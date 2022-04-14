U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,440.50
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,559.00
    +77.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,229.00
    +7.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,021.00
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.07
    -1.18 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.30
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.86
    -0.17 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.60
    -2.66 (-10.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3117
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3450
    -0.3430 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,928.36
    +1,043.84 (+2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    957.74
    +17.10 (+1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,579.96
    -0.84 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 170,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

FLOWPATH NOMINATED AS A TOP 40 INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY COMPANY IN GEORGIA

·3 min read

FlowPath Recognized by Technology Association of Georgia as Leader in the Innovation Economy for the Creation of Its All-in-One Facility Management Platform.

ATLANTA, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowPath, a leading facility operations software platform, was recently nominated by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) as one of the Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia. FlowPath's innovative technology solves critical problems facing the facility management industry, allowing operators to optimize their workflows, integrate third-party vendors into their processes, and automate managing the full lifecycle of their facilities. Recognized as leaders in helping fuel the innovation economy, the FlowPath team is invited to showcase their capabilities at the Georgia Technology Summit on April 26-27th, 2022.

FlowPath Facilities Management Software (PRNewsfoto/FlowPath)
FlowPath Facilities Management Software (PRNewsfoto/FlowPath)

Founded in 2019, FlowPath is a facilities management software company on a mission to be the system of record for the world's built infrastructure, being the single software solution for automating the maintenance, operations, and services of where we work, live, and play.

"This nomination is not only a wonderful recognition of how far we have come in the short life of FlowPath, but also a strong confirmation of the direction we are heading," said Alex Cummings, FlowPath's Co-Founder and CEO. "This highlights the impact our company has been able to achieve in our community and beyond. Truly, it is an honor to be included and associated with the other outstanding companies recognized past and present."

As a Top-40 nominee, the FlowPath team will showcase at The Georgia Technology Summit (GTS). The GTS annually brings together over 1,200 technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and academics at a two-day forum for thought leadership and collaboration, new experiences, and discussions with some of the nation's leading brands.

"This year's Top 40 companies represent a wide range of technology industries that power Georgia's innovation economy," said Dennis Zakas, Georgia's Top 40 Innovative Company Awards Chair. "Based on the quality of the winners and the history of the award, it's likely that some of today's Top 40 companies will be the unicorns of tomorrow."

About FlowPath
Founded in 2019, FlowPath is a facilities management software that automates work orders, maintenance, communication, notifications, projects, and reporting in a simple-to-use platform that can be leveraged across industries. To learn more, visit https://www.getflowpath.com.

About Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)
TAG's mission is to Connect, Promote, Influence, and Educate Georgia's technology ecosystem to advance the innovation economy. Through those four foundational strategies TAG serves the technology community, helping to support, grow and ignite tech leaders, companies, and the overall Georgia economy.

TAG serves more than 30,000 members statewide through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG hosts more than 150 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 20+ professional societies. For more information, visit https://www.tagonline.org.

MEDIA CONTACT
Megan Harris
Head of Marketing
megan.harris@getflowpath.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flowpath-nominated-as-a-top-40-innovative-technology-company-in-georgia-301525766.html

SOURCE FlowPath

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer’s CEO pushed employees to do what they thought impossible in fast-tracking a COVID vaccine

    "People have a tendency to severely underestimate what they can do," Albert Bourla says on this week's episode of Leadership Next.

  • IHG Rolls Out Sweeping Loyalty Overhaul Across 17 Hotel Brands

    InterContinental Hotels Group revealed on Wednesday how it was revamping its loyalty program. Changes included a new tier-and-bonus-point-earning structure and options to pick bonuses rather than receive standard ones after staying a set number of times. Keeping costs down for owners of more than 6,000 franchised properties was critical, Denham, UK,-IHG said. “We’ve transformed the […]

  • Taxes 2022: How tech and AI are making it easier to file tax returns

    TurboTax Live SVP Lance Williams joins Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit Extra: Tax Time to discuss how to use technology and AI to file your taxes.

  • Analyst Report: CarMax, Inc.

    CarMax sells, finances, and services used and new cars through a chain of over 220 used retail stores. It was formed in 1993 as a unit of Circuit City and spun off into an independent company in late 2002. Used-vehicle sales account for about 83% of revenue and wholesale about 14%, with the remaining portion composed of extended service plans and repair. In fiscal 2021, the company retailed and wholesaled 751,862 and 426,268 used vehicles, respectively. CarMax is the largest used-vehicle retailer in the U.S. but still estimates that it has only about 3.5% U.S. market share of vehicles 0-10 years old. It seeks over 5% share by the end of calendar 2025. CarMax is based in Richmond, Virginia.

  • Register for free and explore data trends at Data & the Culture Transformation

    An emerging, innovative data ecosystem promises to integrate disparate data sources, provide a more complete picture of business, both present and future, and improve enterprise collaboration at every level. Understanding the rapidly changing trends in data and analytics is more essential than ever, and it’s why we’re proud to host Data & the Culture Transformation, an online event — presented by Cloudera — on April 26 or 27, 2022. Register today: Attending Data & the Culture Transformation is free, but you must register here to reserve your seat at the virtual table.

  • Some Clients Want Help With Bill-Paying. Advisors May Want to Say ‘No.’

    RIAs may choose to offer this extra service to clients, but there are compliance and operational complexities to consider before jumping in.

  • Amrop Rosin launches new Digital Transformation practice and extends its presence in Western Canada

    Amrop Rosin, a leading executive search and advisory firm, is excited to announce three strategic hires in new leadership roles that will drive major growth for the firm.

  • South Dakota Small Business Admin office announces 2022 Small Business Person of the Year

    The U.S. SBA South Dakota Office has named Karla Santi, CEO and founder of Blend Interactive, as the 2022 SBA S.D. Small Business Person of the Year.

  • Proving that chatbots are alive and kicking, Quiq raises $25M

    Chatbots are alive and kicking. CEO Mike Myer says that the funding, which had participation from Venrock, Foundry Group and Next Frontier Capital, will be put toward growing Bozeman, Montana-based Quiq's platform for helping brands engage with customers via text-based bots. "Quiq was founded in 2015 to solve the huge gap between the way consumers were forced to communicate with their favorite brands and how they preferred to communicate with family and friends," Myer told TechCrunch via email.

  • Purolator launches 2022 True North Small Business Grant Contest

    Purolator announced today, the launch of the 2022 True North Small Business Grant Contest following the success of the last year's program. This year, Purolator will award grants to four winners, up from three in 2021, to continue to support even more small businesses and local community partners.

  • Why 'bad' ads appear on 'good' websites – a computer scientist explains

    Examples of 'bad ads' found on the web: clickbait articles, potentially unwanted programs, miracle weight loss supplements, gross-out images, and investment pitches. Screenshot by Eric ZengSketchy ads, like those for miracle weight loss pills and suspicious-looking software, sometimes appear on legitimate, well-regarded websites. It turns out that most websites don’t actually decide who gets to show ads to their viewers. Instead, most sites outsource this task to a complex network of advertising

  • Supporting small businesses and creating good jobs

    Small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of the Canadian economy and the heart of our communities. That's why the Government of Canada is proposing new measures in Budget 2022 to support small and medium-sized businesses so they can grow, innovate, and stay competitive, while creating good, middle class jobs.

  • GrubMarket Expands Further into Canada through the Acquisition of Food Supply Chain Software Provider WaudWare

    GrubMarket today announced it has completed the acquisition of Ontario, Canada-based WaudWare, an award-winning and long-standing enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that specializes in building software solutions for businesses operating in the North American fresh produce industry.

  • Why Is HR Outsourcing Stock TriNet Setting Up For Potential Gains Now As An IBD 50 Growth Stock To Watch?

    Human resources outsourcing firm TriNet Group is today's pick for IBD 50 Stocks To Watch as the stock sits in a new base, spring-loaded to potentially leap to big gains. The company provides a wide array of HR outsourcing services for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the U.S. The Dublin, Calif.-based company has about 16,300 clients with worksite employees of nearly 365,000. TriNet's suite of products includes services and software to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll, and time and attendance.

  • AMD Rallies Support from Reddit Traders

    AMD's diehard supporters are sticking with the semiconductor company even as its stock price struggles.

  • Turkey Keeps Rates Unchanged Again as Lira’s Calm Buys Time

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey kept interest rates unchanged for a fourth straight month despite a surge in inflation past 60%, putting more onus on the central bank’s unconventional policies to tether the lira.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine

  • The British Pound Continues to Test Major Support

    The British pound has gone back and forth during the trading session on Wednesday to reaffirm the 1.30 support region. This is an area that I think will continue to be very difficult to breakthrough, but the market certainly is going to try.

  • Oil Slips as Investors Weigh Ukraine War, China Virus Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined after a two-day rally that pushed prices back above $100 a barrel as investors digested a raft of factors including the continuing fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s latest round of virus lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Pre

  • Everyone Is Worried Consumers Will Stop Spending This Year. It’s Next Year We Have to Worry About.

    If consumers continue to spend, as much of the data suggests, the scaling back that many are worried about may not happen this year.

  • Exclusive: BlackRock plans first China ETF product this year -sources

    BlackRock Inc plans to launch its first product in China's $220 billion onshore exchange-traded fund (ETF) market later this year and has started hiring staff accordingly, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The world's largest money manager, which thrives on the rise of passive investing with 70% of its $10 trillion global portfolio in ETFs and index funds, will be the first wholly owned foreign fund manager to tap the onshore Chinese ETF market. Currently, the U.S. firm manages overseas assets of a handful of China's large state-backed investors such as the country's sovereign wealth fund and national pension fund via offshore units, as all products sold are foreign-domiciled.