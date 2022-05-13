Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Size to Grow by USD 28.98 billion | 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and Astra Fund Holland BV Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK , May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Flower and Ornamental Plants Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

Segments: Product (cut flowers and potted plants), end-user (commercial and residential)

Geographies: APAC, Europe, North America, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Flower and Ornamental Plants Market size is expected to increase by USD 28.98 billion from 2019 to 2024, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.9%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the flower and ornamental plants market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV, Ball Horticultural Co., Dutch Flower Group, Farplants Sales Ltd., FTD LLC, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Monrovia Nursery Co., Royal FloraHolland, and Sakata Seed Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Regional Market Outlook

The flower and ornamental plants market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China is the key country for the flower and ornamental plants market in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing population, rising disposable income, and improving economic scenario will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Driver:

Flowers and ornamental plants are used extensively for decorative purposes on occasions such as marriage ceremonies, funerals, anniversaries and birthday celebrations. They are also used for gardens and landscaping. The growing domestic and housing property market across the world has also led to a high demand in the landscaping industry.

Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Trend:

Many planters have been focusing on the cross-breeding of flowers to maximize profits. Natural hybridization can also occur between plants that are similar in appearance but have different genetics. The major commercial benefit of the application of this technology has been the development of novel flower colors through the development of transgenic varieties that produce unique target species.

Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 28.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.88 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV, Ball Horticultural Co., Dutch Flower Group, Farplants Sales Ltd., FTD LLC, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Monrovia Nursery Co., Royal FloraHolland, and Sakata Seed Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Cut flowers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Potted plants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 1 800 Flowers.com Inc.

11.4 Astra Fund Holland BV

11.5 Bailey Nurseries Inc.

11.6 Ball Horticultural Co.

11.7 Dutch Flower Group

11.8 Farplants Sales Ltd.

11.9 FTD LLC

11.10 Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc.

11.11 Royal FloraHolland

11.12 Sakata Seed Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

