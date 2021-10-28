U.S. markets open in 6 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,550.25
    +5.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,437.00
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,611.00
    +23.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.20
    +6.70 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.95
    -0.71 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.40
    +4.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.98
    +1.00 (+6.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3746
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5000
    -0.3100 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,076.42
    -1,880.59 (-3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,421.84
    -52.49 (-3.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

FLOW TRADERS Q321 TRADING UPDATE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Flow Traders NV
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FLOW TRADERS Q321 TRADING UPDATE

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders N.V. (Euronext: FLOW) announces its unaudited Q321 trading update.

Highlights

  • Market ETP Value Traded increased 11% quarter-on-quarter and fell 5% YTD 9m21 vs YTD 9m20

  • Flow Traders ETP Value Traded increased 3% quarter-on-quarter and fell 1% YTD 9m21 vs YTD 9m20

  • Flow Traders NTI decreased to €67.1m in Q321 reflecting an overall lower volatility environment. This compares to NTI of €94.4m in Q221 and €78.3m in Q320. YTD 9m21 NTI was €303.7m vs €803.2m in YTD 9m20

  • Total operating expenses of €52.2m incurred in Q321, which included €0.6m of COVID-related one-off expenses. Employee expenses included Є11.0m combined impact of prior year’s variable remuneration and the adjustment to variable remuneration composition to reflect this year’s financial performance

  • 603 FTEs as at 30 September 2021 compared to 577 as at 30 June 2021 as new graduate intake classes joined on 1 September 2021 for both trading and technology

  • Q321 Normalized EBITDA reached €24.6m with a margin of 37% contributing to YTD 9m21 Normalized EBITDA of €142.8m with a margin of 47%. Reported Q321 EBITDA reached €14.9m with a margin of 22% contributing to YTD 9m21 EBITDA of €134.5m with a margin of 44% reflecting the IFRS treatment of the share-based variable remuneration plans

  • Q321 Net Profit amounted to €8.7m with Basic EPS of €0.20. YTD 9m21 Net Profit amounted to €98.9m with Basic EPS of €2.25

  • Regulatory Own Funds Requirement (OFR) as at 30 September 2021 was €337m, resulting in excess capital of €135m as at 30 September 2021. Trading capital stood at €597m at the end of the third quarter

Financial Overview

€million

Q321

Q221

YTD 9m21

YTD 9m20

Net trading income

67.1

94.4

303.7

803.1

EMEA (Europe)

42.7

61.9

186.0

458.5

Americas

10.0

17.5

66.3

261.8

APAC

14.4

15.0

51.4

82.8

Net trading income

67.1

94.4

303.7

803.1

Employee expenses1

35.0

37.3

119.2

254.1

Technology expenses

12.4

12.3

36.5

34.2

Other expenses

4.3

3.9

11.6

10.7

One-off expenses

0.6

0.6

1.9

8.0

Total operating expenses

52.2

54.1

169.3

307.0

EBITDA

14.9

40.3

134.5

496.1

Normalized EBITDA2

24.6

43.2

142.8

469.0

Depreciation / amortisation

3.8

3.8

11.4

10.5

Write off of (in) tangible assets

-

-

-

0.1

Results of equity-accounted investments

-

-

(0.1)

(0.1)

Profit before tax

11.1

36.5

123.2

485.6

Tax

2.4

7.9

24.2

87.3

Net profit

8.7

28.7

98.9

398.3

Basic EPS3 (€)

0.20

0.66

2.25

8.78

Fully diluted EPS4 (€)

0.19

0.64

2.18

8.78

EBITDA margin

22%

43%

44%

62%

Normalized EBITDA margin2

37%

46%

47%

58%

Value Traded Overview

€billion

Q321

Q221

Change

YTD 9m21

YTD 9m20

Change

Flow Traders ETP Value Traded

362.6

353.5

3%

1,130.5

1,144.6

(1%)

EMEA (Europe)

155.5

167.0

(7%)

521.8

585.0

(11%)

Americas

182.1

166.6

9%

538.3

501.4

7%

APAC ex China

25.0

19.9

26%

70.4

58.3

21%

Flow Traders’ non-ETP Value Traded

1,110

952

17%

2,978

2,930

2%

Market ETP Value Traded5

8,853

8,002

11%

26,169

27,516

(5%)

EMEA (Europe)

443

471

(6%)

1,503

1,550

(3%)

Americas

7,421

6,753

10%

21,954

23,461

(6%)

APAC

990

778

27%

2,712

2,506

8%

APAC ex China

330

288

15%

1,033

1,300

(21%)

Regional Highlights

EMEA:

  • Maintained position as the leading liquidity provider in ETPs, both on- and off-exchange - #1 position in fixed income, equity and commodity ETFs

  • By leveraging the infrastructure of Flow Traders’ leading fixed income ETP trading footprint, a multi-year investment has enabled an expansion into single bond market making. Flow Traders is supporting and advancing electronification, transparency and cost efficiency across the fixed income markets. Now continuously quoting in excess of 9000 ISINs across USD and Euro corporate credit and emerging market sovereign bonds and providing pricing on all major platforms including Bloomberg, TradeWeb and MarketAxess. Work to connect to Neptune and LedgerEdge is currently underway

  • Continued to participate in the development of the digital asset and decentralized finance space through joining the Pyth network and supporting the launch of Reactive Markets’ Switchboard. Crypto ETP listings in EMEA have grown 10% quarter-on-quarter and Flow Traders is a liquidity provider across all 120 listings with a c. 45% market share

  • In line with Flow Traders’ strategic ecosystem approach, completed an investment in shape Q, a fintech start-up which has developed an RfQ marketplace for physical energy, green energy and environmental commodities. This investment aligns with Flow Traders’ longstanding support for increasing transparency and electronification in the financial markets

AMERICAS:

  • Trading results in US markets were below expectations partially due to aggressive pricing necessary to build out the fixed income business, while at the same time volatility remained subdued. A high priority remains the ongoing improvement of the position management and execution framework in US domestic equity markets

  • Further expansion of Lead Market Maker activities including working with State Street for the first time and increasing fixed income ETF product coverage into Municipals and Mortgages by supporting the launch of PIMCO’s MINO and FMNY ETFs

  • Working in tandem with EMEA, launched corporate credit fixed income dealer capabilities in the Americas and established connectivity with major platforms including TradeWeb, MarketAxess, Bloomberg, ICE and MTS. Substantial progress made in converting existing counterparties to transact in corporate credit across all these various platforms

  • Strategic ecosystem approach highlights included Flow Traders joining the LedgerEdge working group and also crystallizing value from Flow Traders’ investment in ErisX, the crypto trading platform, given its recently announced acquisition

APAC:

  • Solid performance in the quarter as elevated volumes and volatility persisted, driven by Chinese regulatory developments

  • Alongside the QFII registration process, Flow Traders continued to progress accessing the on-shore China market with the appointment of a business development professional

  • Renewed MSCI futures market making contract with HKEx for another year, continuing and deepening the already successful partnership

  • Admitted as Stock Options Exchange Participant on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong by HKEx as Flow Traders further broadens its trading activities in the region

Management Board Comments

Dennis Dijkstra, CEO, stated:
Despite the backdrop of a slower third quarter, we have continued to focus on implementing our strategic growth agenda particularly with the expansion of our fixed income market making business. Our liquidity provision in corporate credit and emerging markets sovereign bonds has been positively received by the buy-side and we were delighted to be the lead sponsor at the recent Fixed Income Leadership Summit in London. We have also demonstrated a more consistent and dedicated strategic ecosystem approach as we seek to leverage the technological shifts in the financial markets. Flow Traders’ investment in shape Q, connecting to the Pyth network and joining the LedgerEdge working group are proof points of this renewed approach.

It is also pleasing to note that as part of growing our business, we are able to attract and recruit the best talent and we welcomed a large intake of new graduates on 1 September. While most of our offices have fully reopened, we are still cautiously monitoring the evolution of the pandemic and our business continuity plan remains active.

Folkert Joling, Chief Trading Officer, added:
Further market normalisation combined with some seasonal impacts resulted in lower trading results in the third quarter versus previous quarters in 2021. This was evident in the fixed income index side of the business where reduced volatility affected overall trading performance, particularly in the US. From a trading perspective, the launch of our single bond market making capabilities in Europe and the Americas is a significant milestone as we seek to broaden our trading activities across different products and asset classes. In crypto, we have maintained our leading market share in ETPs and continue to provide liquidity in new and existing listings. Naturally, work continues on building out these capabilities even further.

Mike Kuehnel, Chief Financial Officer, added:
In my first months at Flow Traders, my enthusiasm at the prospects ahead for the business has only grown. At the core of it, our ETP business has still significant tactical and strategic opportunities globally as assets under management now approach the $10 trillion mark and will grow even further. In order to identify additional areas of growth in and around our core and to systematically accelerate the execution of our strategic agenda, we are conducting a detailed and thorough review of our capital structure. While exploring a variety of different attractive growth options, we will continue to focus on leveraging our core capabilities and competencies and, from a financial perspective, maintain our commitment to firm cost control irrespective of our multi-year growth agenda.”

Preliminary Financial Calendar

13 January 2022 Start Silent Period ahead of Q421 / FY21 results
10 February 2022 Release Q421 / FY21 results (incl. analyst conference call)
4 March 2022 Release 2021 Annual Report
31 March 2022 Start Silent Period ahead of Q122 trading update
26 April 2022 Release Q122 trading update (no analyst conference call)
29 April 2022 AGM

Contact Details

Flow Traders N.V.

Investors
Jonathan Berger
Phone: +31 20 7996799
Email: investor.relations@flowtraders.com

Media
Laura Peijs
Phone: +31 20 7996799
Email: press@flowtraders.com

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading global financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products, historically specialized in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), now expanding into other asset classes. Flow Traders ensures the provision of liquidity to support the uninterrupted functioning of financial markets. This allows investors to continue to buy or sell ETPs or other financial instruments under all market circumstances. We continuously grow our organization, ensuring that our trading desks in Europe, the Americas and Asia can provide liquidity across all major exchanges, globally, 24 hours a day. Founded in 2004, we continue to cultivate the entrepreneurial, innovative and team-oriented culture that has been with us since the beginning. Please visit www.flowtraders.com for more information.

Notes

1. Fixed employee expenses: Q321 - €14.1m; Q221 - €13.1m; YTD 9m21 - €40.2m; YTD 9m20 - €34.5m

2. Normalized EBITDA and margin is based on the standard 35% profit share of operating result across the various financial periods without any IFRS 2 adjustments for share-based payments. A reconciliation to reported EBITDA is presented below:

€million

Q321

Q221

YTD 9m21

YTD 9m20

Normalized EBITDA

24.6

43.2

142.8

469.0

Prior year share plans

7.9

6.3

18.7

2.2

Current year share plan deferral

(1.3)

(3.3)

(10.4)

(29.3)

Variable remuneration composition

3.1

-

-

-

Reported EBITDA

14.9

40.3

134.5

496.1

3. Weighted average shares outstanding: Q321 - 43,570,015; Q221 - 43,715,537; YTD 9m21 - 43,875,028; YTD 9m20 - 45,362,072. 43,549,631 shares outstanding at 30 September 2021

4. Determined by adjusting the basic EPS for the effects of all dilutive share-based payments to employees

5. Source - Flow Traders analysis

Important Legal Information

This press release is prepared by Flow Traders N.V. and is for information purposes only. It is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and you must not rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice and is not to be regarded as investor marketing or marketing of any security or financial instrument, or as an offer to buy or sell, or as a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell, securities or financial instruments.

The information and materials contained in this press release are provided ‘as is’ and Flow Traders N.V. or any of its affiliates (“Flow Traders”) do not warrant the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of the information and materials and expressly disclaim liability for any errors or omissions. This press release is not intended to be, and shall not constitute in any way a binding or legal agreement, or impose any legal obligation on Flow Traders. All intellectual property rights, including trademarks, are those of their respective owners. All rights reserved. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Flow Traders. No part of it may be redistributed or reproduced without the prior written permission of Flow Traders.

This press release may include forward-looking statements, which are based on Flow Traders’ current expectations and projections about future events, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations. Words such as “may”, “will”, “would”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “project”, “believe”, “could”, “hope”, “seek”, “plan”, “foresee”, “aim”, “objective”, “potential”, “goal” “strategy”, “target”, “continue” and similar expressions or their negatives are used to identify these forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside the control of Flow Traders. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date at which they are made. Flow Traders expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law.

Financial objectives are internal objectives of Flow Traders to measure its operational performance and should not be read as indicating that Flow Traders is targeting such metrics for any particular fiscal year. Flow Traders’ ability to achieve these financial objectives is inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Flow Traders’ control, and upon assumptions with respect to future business decisions that are subject to change. As a result, Flow Traders’ actual results may vary from these financial objectives, and those variations may be material.

Efficiencies are net, before tax and on a run-rate basis, i.e. taking into account the full-year impact of any measure to be undertaken before the end of the period mentioned. The expected operating efficiencies and cost savings were prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions, projections and estimates, many of which depend on factors that are beyond Flow Traders’ control. These assumptions, projections and estimates are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and actual results may differ, perhaps materially, from those projected. Flow Traders cannot provide any assurance that these assumptions are correct and that these projections and estimates will reflect Flow Traders’ actual results of operations.

By accepting this document you agree to the terms set out above. If you do not agree with the terms set out above please notify legal.amsterdam@nl.flowtraders.com immediately and delete or destroy this document.

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • EVERTEC, inc (EVTC) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me today are Mac Schuessler, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Joaquin Castrillo, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone this call may contain forward-looking statements and should be considered in conjunction with cautionary statements contained in our earnings release and the company's most recent periodic SEC report.

  • Ford jumps after big earnings beat

    Ford shares jumped in the after-market after the automaker reported a big earnings beat, and upped its 2021 EBIT guidance for a 2nd time this year.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard Are Falling Today

    Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) had fallen more than 6% as of 12:07 p.m. EDT today after the company's rival Visa (NYSE: V) reported earnings yesterday. For the fourth fiscal quarter of the year, Visa reported earnings per share of $1.65 on total revenue of $6.6 billion. Payments volume at Visa grew 17% from the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, while cross-border payments volume jumped 38% on a year-over-year basis.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • Twilio stock dives 13% after weak earnings guidance, COO’s announced departure

    Twilio reported a third-quarter loss of $224.1 million, or $1.26 a share, on sales of $740.2 million, up from $448 million a year ago. After adjusting for stock compensation and other factors, Twilio reported a profit of a penny a share, worse than adjusted earnings of 4 cents a share a year ago.

  • Why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Fell Today

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) was an underperforming stock on Wednesday, and it wasn't hard to discern the reason why. The company's latest quarterly figures came in below analyst expectations, and investors punished the shares by driving them down by nearly 5% on the day. For its third quarter, the results of which were unveiled that morning, Teva earned revenue of $3.9 billion.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Alphabet posts earnings beat, Microsoft smashes expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the latest earnings reports for Alphabet and Microsoft.

  • Exxon Mobil Will Remain a Dividend Aristocrat

    Integrated oil giant Exxon Mobil raised its dividend, ensuring it will remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Fell Even More on Wednesday

    Shares of visual search and media platform specialist Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) fell sharply on Wednesday, extending a sharp descent from levels in the $60s just last week. Pinterest stock's decline on Wednesday likely reflects more downward momentum from news this weekend that PayPal Holdings wasn't buying Pinterest, as previous reports suggested could happen. For the week, Pinterest shares are now down about 21%.

  • Robinhood users clamor app to add Shiba Inu

    Robinhood (HOOD) customers have been clamoring for the investing app to add Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD), the newest meme coin which hit all time highs on Thursday.

  • Hertz partnering with Uber, Carvana to offer Tesla rentals

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick&nbsp;breaks down the benefits to Hertz's partnership with Uber and Carvana.

  • IBM Completes Its Spinoff of Kyndryl Next Week. Markets Are Underwhelmed.

    Kyndryl, the gigantic provider of managed IT services, might only see a modest valuation after its spinoff from IBM is completed next week.

  • Men Who Take Six Months of Parental Leave Are ‘Losers,’ Says VC

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Lonsdale, a founder of Palantir Technologies Inc. and a prolific venture capitalist, stoked a debate on Twitter about parental leave, saying any prominent man who takes six months off with his newborn is “a loser.”Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe comment was made in response to a tweet about Pete Buttigieg, the U.S.