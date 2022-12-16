U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

Flowable Hemostats Market to reach US$ 1,654.25 Million by 2032; Bovine Gelatin-derived Products to comprise over 45% Demand: Fact.MR Report

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

The hospital and clinics segment by end-user type will be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period with a 7.4% CAGR.

Rockville, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In fiscal year 2022, the flowable hemostats market is estimated to be valued US$ 1,124 Million, up from US$ 912.2 Million in fiscal year 2021. The market is anticipated to grow at a 7.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, reaching a value of US$ 1,654.25 Million by the end of that year. The need for flowable hemostats is rising in this difficult economic environment. The requirement for flowable hemostat is rising as a consequence of the rise in the year-over-year demand for medical supplies and drugs.

To understand the specific challenges caused by COVID-19, governments, physicians, and healthcare systems are actively working with internal medical teams of various med-tech companies. As a kind of charity, top medical technology companies provide financial support to local communities and front-line healthcare personnel. They are offering area-specific help in order to improve clinical outcomes. During the projected period, such actions will increase demand for flowable hemostats around the world.

Furthermore, the market for flowable hemostats is mostly driven by the increase in accident and trauma cases throughout the world. According to estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO), 1.25 million fatal traffic-related injuries occur each year. Hemorrhage or significant bleeding causes more than 40% of first-day mortality, including more than one third of pre-hospital deaths globally. Additionally, according to study by the US Armed Forces, medical assistance might prevent 25% of battlefield fatalities. Nearly 90% of these deaths are due to uncontrolled blood loss. We may anticipate that these factors will increase demand for flowable hemostats in the international market.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8094

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • During the historical period of 2017-2021, the flowable hemostats market grew at a CAGR of 5.2%.

  • The bovine gelatin segment by material type is going to occupy a 45.5% global market share in 2022.

  • The hospital and clinics segment by end-user type will be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period with a 7.4% CAGR.

  • The North American region is predicted to grow with a steady CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2032.

  • The APAC flowable hemostats market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR of 6.7% during 2022-2032.

“Sales of flowable hemostats are being driven by their advantages, which include promoting fibroblast growth, facilitating tissue fixation, enhancing implant material flexibility, and aiding in hemostasis. Additionally, the growing global geriatric population will increase demand.” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments Covered in The Flowable Hemostats Market Report

  • By Material :

    • Bovine Gelatin

    • Porcine Gelatin

  • By Product :

    • Active Hemostats

    • Passive Hemostats

    • Combination Hemostats

  • By Application :

    • General Surgery

    • Cardiac Surgery

    • Orthopedic Surgery

    • Neuro and Spine Surgery

  • By End-User :

    • Hospitals and Clinics

    • Ambulatory Surgery Centers

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia

    • Oceania

    • Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8094

Competitive Landscape

  • Leading MedTech company Axio Biosolutions announced a $6 million Series B2 equity investment in 2021 that will be headed by TrueScale Capital and include current shareholders Accel, Omidyar Network India, and the University of California-Ratan Tata Fund.

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given Baxter International Inc. permission to prepare its renowned hemostatic product, Floseal Hemostatic Matrix, more quickly, the company announced at the 2019 session of the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) Global Surgical Symposium and Expo. Baxter is a global leader in advancing surgical innovation.

  • In July 2021, Baxter International Inc. announced that its Baxter Healthcare Corporation subsidiary had completed the acquisition of certain assets related to the PerClot Polysaccharide Hemostatic System from CryoLife, Inc.

Prominent Players in the Global Market

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Baxter International

  • Teleflex Incorporate

  • CR Bard, Inc.

  • Ethicon, Inc.

  • Axio Biosolutions

  • Braun Melsungen AG

  • Integra LifeSciences

  • Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc.

  • Pfizer, Inc.

  • Z-Medica LLC

  • Gelita Medical GmbH

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8094

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the flowable hemostats market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of flowable hemostats market by material (porcine gelatin and bovine gelatin), product (active hemostats, passive hemostats, and combination hemostats), application (general surgery, cardiac surgery, vascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, neuro & spine surgery, and others), and end user (hospital & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others) and regions.

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Cox 2 Inhibitors Market: Cox 2 Inhibitors are a type of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. These drugs are responsible for decreasing the production of prostaglandins. These drugs also reduce the production of chemicals that play an important role in promoting fever, inflammatory pain etc. Cyclooxygenase (Cox) is an enzyme, which is responsible for producing prostaglandins. The cyclooxygenase enzymes are of two types- cox 1 and cox 2.

Powder-Filled Hard Gelatin Capsules Market: In comprise of a tube shaped body and cap, both with hemispherical end and are normally manufactured using gelatine and water with added additive. Although very hard, they soothe promptly and break down while swallowing with water. The issues related with Soft gelatine capsule (SGC) are overcome by hard gelatine Capsules (HGC).

Electrosurgery Devices Market: The global electrosurgery devices industry reached US$ 5.20 Billion in valuation as of FY 2021. The market is projected to be valued at US$ 5.40 Billion in 2022. Across the 2022-2032 forecast period, the market is scheduled to embark on a positive trajectory, registering a CAGR of 4% to reach US$ 8 Billion.

Fusionless Scoliosis Surgery Market: The treatment for scoliosis has evolved with time owing to various developments in the healthcare sector and advanced treatment alternatives such as fusionless scoliosis surgery flooding the industry. The scoliosis treatment, traditionally done by spine fusion surgery involved placement of rods, screws, and hooks with a long incision running along spinal columns is being replaced by fusionless scoliosis surgery owing to the clinical developments for smaller incisions and ease for patients.

Plastic Surgery Scaffold Market: The increasing effectiveness of properly designed biodegradable scaffolds in facilitating regeneration and repair of stromal tissues has been one of the key growth contributors of growth of plastic surgery scaffold market. Over the past few years, a vast variety of synthetic and semi-synthetic scaffolds have been developed, which has immensely contributed to the rising vigor of plastic surgery scaffold.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


