, the vice chairman of private-equity giant Blackstone, has been making his list of ten surprises for 37 years.

  • Why Pinduoduo Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Shares of Chinese "mobile only" e-commerce site Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) are getting hit disproportionately hard however, down 11.8%. In a report on the disconnect between stock-market performance within China and the performance of Chinese stocks that trade in the United States, WSJ pointed out that "the total value of onshore Chinese stocks rose about 20% last year" -- but "Chinese stocks listed in the U.S." declined by 42%, on average. As it turns out, much of the increase in the value of the Chinese stock market last year came about simply through the addition of new listings of companies on Chinese exchanges.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a cybersecurity company, tumbled again today on no company-specific news. Rather, the tech stock likely fell as U.S. Treasury yields rose today, which put pressure on growth stocks. Crowdstrike's stock was down by 4.8% as of 3:46 p.m. ET.

  • Why AMD Stock Dropped More Than 5% Today

    After starting off the new year with a healthy 4.4% share price gain Monday, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) took a turn for the worse Tuesday. It's not immediately clear what turned investors against the stock, but odds are the issue has its roots in the "2022 Product Premiere livestream" presentation that the company began Tuesday morning. "Three new AMD Radeon RX 6000S Series GPUs optimized for thin and light gaming laptops."

  • Why Unity Software Stock Plunged 17% in December

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) plunged 17.1% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A large portion of this drop occurred immediately after the company announced the completion of its acquisition of Weta Digital. Weta was used in making films well known for their special effects, including Avatar and the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

  • Why Nio Stock Slumped Today

    News from Nio's home market and archrival are putting some investors in the electric vehicle stock on edge.

  • What will happen during the next Bitcoin halving?

    Every Bitcoin user and miner is well-aware of the term Bitcoin halving and what it means to Bitcoin. The halving is the name for one of the most highly anticipated events in Bitcoin’s history.

  • Apple stock ‘is overpriced right now, and significantly so’: Strategist

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Apple's $3 trillion market cap, Nvidia's ARM deal, and other tech stocks.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Crashed 10% This Morning

    Shares of Singapore-based e-commerce, payments, and online gaming company Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) took a tumble this morning, and are down 9.7% as of 10:15 a.m. ET. You can blame Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) for that. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Tencent Holdings is currently the top owner of Sea Limited stock, controlling 21.4% of the company's shares.