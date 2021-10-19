U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,513.24
    +26.78 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,424.52
    +165.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,107.30
    +85.49 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,269.26
    +1.42 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.80
    +0.36 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.40
    +7.70 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.73 (+3.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1644
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6200
    +0.0360 (+2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3801
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2530
    -0.0590 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,539.92
    +543.00 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,455.92
    -7.43 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.53
    +3.70 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Flower Power Coffee, the Leading CBD Coffee Company joins the Specialty Coffee Association

·2 min read

Further demonstrating its long term commitment to creating the best tasting, most accurately served CBD coffees

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flower Power Coffee Company, based outside of Boston has again demonstrated its commitment to the coffee industry by joining the prestigious Specialty Coffee Association. Flower Power is one of the first CBD coffee companies admitted to the program helping bring CBD infused coffee mainstream.

Flower Power Product Family - Fall 2021 (PRNewsfoto/Flower Power Coffee Company)
Flower Power Product Family - Fall 2021 (PRNewsfoto/Flower Power Coffee Company)

"When developing our products, we set out to establish new standards for quality, taste, accuracy and truth in labeling.

Chuck Siegel, Flower Power's CEO sees membership in the organization as integral to the company's long-term market goals. "Industry experts predict CBD coffee is going to become a significant niche in the huge global coffee industry. " We look forward to working with the Association and its' members to develop standards and opportunities that will benefit the specialty coffee industry."

Siegel went on to say "When developing our products, we set out to establish new standards for quality, taste, accuracy and truth in labeling. We've taken every measure to ensure premium quality, from the selection of our roasting partners to our rigorous quality control and lab testing." Siegel continued, "It's taken us two years, but as you'll see, taste and feel, the results were worth it."

Independent lab tests show that regardless of the amount of CBD put into the K-cup pod, most of the CBD is lost in the brewing and filtering process, delivering little or no CBD to the brewed cup. Flower Power has solved this category-wide problem with a patent-pending process that guarantees a consistent 25 mg of lab-tested hemp-derived CBD in every brewed cup.

About Flower Power. Flower Power is leading CBD coffee into the mainstream by producing the highest quality, best-tasting CBD beverages, accurately served to promote the physical and emotional well-being of our consumers. In addition to our CBD coffees, Light Roast, Medium Roast, and Dark Roast, Flower Power works with other leading food and beverage companies throughout the world, helping them create best-in-class CBD-infused products for their customers. For more information about Flower Power CBD Coffee, please visit www.flowerpowercoffee.com

Flower Power CBD Coffee (PRNewsfoto/Flower Power Coffee Company)
Flower Power CBD Coffee (PRNewsfoto/Flower Power Coffee Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flower-power-coffee-the-leading-cbd-coffee-company-joins-the-specialty-coffee-association-301403253.html

SOURCE Flower Power Coffee Company

Recommended Stories

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Shiba Inu Stays Close To Resistance At $0.00002950

    Shiba Inu is trading in the $0.000028 – $0.000029 range.

  • Dutch Bros. Coffee sees big traffic boost vs. Starbucks & Dunkin' Donuts: RPT

    Ethan Chernofsky, Placer.ai CMO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Dutch Bros. Coffee’s foot traffic and competitors in the coffee industry.

  • Challenges abound as Tata draws up a flight plan for Air India

    Tata Sons' $2.4 billion purchase of debt-ridden, government-owned Air India will give the conglomerate immediate access to valuable flying rights and landing slots that will help it claw back market share from foreign rivals. But industry executives warn any success will be a long and complicated process that could cost it more than $1 billion and require fixing myriad problems, including its worn-out fleet, poor service and the lack of a charismatic leader. Air India, with its maharajah mascot, was once renowned for its lavishly decorated planes and stellar service championed by the airline's founder, JRD Tata, India's first commercial pilot.

  • Amazon offers bonuses in aim to hire 150,000 seasonal workers

    Amazon (AMZN) aims to hire 150,000 seasonal employees ahead of the busiest time of year for retailers. The e-commerce giant is offering lucrative incentives to lure talent amid a supply chain crunch and tight labor market. The average salary for seasonal jobs start at $18 per hour along with sign-on bonuses up to $3,000.

  • Lehman Brothers May Still Cash In on Its Own Big Short From 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Derivatives Lehman Brothers purchased to guard against defaults on the subprime-mortgage bonds that fueled the 2008 crisis could deliver a big pay-out more than 10 years after the bank’s collapse. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan

  • China’s Curbs on Fertilizer Exports to Worsen Global Price Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are imposing new hurdles for fertilizer exporters amid growing concerns over surging power prices and food production, a move that could worsen a global price shock and food inflation.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces

  • Philip Morris Beats Estimates but Warns Chip Shortage Impacting IQOS Growth

    The global chip shortage is impacting Philip Morris' ability to meet demand for IQOS heated-tobacco devices.

  • Coal-fired electricity forecast to rise in the U.S. for first time in seven years

    As natural-gas prices surge, coal-fired generation in the U.S. is set to increase for the first time in seven years, a government forecast finds.

  • Bayer: no guidance hit from hurricane, planting trends

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Bayer sees no impact on its full-year guidance from customers' changing planting habits or a five-week shutdown at its main glyphosate production site in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida, the German life science group said on Tuesday. Bayer had to close the Louisiana factory after the hurricane slammed the Gulf Coast in late August, further complicating logistical and supply chain problems that had already tightened global supplies of fertilizers and chemicals. Asked if rising production prices may push customers to shift to soy from corn, which is a cornerstone of Bayer's performance, Condon said he would see any changes as seasonal fluctuations rather than anything that could affect the unit's outlook.

  • U.S. Housing Starts Fell Last Month, Led by Multifamily Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. housing starts decreased in September, driven by a pullback in multifamily construction, as lingering supply-chain constraints, shortages of skilled labor and elevated materials costs continue to challenge builders.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Sp

  • Oil futures move mostly higher a day after touching multiyear intraday highs

    Oil futures move mostly higher on Tuesday but lacks momentum, a day after the U.S. benchmark crude contract touched its highest intraday level in about seven years amid signs the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are struggling to meet output quotas.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – October 19th, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Monday, a move back through early highs would be needed to bring resistance levels into play.

  • Ericsson plans cut in China ops on Huawei backlash, flags supply chain issues

    Sweden's Ericsson announced on Tuesday plans to reduce its operations in China after suffering a big sales drop in one of its biggest markets due to retaliation for Sweden's ban on China's Huawei from selling 5G gear in the country. The news came as the company reported better than expected third-quarter core earnings boosted by strong sales of 5G equipment in most of the world, offsetting a loss of market share in mainland China and a hit from the global supply chain problems. Sweden banned China's Huawei from selling 5G gear in the country a year ago and Ericsson has since lost most of its share in the latest rounds of telecom tenders in China.

  • Zillow Suspends Signing of New Contracts through 2021; Shares Plunge 9.5%

    Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) fell 9.5% on Monday after the online real estate marketplace company revealed that its Zillow Offers business will not sign any additional contracts to purchase new homes through the end of the year. Zillow Offers provides services to homeowners to sell without having the burden of repairs or house showings. Zillow buys homes, prepares them for sale by doing the required work, and then lists them on the open market. Zillow Offers suspended the new contracts as it

  • Britons Swap Cheaper Wines for Higher Quality Australian Product

    (Bloomberg) -- When it comes to drinking Australian wine, Britons are starting to opt for higher priced options. That’s important, as sales to China plunge in the wake of Beijing’s trade reprisals.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Wor

  • Why Macy's Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Macy's (NYSE: M) jumped Monday in part due to a report in The Wall Street Journal that Saks Fifth Avenue was aiming to take its e-commerce unit public at a valuation of $6 billion. Since Macy's is one of Saks' closest competitors, that news had investors upping their valuation of Macy's. Macy's market cap ballooned to nearly $9 billion on the news that Saks was aiming for a $6 billion valuation on Saks.com -- triple the $2 billion valuation it gave the unit in March.

  • Oil Prices Hit Multiyear Highs. The Industry Isn’t Reacting as History Expects

    Oil prices climbed to multiyear highs on Monday but there are no signs of the industry ramping up spending in response. Increased demand amid the global Covid recovery has contributed to rising oil prices. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed to $83.85 per barrel, their highest level since October 2014, while Brent crude oil futures touched three-year highs above $86 per barrel at one point on Monday.

  • Agriculture industry watcher says just-in-time buying can relieve supply chain chaos

    Martha Montoya, Agtools CEO, talks about how supply chain snags are hitting the equipment needed for U.S. agriculture.

  • China’s Power Crisis Has Solar and Wind Companies Seeing Green

    The country’s power crunch may be darkening the sky for now. But it is already shaping up as an impetus for greener electricity.