Flower and ornamental plants market size to grow by USD 30.79 billion from 2022 to 2027: Growth is driven by the rise in floriculture - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The flower and ornamental plants market is forecasted to grow by USD 30.79 billion from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. 1 800 Flowers.com Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV, Bailey Nurseries Inc., Ball Horticultural Co., Beekenkamp Verpakkingen B.V, Bridge Farm Group, Coletta and Tyson Ltd., Daleys Fruit Tree Nursery, Double H Nurseries Ltd., Dutch Flower Group, Farplants Sales Ltd., Flamingo Horticulture Investments, FTD LLC, H Andreas GmbH, Hofland flowering plants, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Newey Ltd., Nyee Phoe Group, Royal FloraHolland, and Sakata Seed Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Flower and ornamental plants market 2023-2027: Scope

The flower and ornamental plants market report also covers the following areas:

Flower and ornamental plants market 2023-2027: Drivers and challenges

The growth in floriculture will fuel the growth of the market. Floriculture is an important part of the horticulture market and has become profitable. The US and Japan are the largest consumers of flowers in the world. Floriculture is becoming an integral part of agriculture in India as well. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global flowers and ornamental plants market during the forecast period.

However, the use of toxic chemicals is a major challenge that is likely to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Chemical pollution is a major issue in horticulture. Florists and nurseries are the largest users of agrochemicals such as pesticides. In addition, weak regulation by governments has led to the uncontrolled use of pesticides and fertilizers on farms. The high use of such toxic chemicals can pose a risk to the health of workers. Such factors may restrain the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Flower and ornamental plants market 2023-2027: Segmentation analysis

Product

End-user

Region

Flower and ornamental plants market 2023-2027: Segmentation highlights

The flower and ornamental plants market share growth by the cut flowers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Cut flowers are used for decorative purposes, especially for specific occasions such as marriages, funerals, anniversaries, and birthdays. The Netherlands, Colombia, and Germany are some of the main countries that export cut flowers. Some organizations are launching campaigns to increase the sales of cut flowers. Such campaigns can increase the demand for and sales of cut flowers during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to account for 45% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increasing population, rising disposable income, and improving economic scenarios. Some government organizations provide subsidies to flower growers and producers, which helps in increasing production. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the regional flower and ornamental plants market during the forecast period.

Flower and ornamental plants market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

What are the Key Data Covered in this Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the flower and ornamental plants market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the flower and ornamental plants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of flower and ornamental plants market vendors

Flower And Ornamental Plants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 155 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 30.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.55 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, The Netherlands, Italy, and Denmark Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 1 800 Flowers.com Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV, Bailey Nurseries Inc., Ball Horticultural Co., Beekenkamp Verpakkingen B.V, Bridge Farm Group, Coletta and Tyson Ltd., Daleys Fruit Tree Nursery, Double H Nurseries Ltd., Dutch Flower Group, Farplants Sales Ltd., Flamingo Horticulture Investments, FTD LLC, H Andreas GmbH, Hofland flowering plants, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Newey Ltd., Nyee Phoe Group, Royal FloraHolland, and Sakata Seed Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

