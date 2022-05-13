U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,958.25
    +31.00 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,855.00
    +203.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,081.00
    +133.75 (+1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,749.70
    +12.20 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.75
    +1.62 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.70
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.78
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0382
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    -0.1040 (-3.56%)
     

  • Vix

    31.77
    -0.79 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2201
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1940
    +0.8010 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,325.21
    -132.24 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.52
    +25.42 (+4.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,302.95
    +554.23 (+2.15%)
     

Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Size to Grow by USD 28.98 billion | 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. and Astra Fund Holland BV Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK , May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Flower and Ornamental Plants Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Flower and Ornamental Plants Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

  • Segments: Product (cut flowers and potted plants), end-user (commercial and residential)

  • Geographies: APAC, Europe, North America, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Flower and Ornamental Plants Market size is expected to increase by USD 28.98 billion from 2019 to 2024, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.9%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the flower and ornamental plants market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV, Ball Horticultural Co., Dutch Flower Group, Farplants Sales Ltd., FTD LLC, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Monrovia Nursery Co., Royal FloraHolland, and Sakata Seed Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download a Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The flower and ornamental plants market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China is the key country for the flower and ornamental plants market in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing population, rising disposable income, and improving economic scenario will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period

Download our sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Driver:

Flowers and ornamental plants are used extensively for decorative purposes on occasions such as marriage ceremonies, funerals, anniversaries and birthday celebrations. They are also used for gardens and landscaping. The growing domestic and housing property market across the world has also led to a high demand in the landscaping industry.

  • Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Trend:

Many planters have been focusing on the cross-breeding of flowers to maximize profits. Natural hybridization can also occur between plants that are similar in appearance but have different genetics. The major commercial benefit of the application of this technology has been the development of novel flower colors through the development of transgenic varieties that produce unique target species.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Sunflower Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Genetically Modified Seeds Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 28.98 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.88

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV, Ball Horticultural Co., Dutch Flower Group, Farplants Sales Ltd., FTD LLC, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Monrovia Nursery Co., Royal FloraHolland, and Sakata Seed Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Cut flowers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Potted plants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Vendor landscape

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 1 800 Flowers.com Inc.

  • 11.4 Astra Fund Holland BV

  • 11.5 Bailey Nurseries Inc.

  • 11.6 Ball Horticultural Co.

  • 11.7 Dutch Flower Group

  • 11.8 Farplants Sales Ltd.

  • 11.9 FTD LLC

  • 11.10 Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc.

  • 11.11 Royal FloraHolland

  • 11.12 Sakata Seed Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flower-and-ornamental-plants-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-28-98-billion--1-800-flowerscom-inc-and-astra-fund-holland-bv-among-key-vendors------technavio-301545137.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped 58% Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock is absolutely crushing the markets today. Lordstown Motors, which is on the verge of bankruptcy, was just thrown a lifeline, and the market now can't seem to keep its hands off the penny stock. Just earlier this week, Lordstown Motors shares crashed after the company warned it may not be able to close its deal with Taiwanese electronics-giant Hon Hai Precision (OTC: HNHPF), better known as Foxconn.

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES AN INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY OIL AND NATURAL GAS RESOURCE REPORT FOR THE KAVANGO BASIN ONSHORE NAMIBIA AND AN OPERATIONS UPDATE

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces the filing of the first prospective resource report for certain leads in the Kavango Basin, onshore Namibia, dated April 27, 2022, with an effective date of December 31, 2021 (the "Resource Report"). The full details of the Resource Report can be found on SEDAR or on the Company's website via the following – SEDAR.

  • Biden Cancels Alaskan Oil & Gas Lease – What Does This Mean for Prices at the Pump?

    The national average gas price for regular unleaded at nearly $4.42 per gallon today -- well over $1 more than this time last year, according to gasprices.aaa.com. This week alone, since Monday, May...

  • Boeing 737 Max production rate slowed by supply chain trouble

    It’s a reflection of the ongoing supply chain turmoil that a single component hindered efforts by The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) to reach full production of the 737 Max in April, the jet maker's chief financial officer said Wednesday. Boeing did not hit its target rate of 31 jets per month due to a shortfall of one wiring connector that slowed production, CFO Brian West said during an investor presentation. Boeing hasn't released specifics on the 737 Max production for April, but the jet maker delivered just 29 Max jets last month with around 340 remaining parked in inventory.

  • Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income

    Retirement is a big milestone for many, and planning for retirement can constitute a large financial goal that takes years to reach. In fact, data from the Federal Reserve indicates that the majority of Americans only have $65,000 saved for … Continue reading → The post Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • We want to retire in a few years, and have about $1 million saved. Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it?

    Congrats on being so close to retirement and having $1 million saved – that’s such a great accomplishment. You bring up two very important retirement points so I’ll just dive right in. As for whether or not you should move your IRA into a Roth account, the answer is: It depends.

  • Boeing says supply constraints slowing 737 MAX program

    The impact of supply chain disruptions is slowing deliveries of Wichita’s most important plane. Brian West, CFO of the Boeing Co., said Wednesday, as part of a Goldman Sachs conference, that the company is having to wait on certain components to complete deliveries of the 737 MAX. “We have one particular wiring connector that’s been slowing things down, and it’s a reflection of a crazy supply-chain world we live in right now,” West said, adding that the parts come from multiple suppliers around the world without naming the vendors.

  • China Is Spoilt for Choice of Oil as Many Avoid Russian Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese oil buyers are spoilt for choice right now even as lockdowns hurt demand as they can opt for everything from discounted Russian crude and sanctioned Iranian oil to regularly-taken Middle Eastern barrels.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine

  • Amazon Shareholders Should Reject CEO Pay Package, Advisers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. shareholders should vote to reject the pay packages of Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy and other top leaders, two influential investor advisory firms recommended, citing massive stock grants executives are set to receive regardless of how well the company performs in the coming years. Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurr

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Ford Stock Falls, GM Slides To One-Year Low After Wells Fargo Double-Downgrade, Price Target Cuts

    Rising input costs and supply chain snarls will impact the EV transition for both Ford and GM, cautions Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan.

  • Why don’t retirees like annuities?

    Could a defined-contribution retirement savings plan launched in 1918 provide insights into one of the most vexing questions in personal finance with 401(k)s? The retirement savings plan is TIAA, which draws participants from colleges, universities, and other nonprofit organizations. The difficult personal finance question involves how employees with 401(k) accounts can turn their accumulated savings into an income they can rely on in retirement.

  • Alibaba CEO reassures employees amid economic and regulatory challenges

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding is an important contributor to society and continues to develop in a "regulated" manner despite major challenges, according to its chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong. Alibaba is embedded in Chinese society and the economy and is developing in a regulated manner along with the rest of China's internet industry, Zhang said on Tuesday during the annual gathering of employees and family members at its Hangzhou campus, according to a press release citing

  • Russia Oil Revenue Up 50% This Year Despite Boycott, IEA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s oil revenues are up 50% this year even as trade restrictions following the invasion of Ukraine spurred many refiners to shun its supplies, the International Energy Agency said.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan

  • Five Things for Thursday, including billionaire Oregonians and falling Dutch Bros

    Good morning. Time for Thursday's Five Things. Don't call it a mandate. They're just asking. Multnomah County health officials ask that people wear masks indoors again as Covid cases creep up. According to the Oregonian, the county has been averaging about 350 new cases a day, up from less than 100 last month.

  • Zero big oil and gas projects expected to get FIDs in offshore Gulf of Mexico in 2022

    “What we see in the Gulf at the moment is not necessarily the last swan song, but a lot of the big oil and gas discoveries are either already producing or are currently under development,” one offshore analyst said.

  • GM and Ford Get Double Downgrades to Sell. Wells Fargo Sours on EVs.

    Analyst Colin Langan believes the recent raw material spike has delayed cost parity between EVs and gasoline powered cars by "at least a decade."

  • GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Just Beat EPS By 144%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

    GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. ( NASDAQ:GFS ) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was...

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty at a record high

    Bitcoin mining difficulty hit another all-time-high on Wednesday, recording a 4.9% increase from the previous adjustment last month. See related article: SEC places Chinese crypto mining rig maker Canaan on pre-delisting list Fast facts The mining difficulty reading is now at 31.25 trillion at a block height of 735,840, according to BTC.com data. The previous […]

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.