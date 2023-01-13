U.S. markets open in 6 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,999.75
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,275.00
    -44.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,518.75
    -15.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,886.00
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.53
    +0.14 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.20
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    -0.15 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0846
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.83
    -2.26 (-10.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2212
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3810
    -0.9320 (-0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,832.14
    +694.44 (+3.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.95
    +9.83 (+2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,794.04
    +69.06 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

Flower and ornamental plants market size to grow by USD 30.79 billion from 2022 to 2027: Growth is driven by the rise in floriculture - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The flower and ornamental plants market is forecasted to grow by USD 30.79 billion from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. 1 800 Flowers.com Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV, Bailey Nurseries Inc., Ball Horticultural Co., Beekenkamp Verpakkingen B.V, Bridge Farm Group, Coletta and Tyson Ltd., Daleys Fruit Tree Nursery, Double H Nurseries Ltd., Dutch Flower Group, Farplants Sales Ltd., Flamingo Horticulture Investments, FTD LLC, H Andreas GmbH, Hofland flowering plants, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Newey Ltd., Nyee Phoe Group, Royal FloraHolland, and Sakata Seed Corp. are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market 2023-2027

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others - Buy the report

Flower and ornamental plants market 2023-2027: Scope

The flower and ornamental plants market report also covers the following areas:

Flower and ornamental plants market 2023-2027: Drivers and challenges

The growth in floriculture will fuel the growth of the market. Floriculture is an important part of the horticulture market and has become profitable. The US and Japan are the largest consumers of flowers in the world. Floriculture is becoming an integral part of agriculture in India as well. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global flowers and ornamental plants market during the forecast period.

However, the use of toxic chemicals is a major challenge that is likely to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Chemical pollution is a major issue in horticulture. Florists and nurseries are the largest users of agrochemicals such as pesticides. In addition, weak regulation by governments has led to the uncontrolled use of pesticides and fertilizers on farms. The high use of such toxic chemicals can pose a risk to the health of workers. Such factors may restrain the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

To know about other drivers and challenges - Download a sample now!

Flower and ornamental plants market 2023-2027: Segmentation analysis

  • Product

  • End-user

  • Region

Flower and ornamental plants market 2023-2027: Segmentation highlights

  • The flower and ornamental plants market share growth by the cut flowers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Cut flowers are used for decorative purposes, especially for specific occasions such as marriages, funerals, anniversaries, and birthdays. The Netherlands, Colombia, and Germany are some of the main countries that export cut flowers. Some organizations are launching campaigns to increase the sales of cut flowers. Such campaigns can increase the demand for and sales of cut flowers during the forecast period.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 45% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increasing population, rising disposable income, and improving economic scenarios. Some government organizations provide subsidies to flower growers and producers, which helps in increasing production. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the regional flower and ornamental plants market during the forecast period.

Flower and ornamental plants market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

What are the Key Data Covered in this Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the  flower and ornamental plants market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the flower and ornamental plants market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of flower and ornamental plants market vendors

 Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The sunflower market size is expected to increase by USD 8.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51%. This report extensively covers segmentation by type (oilseed and non-oilseed) and geography (Europe, APAC, South America, North America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The sunflower oil market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 5,251.78 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (food and industrial), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America, and North America).

Flower And Ornamental Plants Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

155

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 30.79 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.55

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key countries

US, China, The Netherlands, Italy, and Denmark

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

1 800 Flowers.com Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV, Bailey Nurseries Inc., Ball Horticultural Co., Beekenkamp Verpakkingen B.V, Bridge Farm Group, Coletta and Tyson Ltd., Daleys Fruit Tree Nursery, Double H Nurseries Ltd., Dutch Flower Group, Farplants Sales Ltd., Flamingo Horticulture Investments, FTD LLC, H Andreas GmbH, Hofland flowering plants, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Newey Ltd., Nyee Phoe Group, Royal FloraHolland, and Sakata Seed Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global flower and ornamental plants market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Cut flowers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Potted plants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 1 800 Flowers.com Inc.

  • 12.4 Astra Fund Holland BV

  • 12.5 Bailey Nurseries Inc.

  • 12.6 Ball Horticultural Co.

  • 12.7 Bridge Farm Group

  • 12.8 Coletta and Tyson Ltd.

  • 12.9 Daleys Fruit Tree Nursery

  • 12.10 Double H Nurseries Ltd.

  • 12.11 Dutch Flower Group

  • 12.12 Farplants Sales Ltd.

  • 12.13 Flamingo Horticulture Investments

  • 12.14 FTD LLC

  • 12.15 Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc.

  • 12.16 Royal FloraHolland

  • 12.17 Sakata Seed Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports, covering 800 technologies spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market 2023-2027
Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flower-and-ornamental-plants-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-30-79-billion-from-2022-to-2027-growth-is-driven-by-the-rise-in-floriculture---technavio-301721095.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Where Will Europe Get Its Diesel From in 23 Days’ Time?

    (Bloomberg) -- In just over three weeks, seaborne deliveries of diesel from the European Union’s single biggest external supplier will be all but banned.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionWho will step in to plug this enormous

  • This Semiconductor Stock Has Doubled Since July: Here's How to Play It Now

    Amkor Technology is one of the world's largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging, design, and test services. Its share price has doubled from its July low so let's check out the charts to see if more gains are possible.

  • Why Tesla Stock Went Into Reverse on Thursday

    After riding 3.8% higher yesterday on news of a factory expansion in Texas, and a new factory that the company might build in Indonesia, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is giving back about half of yesterday's gains. Expanded production capacity in the United States and Southeast Asia is good, but China remains Tesla's production powerhouse, with the Shanghai factory where Tesla builds more electric cars than anywhere else. According to the company's published plans, Shanghai was supposed to play an even bigger part in Tesla's production strategy, with a stage three expansion scheduled to begin in mid-2023 that would lift production capacity of the factory to 2 million cars per year.

  • Jamie Dimon Is Changing His Tune About an Economic Hurricane. He’s Not Alone.

    Coinbase cuts staff amid a battered crypto market, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in the FTC’s sights over pricing, European luxury car makers are after the EV market, and other news to start your day.

  • Up 35% in This Bear Market, Is Devon Energy Still a Winner?

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), however, didn't get the memo that we're in a bear market. The oil company significantly outpaced the broader indexes, rising almost 35% since the onset of the downturn, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Here's a look at what fueled Devon's remarkable return and whether it can continue producing strong results for its investors.

  • TOURMALINE DECLARES $2.00/SHARE SPECIAL DIVIDEND, PROVIDES OPERATIONAL AND 2023 GUIDANCE UPDATE

    Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) ("Tourmaline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a special dividend and provide an operational and 2023 guidance update.

  • Top-Rated Halliburton Stock Breaks Out; Gets Upgrade With 21% Upside Ahead Of Jan. 24 Earnings

    Top-ranked energy stock Halliburton broke out of a cup-with-handle pattern ahead of Jan. 24 earnings.

  • Natural Gas Prices In Europe Ease, But The Energy Crisis Isn't Over Yet

    Natural gas prices in Europe, while now considerably lower than in summer 2022, are likely to stay much higher than the historical average in the short to medium term

  • Is Mueller Industries an Investible Stock Now?

    Investor Mario Gabelli appeared on FinTV Wednesday morning and recommended Mueller Industries . In this daily bar chart of MLI, below, I see a decent looking chart picture. The trading volume looks like it has improved since July while the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a drift lower from early August.

  • PC Shipments Crashes in Q4 on Weak Demand, Macroeconomic Woes

    Macroeconomic headwinds, tepid consumer demand for PCs and high inventory levels induces the steepest personal computer shipment decline in years in the fourth quarter, according to Gartner.

  • Russian car sales down 58.8% in 2022 as sanctions hit industry hard

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Car sales in Russia collapsed by 58.8% in 2022, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Thursday, as the industry reels from the impact of Western sanctions on Moscow. Several Russian auto makers suspended production for periods of last year as the industry struggled to source parts and establish new supply chains following the imposition of the sanctions over Moscow's military actions in Ukraine. "The issues with sanctions and unprecedented pressure on the Russian market on all fronts, of course, could not but affect the automotive industry," the head of the AEB's automobile committee, Alexey Kalitsev, told a briefing.

  • International Flavors & Fragrances Gets a Quantitative Upgrade

    International Flavors & Fragrances was upgraded by TheStreet's Quant Ratings service Wednesday. Let's check and see if the charts and the quantitative approach line up. In this daily bar chart of IFF, below, I see an improving technical picture.

  • It's Basically Spring for the Natural-Gas Market

    How unusually warm has it been lately? On Thursday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that natural gas inventories rose by 11 billion cubic feet last week. That's the sort of number gas traders are used to seeing in spring, not in the heart of heating season, when demand usually outstrips supply and stockpiles are drawn down to fuel furnaces and boilers. There's not a January increase in EIA data going back to the start of 2010. The average weekly change in inventories in Janua

  • Guyana explores oil, gas blocks award to India in govt deals- President

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Guyana is looking at awarding oil and gas exploration blocks to Indian companies as part of a broader hydrocarbon cooperation it is negotiating with India, the South American nation's president said on Thursday. Guyana, home to one of the largest oil discoveries in the last decade, has offered 14 offshore exploration blocks under its latest global auction round. Indian companies can bid in the auction, Guyana's President Irfaan Ali said on Thursday.

  • Keystone pipeline may be 'unsaleable' after spill; analyst pushes other asset sales

    TC Energy CEO Francois Poirier says “there are no sacred cows” when it comes to shedding assets.

  • American Airlines Could Hike Prices After Southwest's Meltdown

    American Airlines is having a very profitable quarter despite industry-wide issues that hamper some of its rivals.

  • Morguard North American Residential REIT Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call

    Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MRG.UN), expects to announce its financial results for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Nucor, Steel Dynamics, TimkenSteel and Olympic Steel

    Nucor, Steel Dynamics, TimkenSteel and Olympic Steel have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • These 2 Infrastructure Chip Designers Are Merging -- Are They a Buy?

    Focus has shifted to enterprise infrastructure equipment, and chip designers of all sorts are trying to expand their portfolios in this large and expanding market. Tiny chip designer MaxLinear (NASDAQ: MXL) is no exception. It is in the process of acquiring fellow chip designer Silicon Motion (NASDAQ: SIMO), a deal it hopes will be complete by the middle of 2023.

  • Devon Energy's Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Is Facing an Unexpected Headwind

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) paid out a gusher of dividends in 2022. Fueled by higher oil prices and its innovative dividend strategy, Devon paid over $5 per share in dividends last year, more than double its total in 2021. Now, it's facing another headwind as severe winter weather affected its production in the fourth quarter.