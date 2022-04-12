U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,451.22
    +38.69 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,485.97
    +177.89 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,614.94
    +202.98 (+1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,024.13
    +43.80 (+2.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.82
    +5.53 (+5.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.90
    +21.70 (+1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.47
    +0.48 (+1.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0880
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7080
    -0.0720 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3044
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.2400
    -0.1450 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,040.41
    -864.91 (-2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    938.75
    +11.25 (+1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,568.48
    -49.83 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

FLOWN raises £2.5M to combine Calm-meets-Peloton-meets 'deep work' in a B2B platform

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

With individuals and teams transitioning to a fully remote or hybrid model working models, post-pandemic, there’s a theory that employees still desire the structure and accountability that working in an office used to provide. Not everyone likes working remotely full time, right? There’s a lack of ‘community’. Plus, sometimes it’s hard to get into state of ‘deep work’.

Born in the pandemic, FLOWN is a startup that tried to address these ‘deep work’ and ‘flow states’ by combining physical locations with other support aspects. It’s now pivoted to offering a full virtual platform to businesses that want to make the best of this new work environment.

FLOWN offers live facilitated “deep work” sessions as well as a collection of on-demand focus and “recharge” content. Members get a 30-day free trial. Thereafter, tax-deductible subscriptions are available from £15/month, with a ‘free forever’ option also available.

After closing their £1.2m Pre-seed round of funding during the first covid lockdown, FLOWN has now closed an additional £2.5m in Seed funding, led by proptech and “future of work” investors Pi Labs, as well BDMI and Venrex. In addition, January Ventures, Auxxo Ventures, and Alma Angels will participate.

FLOWN is led by serial entrepreneur Alicia Navarro with her sister, serial operator Cat Navarro. Prior to FLOWN, Alicia founded content monetization startup Skimlinks for 11 years, before it was acquired by Connexity during the first lockdown of 2020.

“We already have tons of paying customers, they attend our Flocks (live deep working sessions) on average 4 times a week,” said Navarro.

In a "flock" people will introduce themselves, like on a Zoom call, work on their own projects, have a 10 minute break, then finally check in on how they've done. The participants won't necessarily work with each other at the same company.

“We invested in FLOWN because, when we imagine what the future of the office means post-covid, we see services that enable distributed teams to be efficient, creative, and engaged, irrespective of where they are working,” said Hugo Silva, investment lead at Pi Labs in a statement. “Alicia’s plan to build a media company for deep work – taking the playbook of companies like Calm and Peloton and applying it to a work space – is ahead of its time.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5qZwG-4k22A?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Recommended Stories

  • PC sales down 5% in Q1 2022 after two years of growth

    Yahoo Finance Live examines trends in PC sales slowing down after two years of consecutive growth and how pandemic and supply chain pressures may be contributing to this.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery starts trading on Nasdaq following AT&T-Discovery deal

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal details the Warner-Discovery merger, what subsidiary channels and content are included under this umbrella, and WarnerMedia-Discovery's stock debut.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Is Now Trading. Why It’s a Buy.

    The spinoff has the assets to be a winner in the streaming wars and a cheap stock to get investors interested.

  • Pfizer’s New CFO Negotiated One of the Biggest Healthcare Deals in History. Is It a Sign of Things to Come?

    Pfizer on Monday named a new chief financial officer with a resume that hints at the company's plans to spend big with its Covid-19 vaccine windfall.

  • The Funded: Investor behind Velodyne's blank-check merger pulls plug on $300M IPO

    Since one of James Graf's SPACs merged with San Jose lidar business Velodyne in September 2020, the stock of the combined company has lost more than 90% of its value.

  • How Frontier Notches a Win-Win No Matter the Fate of JetBlue’s Spirit Bid

    JetBlue Airways surprised the airline industry when it unveiled a $3.6 billion proposal to acquire Spirit Airlines on April 5, potentially upsetting Frontier Airlines planned merger with Spirit. But upset or not, Frontier stands to gain no matter what the outcome of who Spirit ends up with. First, the numbers: JetBlue is offering $33 per share in […]

  • Brookfield-Led Group Nears $2.5 Billion Uniti Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- A consortium led by HRL Morrison & Co. and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is nearing a A$3.4 billion ($2.5 billion) agreement to take Australian fiber cabling firm Uniti Group Ltd. private, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet P

  • Slimmed-down AT&T gets boost as it goes ‘back to the basics’ after WarnerMedia deal

    The new AT&T is here, and some company watchers like what they see. On Monday shares rose after the deal to spin off and merge WarnerMedia, a big entertainment business that includes HBO and others. “We continue to believe the WarnerMedia spin/merge will unlock value for AT&T shareholders, in addition to putting the company on stronger financial footing for the future,” analysts at Deutsche Bank said in a research note that said it was “back to basics” as it updated its outlook amid the change.

  • SailPoint Stock Surges After $6.9 Billion Thoma Bravo Buyout

    Cybersecurity company SailPoint agrees to a $6.9 billion buyout from private-equity group Thoma Bravo.

  • Elon Musk reclaims his legal right to mock Twitter after quitting its board, asks whether it’s dying, and suggests its HQ become a homeless shelter

    Musk joined Twitter’s board on Tuesday and quit the following Saturday, telling the SEC that he reserves the right to seek strategic changes “through social media or other channels.”

  • Datto Agrees to $6.2 Billion Sale. The Stock Is Soaring.

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Datto, the cloud-based software company, has agreed to a $6.2 billion sale sending its stock soaring Monday.   The Connecticut-based company is set to be purchased by IT management and security software firm Kaseya for $35.

  • Thoma Bravo to buy SailPoint for $6.1 billion in cybersecurity push

    (Reuters) -Private equity firm Thoma Bravo will acquire SailPoint Technologies for $6.12 billion, the cybersecurity firm said on Monday, in the latest deal that underscores the heightened interest in the security software market. In buying Austin, Texas-based SailPoint, Thoma Bravo will bolster its strength in the security-focused space, where it already has key investments in firms including Proofpoint Inc, Barracuda Networks and Sophos. Datto, a security solutions provider, has also been taken private in a $6.2 billion deal by investors led by Insight Partners on Monday.

  • Sonos bought a startup that made a light-powered Bluetooth speaker

    Sonos has acquired Mayht, a Dutch startup best known for co-creating a Bluetooth speaker powered by light.

  • Deutsche Telekom reviews bids for full or partial sale of mobile towers - sources

    Deutsche Telekom is reviewing proposals to sell a majority or minority stake in its towers business from a slew of financial and corporate investors that have approached the German company with takeover options, sources told Reuters. Bidders including Vodafone's masts unit Vantage Towers and a consortium of KKR and GIP have submitted bids to buy either 51% of Deutsche Funkturm GmbH (DFMG) or take a minority interest, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The business, which is valued at up to 18 billion euros ($19.56 billion), has also drawn interest from Spanish mobile telephone infrastructure operator Cellnex and U.S.-based American Tower Corp, the sources said.

  • Kaseya inks $6.2B acquisition for software firm with 1,700 employees

    Miami IT management company Kaseya will purchase Datto, a provider of security and cloud-based software solutions, in an all-cash deal valued at $6.2 billion. Connecticut-based Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE: MSP) reports its stockholders will receive $35.50 a share under the terms of the agreement. The transaction will be funded by an equity consortium led by Insight Partners, with investment from TPG Capital and Temasek and participation from investor Sixth Street.

  • Perforce adds infrastructure automation tooling with Puppet acquisition

    Perforce Software has been building developer tools since 1995, a long time in the tech world. The company was acquired by Clearlake Capital in 2018, and over the last several years has been modernizing and expanding its reach through acquisition. Today, the company announced it intends to acquire Puppet, the infrastructure automation company.

  • Benettons, Blackstone to launch bid for Atlantia this week - sources

    MILAN (Reuters) -The Benettons and U.S. investment fund Blackstone are aiming to launch a takeover offer for Italy's Atlantia this week without involving directly other partners for now, two sources close to the matter said on Monday. One of the sources said the bid could be announced before Saturday, as the two partners rush for taking the Italian infrastructure group private after an unsolicited approach by a consortium led by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and Brookfield. Benettons' holding company Edizione, which controls Atlantia with a 33% stake, and Blackstone are expected to set up a new company that will launch the offer for the infrastructure group, the sources said.

  • Benetton Family in Talks With GIC, CRT About Atlantia Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire Benettons, the biggest shareholders in Italy’s Atlantia SpA, are in talks with the company’s other long-term investors about involving them in the family’s plan to buy out and de-list the infrastructure giant in what could be one of the biggest deals of the year, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItRussian

  • Bigger sound in smaller packages, as Sonos buys Mayht for $100M

    It's only been three months since I wrote about Mayht's cool solar-powered speaker prototypes and interviewed its founding team. It looks like the Dutch startup also caught the eyes of smart speaker company Sonos, because they just went ahead and acquired the company for approximately $100 million in what appears to have been a cash-only deal. Mayht created a new type of speaker technology that makes it possible to pack a lot more oomph into much smaller spaces, with power savings as a nifty side-effect.

  • Thoma Bravo to take identity security company SailPoint private for $6.9B

    It's widely known that private equity firms are awash in cash these days and looking to direct it into acquisitions. Last month, Thoma Bravo acquired Anaplan for almost $11 billion. Today, it announced its intention to buy identity security company SailPoint for $6.9 billion -- and the beat goes on.