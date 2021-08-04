Flower and Ornamental Plants Market 2020-2024 | Analyzing Growth in Water Utilities Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 28.98 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the flower and ornamental plants market to register a CAGR of almost 6%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Flower and Ornamental Plants Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV, Ball Horticultural Co., Dutch Flower Group, Farplants Sales Ltd., FTD LLC, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Monrovia Nursery Co., Royal FloraHolland, and Sakata Seed Corp. are some of the major market participants. The use of flowers and plants for decorative & aesthetic purposes will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Flower and Ornamental Plants Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

flower and ornamental plants market is segmented as below:

Product

Distribution channel

End-user

Geography

Flower and Ornamental Plants Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the flower and ornamental plants market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV, Ball Horticultural Co., Dutch Flower Group, Farplants Sales Ltd., FTD LLC, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Monrovia Nursery Co., Royal FloraHolland, and Sakata Seed Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Flower and ornamental plants market size

Flower and ornamental plants market trends

Flower and ornamental plants market industry analysis

Market trends such as growth in floriculture is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the use of toxic chemicals may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the flower and ornamental plants market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Flower and Ornamental Plants Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist flower and ornamental plants market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the flower and ornamental plants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the flower and ornamental plants market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flower and ornamental plants market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

