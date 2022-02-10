FLOW TRADERS Q421 RESULTS

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders N.V. (Euronext: FLOW) announces its unaudited Q421 results.

Highlights

Market ETP Value Traded increased 20% quarter-on-quarter and by 5% FY21 vs FY20

Flow Traders ETP Value Traded increased 13% quarter-on-quarter and by 2% FY21 vs FY20

Flow Traders NTI increased to €80.3m in Q421 reflecting a more active market environment. This compares to NTI of €67.1m in Q321 and €130.3m in Q420. FY21 NTI was €384.0m vs €933.4m in FY20

Total operating expenses of €55.4m incurred in Q421, which included €0.6m of COVID-related one-off expenses. Employee expenses included €8.6m impact of prior year variable remuneration

613 FTEs as at 31 December 2021 compared to 603 as at 30 September 2021 and 554 as at 31 December 2020

Q421 Normalized EBITDA reached €32.6m with a margin of 41% contributing to FY21 Normalized EBITDA of €175.3m with a margin of 46%. Reported Q421 EBITDA reached €24.9m with a margin of 31% contributing to FY21 EBITDA of €159.4m with a margin of 41% reflecting the IFRS treatment of the share-based variable remuneration plans

Q421 Net Profit amounted to €16.0m with Basic EPS of €0.37. FY21 Net Profit amounted to €114.9m with Basic EPS of €2.63

Regulatory Own Funds Requirement (OFR) as at 31 December 2021 was €243m, resulting in excess capital of €240m as at 31 December 2021. Trading capital stood at €611m at the end of the fourth quarter

Flow Traders proposes a final FY21 dividend of €0.35, implying a €1.35 total dividend for FY21 and a 51% dividend payout ratio. Payout ratio reflects a greater need to retain capital given expected increased trading opportunities ahead in strategic growth activities





Financial Overview

€million Q421 Q321 FY21 FY20 Net trading income 80.3 67.1 384.0 933.4 EMEA (Europe) 59.8 42.7 245.8 552.5 Americas 8.1 10.0 74.4 283.8 APAC 12.4 14.4 63.8 97.2 Net trading income 80.3 67.1 384.0 933.4 Employee expenses1 37.0 35.0 156.2 274.4 Technology expenses 13.2 12.4 49.7 46.2 Other expenses 4.6 4.3 16.3 14.7 One-off expenses 0.6 0.6 2.5 11.4 Total operating expenses 55.4 52.2 224.7 346.8 EBITDA 24.9 14.9 159.4 586.6 Normalized EBITDA2 32.6 24.6 175.3 534.7 Depreciation / amortisation 3.9 3.8 15.2 14.2 Write off of (in) tangible assets - - - 0.1 Results of equity-accounted investments (0.5) - (0.6) 0.4 Profit before tax 21.6 11.1 144.7 571.9 Tax 5.5 2.4 29.8 107.4 Net profit 16.0 8.7 114.9 464.5 Basic EPS3 (€) 0.37 0.20 2.63 10.26 Fully diluted EPS4 (€) 0.35 0.19 2.52 9.81 EBITDA margin 31% 22% 41% 63% Normalized EBITDA margin2 41% 37% 46% 57%





Value Traded Overview

€billion Q421 Q321 Change FY21 FY20 Change Flow Traders ETP Value Traded 410.2 362.6 13% 1,540.7 1,515.4 2% EMEA (Europe) 181.5 155.5 17% 703.3 767.3 (8%) Americas 202.3 182.1 11% 740.6 671.8 10% APAC ex China 26.4 25.0 5% 96.8 76.2 27% Flow Traders’ non-ETP Value Traded 1,231 1,110 11% 4,209 3,695 14% Market ETP Value Traded5 10,666 8,853 20% 36,835 34,920 5% EMEA (Europe) 532 443 20% 2,035 2,039 0% Americas 9,103 7,421 23% 31,056 29,541 5% APAC 1,032 990 4% 3,744 3,339 12% APAC ex China 344 330 4% 1,377 1,680 (18%)

Regional Highlights

EMEA:

Strong trading performance across the region with increased trading activity as Flow Traders maintained its position as the leading liquidity provider in ETPs, both on- and off-exchange - #1 position in fixed income, equity and commodity ETFs

Further build out of the single bond market making business with Flow Traders going live on both the Neptune and MarketAxess RfQ platforms. In addition, published a white paper entitled “Beyond the inflection point: automation in fixed income trading” which has been well-received across the market

Crypto ETP listings in EMEA have grown sharply quarter-on-quarter and Flow Traders is a liquidity provider across 125 listings with a c. 45% market share in Q4 and in 2021 as a whole

Continued to drive the development of the digital asset and decentralized finance space through participating in D2X’s seed funding round, to build the first institutional-grade and regulated options and futures exchange for digital assets in Europe

AMERICAS:

Continued strategic focus on the fixed income business as Flow Traders became a disclosed market maker on MarketAxess for high yield bonds in Q4. During the first full month active on MarketAxess and with only 200 counterparties on boarded, Flow Traders achieved the rank of 7th most active bond market maker by ticket count. This not only highlights Flow Traders’ pricing strength but also demonstrates that the recent fixed income investments are gaining traction

Further momentum in ETF Lead Market Maker activities- 14 listings added in Q4 and 52 in total for 2021. Notable ESG LMMs in 2021 included full BNY Mellon suite (BKUS, BKIS, BKES), iShares (BECO), NorthernTrust (FEHY, FEDM), Janus Henderson (SXUS), Schwab (SAEF) and VanEck (GMET)

Well prepared for the eventual launch of spot crypto ETFs in the US and Flow Traders has been sharing best practice from other markets with issuers and key stakeholders. Flow Traders is already a registered market maker for BITO, BTF, XBTF, BITS and recorded a significant primary and secondary market share on the first trading day of BITO

Participation in MEMX’s second funding round again demonstrated Flow Traders’ dedicated, pro-active strategic ecosystem approach and follows the initial investment made in May 2020

APAC:

Solid trading performance with elevated volatility levels across all asset classes - increased activity in fixed income driven by the China real estate debt market

Strengthened and deepened the existing partnership with the HKEx by acting as liquidity provider on the new MSCI China A50 connect future, which is constructed from the MSCI China A Index, a broad-based benchmark index which captures large- and mid-cap China A-shares

Work continued on preparations to access the on-shore China market while awaiting regulatory feedback from the Chinese authorities with respect to the recent QFII application

Assisting the ASX with the anticipated forthcoming launches of the first Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs as Flow Traders remains at the forefront of enabling this fast growing crypto asset class

Outlook

In order to accelerate the structural growth in the core ETP business as well in fixed income and digital assets, guidance remains for a maximum growth in fixed operating expenses of c. 15% for 2022. FTEs are expected to grow by c. 10% in 2022

Substantial progress has been made in the detailed and thorough review of Flow Traders’ capital structure as announced at the time of the previous trading update and Flow Traders will remain focused on all arising opportunities to create shareholder value through systematic capital management going forward

Management Board Comments

Dennis Dijkstra, CEO, stated:

“In 2021 as a whole, we made considerable progress in our three key strategic growth focus areas relating to equities, fixed income and digital assets. 2021 saw record ETP value traded versus last year, which in itself was a record for our business and our institutional counterparty base has grown to more than 2,000. The expansion of our single bond market making business continues apace and we have broadened and deepened our presence in the digital assets space. Despite increasing competition for talent in the market, we have been successful in attracting and recruiting the best talent and have welcomed a large number of new colleagues in the past year.

“We also maintained our conservative capital position while implementing this growth strategy. From a regulatory standpoint, we continue to advocate for a level playing field in terms of capital requirements across our global ecosystem. Remaining cognisant of our trading capital position as well as the growth opportunities ahead, we have elected to pay a €0.35 per share final dividend to shareholders.

“On behalf of the entire Management Board, I would like to take the opportunity to pay tribute to the professionalism, resilience, and loyalty of all our colleagues globally this past year. We are immensely grateful to our colleagues for their tremendous hard work which allowed for our considerable operational and strategic achievements and successes in 2021.”

Folkert Joling, Chief Trading Officer, added:

“Heightened levels of market activity delivered a stronger trading performance in the fourth quarter. However, the factors evident during Q3 once again impacted trading results in the US in this quarter. We have continued to expand our market making capabilities in fixed income, crypto, FX and precious metals as we broaden our trading activities even further across different products and asset classes. Flow Traders continues to believe that US investors should have access to an array of robust crypto products such as the crypto future contracts, the recently launched future-based crypto ETFs, as well as the highly anticipated spot crypto ETFs with all the protections and oversight offered by the SEC and other US regulators. Looking ahead, in addition to crypto, we are currently working to expand our fixed income business in APAC and naturally expect even greater contributions from all our non-ETP market making activities throughout the course of 2022.”

Mike Kuehnel, Chief Financial Officer, added:

“It was pleasing to see further proof points in our dedicated strategic ecosystem approach as we completed investments in MEMX and D2X as we leverage the ongoing technological shifts in the financial markets as well as seeking to accelerate our strategy. We have made substantial progress in the detailed and thorough review of our capital structure. We continue to see multiple attractive growth opportunities ahead and accordingly growing trading capital is a key focus for us given its ability to generate attractive returns. This will allow us to capture these growth opportunities to the fullest extent. From a cost perspective, our guidance remains the same as last year as we further invest in the business in 2022 and we maintain fully committed to firm cost control irrespective of our multi-year growth agenda. Lastly, work has also commenced to update and further refine our strategic roadmap and this will be shared with stakeholders at a capital markets day to be held during the first half of this year.”



Preliminary Financial Calendar

4 March 2022 Release 2021 Annual Report

31 March 2022 Start silent period ahead of Q122 trading update

22 April 2022 Release Q122 trading update (no analyst conference call)

29 April 2022 AGM

3 May 2022 FY21 final dividend proposed ex-dividend date

4 May 2002 FY21 final dividend proposed record date

6 May 2022 FY21 final dividend proposed payment date

30 June 2022 Start silent period ahead of H122 results

22 July 2022 Release H122 results (inc. analyst conference call)

Analyst Conference Call and Webcast

The Q421 results analyst conference call will be held at 10:00 am CET on Thursday 10 February 2022. The presentation will also be accessible via www.flowtraders.com/investors/results-centre, where the presentation can be downloaded and the conference call can be followed via a listen-only audio webcast. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company website for at least 90 days.

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading global financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products, historically specialized in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), now expanding into other asset classes. Flow Traders ensures the provision of liquidity to support the uninterrupted functioning of financial markets. This allows investors to continue to buy or sell ETPs or other financial instruments under all market circumstances. We continuously grow our organization, ensuring that our trading desks in Europe, the Americas and Asia can provide liquidity across all major exchanges, globally, 24 hours a day. Founded in 2004, we continue to cultivate the entrepreneurial, innovative and team-oriented culture that has been with us since the beginning. Please visit www.flowtraders.com for more information.

Notes

1. Fixed employee expenses: Q421 - €13.5m; Q321 - €14.1m; FY21 - €53.7m; FY20 - €46.4m

2. Normalized EBITDA and margin is based on the standard 35% profit share of operating result across the various financial periods without any IFRS 2 adjustments for share-based payments. A reconciliation to reported EBITDA is presented below:

€million Q421 Q321 FY21 FY20 Normalized EBITDA 32.6 24.6 175.3 534.7 Prior year share plans 8.6 7.9 27.3 3.3 Current year share plan deferral (0.9) (1.3) (14.4) (55.2) Variable remuneration composition - 3.1 3.1 - Reported EBITDA 24.9 14.9 159.4 586.6

3. Weighted average shares outstanding: Q421 - 43,177,846; Q321 - 43,570,015; FY21 - 43,699,300; FY20 - 45,276,693. 43,036,366 shares outstanding at 31 December 2021

4. Determined by adjusting the basic EPS for the effects of all dilutive share-based payments to employees

5. Source - Flow Traders analysis





Attachment



