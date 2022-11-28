U.S. markets closed

Flow Diverters Market to Hit $1.04 Billion, with CAGR of 15.3% by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increase in number of product launch and product approval for flow diverters and technological advancements in the healthcare sector drive the global flow diverters market. North America held the highest share in 2021, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2031. The Covid-19 pandemic caused a negative impact on the revenue of the global flow diverters market as the demand for flow diverter devices decreased.

Portland, OR, Nov. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Flow Diverters Market generated $251.50 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $1.04 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, value chain, top segments, and competitive landscape. This report provides detailed information to assist market players, stakeholders, investors, and startups in determining strategies to continue growth and attain competitive edge in the market.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17968

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$251.50 million

Market Size in 2031

$1.04 billion

CAGR

15.3%

No. of Pages in Report

301

Segments covered

Type, Application, End User, and Region.

Drivers

Increase in number of product launch and product approval for flow diverters

Technological advancements in the healthcare sector

Opportunities

Increase in prevalence of cerebral aneurysm and hypertension

Surge in geriatric population

Restrains

Side effects associated with flow diverters


Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic caused a negative impact on the revenue of the global flow diverters market. Owing to shift in resources to take care of increase in number of Covid-infected patients, there was disruption in consultation for diseases including cerebral aneurysm and hypertension. This, in turn, restrained the demand of flow diverters devices.

  • Many clinics were closed due to lockdown restrictions and focus on urgent medical procedures. This, in turn, reduced the demand for flow diverters. The number of patient visits to clinics also reduced considerably.

  • The demand for flow diverters is expected to rise post-pandemic as the hospitals and clinics begin their operations with full capacity.

The research provides a detailed segmentation of the global flow diverters market based on type, application, end user, and region. The research analyzes each segment and sub-segments for identifying the largest revenue generating and fastest-growing segments for market players, investors, and stakeholders. Market size and estimations for each segment and its sub-segments are provided in the report to help market players determine the steps to be taken for achieving the growth.

Based on type, the pipeline embolization device segment held the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the segments including silk flow diverter, surpass flow diverter, flow redirection endoluminal device, and others.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17968

Based on application, the cerebral aneurysms segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global flow diverters market, and is estimated to continue its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.8% from 2022 to 2031. The research also studies the segments including multiple intracranial aneurysms and others.

Based on end user, the hospital and clinics segment contributed to the largest share in 2021, accounting for around two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031. Moreover, this segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.  The research also discusses the ambulatory surgical center segment.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global flow diverters market, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2031. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

The research provides detailed analysis of leading players of the global flow diverters market. Key players analyzed in the research include Acandis, InspireMD, BALT Extrusion SA, Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson, Microvention, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Phenox, Penumbra Inc., and Stryker Neurovascular.

The report analyzes these key players and highlights various strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, expansion, and others to raise their market penetration and strengthen their position in the market. The report offers a detailed analysis that outlines product portfolio, operating segments, business performance, and key developments of each market player.


Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Intraoral Scanners Market by Brand (Cadent iTero, 3M ESPE Lava COS, CEREC, E4D, TRIOS, CS, I Series and Others) End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Clinical Workflow Solutions Market by Product (Data Integration Solutions, Real-time Communication Solutions, Workflow Automation Solutions, Care Collaboration Solutions, Enterprise Reporting and Analytics Solutions), by Delivery Mode (Cloud- based, On- premise), by End User (Hospitals, Long-term Care Facilities, Ambulatory Care Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Softgel Capsules Market by Type (Gelatin Softgel Capsules, Non-Gelatin softgel Capsules), by Application (Pharmaceuticals, Health Supplements, Cosmetics), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Online Providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

3D Cell Culture Market by Product (Scaffold Based Platforms, Scaffold Free Platforms, Gels, Bioreactors, Microchips, Services), by Application (Cancer Research, Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery, Regenerative medicine), by End User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Allergy Diagnostics Market by Test Type (In Vivo, In Vitro), by Product & Service (Consumables, Instruments, Services), by Allergen (Inhaled Allergens, Food Allergens, Drug Allergens, Other Allergens), by End-user (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospital-based Laboratories, Academic Research Institutes, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com


