Say It With Flowers This Father's Day

Think dad won't appreciate a beautiful bunch of flowers on Father's Day? Think again.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Father's Day is just around the corner and according to flower delivery Melbourne business, Amazing Graze Flowers, even dads love to receive a flower delivery.

With many states in Australia still moving in and out of lockdowns, it is impossible to predict if family reunions will be able to go ahead come Father's Day, which is celebrated on the first Sunday of September in Australia each year.

Forget feeling the last minute pressure of having to post something, this Father's Day be prepared for anything, by opting for a beautiful flower arrangement to be delivered.

While many might overlook the option of gifting dad with flowers on Father's Day, Amazing Graze Flowers explains that a floral arrangement actually makes a great surprise gift, as it can be customised to suit his tastes and preferences.

According to Amazing Graze Flowers, when it comes to choosing which blooms to send dad, the choices are endless, from sunflowers, tulips and roses to natives or tropical varieties.

Known for creating beautiful, bold flower arrangements, Amazing Graze Flowers offers same day delivery Melbourne wide. Customers can choose from an extensive range of bouquets online or can opt for a custom made arrangement created by the team's talented florists. When choosing this option, customers simply select their budget, colour choice and finish.

Amazing Graze Flowers says another fantastic option for Father's Day is to gift a potted plant. With a range of popular indoor plants available, customers are sure to find the perfect gift for dad online from Amazing Graze Flowers. Additionally, customers can choose from various add-ons like the limited edition Father's Day cookies which are only available from the 4th to 6th of September.

Many people either overcomplicate Father's Day gifting or stick with the same boring presents each year, like socks and ties. Amazing Graze Flowers says that as long as a little thought goes into the gifting process, dads will appreciate the gesture.

As with most things in life, it's best to plan ahead, if possible, to ensure delivery is available for Father's Day. To explore the range and place an order for flower delivery in Melbourne, customers can visit Amazing Graze Flowers online or speak to the team directly to discuss custom floral arrangements.

