The Flowr Corporation Announces 2022 AGM Results

The Flowr Corporation
·3 min read
The Flowr Corporation
The Flowr Corporation

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders that was held on September 28, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.

All matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company’s Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated August 15, 2022 were approved, including the election of directors of the Company. The directors will hold office until successors are duly elected or appointed. Additionally, in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company’s shareholders approved the Stock Option Plan. The Company’s shareholders also re-appointed MNP LLP, as the Company’s auditors to hold office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders or until its successor is duly appointed.

The Company also announces that Joanne Lee has resigned from the board of directors in order to pursue other opportunities. The board thanks Ms. Lee for her service to the Company and wishes her great success in her future endeavours.

About The Flowr Corporation

The Flowr Corporation is a Canadian cannabis company with its operating campus, located in Kelowna, British Columbia. Flowr aims to support improving outcomes through responsible cannabis use and, as an established expert in cannabis cultivation, strives to be the brand of choice for consumers and patients seeking the highest-quality craftsmanship and product consistency across a portfolio of differentiated cannabis products.

For more information, please visit flowrcorp.com or follow Flowr on Twitter: @FlowrCanada and LinkedIn: The Flowr Corporation.

On behalf of The Flowr Corporation:

Darren Karasiuk
Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT INFORMATION:

INVESTORS & MEDIA:
investors@flowrcorp.com

Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to anticipated events or results including, but not limited to: the Company’s expectation that it will build on its achievements as it continues to invest in sales and marketing; Flowr’s business, production and products; Flowr’s plans to provide premium quality cannabis to adult use recreational and medical markets; the Company’s ability to obtain licensing from Health Canada and other regulatory authorities with respect to its properties and facilities; future legislative and regulatory developments in Canada and elsewhere; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of Flowr to implement its business strategies; and the ability of Flowr to produce or sell premium quality cannabis. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, targets, performance achievements, prospects or opportunities is forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “estimate”, “plan”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “outlook”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “foresee”, “continue” or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking information is current as of the date it is made and is based on reasonable estimates and assumptions made by us at the relevant time in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. We do not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws in Canada. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information as discussed in the Company’s other publicly filed documents, which can be accessed under the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com, Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



