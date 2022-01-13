U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,659.03
    -67.32 (-1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,113.62
    -176.70 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,806.81
    -381.58 (-2.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,159.44
    -16.62 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.76
    -0.36 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.00
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1460
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    -0.0140 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3713
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1900
    -0.4760 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,651.61
    -1,264.51 (-2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,023.65
    -19.92 (-1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.85
    +12.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     

The Flowr Corporation Announces International Commercialization of Its Flagship Strains – BC Black Cherry and BC Strawnana

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Flowr Corporation
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Highlights:

  • Flowr exported first shipment of premium medical cannabis to Israel for $825,000.

  • The shipment represents the Company’s first export into an international market.

  • Holigen in Portugal expects first harvest of indoor grown cannabis in mid-January 2022 with initial in-process testing at more than 29% THC content.

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (“Flowr” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FLWR, OTC: FLWPF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its first shipment from Canada to Israel, as part of the previously announced international supply agreement (the “Supply Agreement”) with Focus Medical Herbs Ltd. (“Focus Medical”), a company which IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) (CSE:IMCC) (“IMC”) has an exclusive commercial agreement with in Israel.

The first shipment consisted of premium cannabis across two strains for a total of $825,000. The shipment represents the Company’s debut into the Israeli market and the first significant international export. Additional exports of premium cannabis to Israel are expected in 2022 pursuant to the Supply Agreement.

“We are extremely pleased to have completed our first shipment to Israel as part of our partnership with IMC and Focus Medical,” commented Darryl Brooker, Chief Executive Officer of Flowr. “As the Israeli medical cannabis industry continues to grow, we expect the market to be an important destination for us to grow our brand and distribution reach internationally. As a result, we view this first shipment, and this partnership as an important next step to becoming a significant international producer of cannabis with a globally recognized brand.”

The first shipment of cannabis was from the Company’s K1 facility located in Kelowna, British Columbia, which is a world-class facility capable of producing award winning high-THC strains, with a high level of consistency. The Company expects a second shipment to be available in the Israeli market in the first half of 2022. The partnership with Focus Medical is for a period of three years, subject to certain early termination provisions and applicable regulatory requirements including the receipt of import and export permits.

The Company is also pleased to announce today that in Portugal, its wholly-owned subsidiary, Holigen Holdings Limited (“Holigen”), expects to harvest at least 300 kilograms of indoor grown medical cannabis in the first quarter of 2022. Holigen is in the final stages of cultivating BC Black Cherry and BC Strawnana strains and expects to commence harvesting at its purpose-built indoor facility in Sintra, Portugal by the end of January 2022. Initial in-process testing for its medical cannabis are indicating THC content levels above 29%.

“Our strategy in Portugal is appearing to pay dividends. We have worked very hard to improve the operational expertise at our indoor facility in Sintra and we are now seeing the results. The E.U. market is starved for premium medical cannabis and our team in Portugal, led by Tom Flow, is on the cusp of achieving a significant operational milestone for the Company,” commented Darryl Brooker. “We are very much looking forward to the near-term results in Portugal and see the E.U. as an under-valued and under-appreciated part of our business.”

About The Flowr Corporation

The Flowr Corporation is a Canadian cannabis company with operations in Canada and the European Union. Its Canadian operating campus, located in Kelowna, BC, includes a purpose-built, GMP-designed indoor cultivation facility; an outdoor and greenhouse cultivation site; and a state-of-the-art R&D facility. From this campus, Flowr produces recreational and medicinal products. Internationally, Flowr services the global medical cannabis market through its subsidiary, Holigen Holdings Limited, which has a license for cannabis cultivation in Portugal and operates a GMP licensed facility in Portugal. In 2020, Flowr’s BC Pink Kush was recognized as the top indica strain in Canada by KIND magazine.

Flowr aims to support improving outcomes through responsible cannabis use and, as an established expert in cannabis cultivation, strives to be the brand of choice for consumers and patients seeking the highest-quality craftsmanship and product consistency across a portfolio of differentiated cannabis products.

For more information, please visit flowrcorp.com or follow Flowr on Twitter: @FlowrCanada and LinkedIn: The Flowr Corporation.

About IMC

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ: IMCC, CSE: IMCC) is a leading international cannabis company providing premium products to medical patients and adult-use recreational consumers. IM Cannabis is one of the very few companies with operations in Israel, Germany, and Canada, the three largest federally legal markets. The ecosystem created through its international operations leverages the Company’s unique data-driven perspective and product supply chain globally. With its commitment to responsible growth and financial prudence, and the ability to operate within the strictest regulatory environments, the Company has quickly become one of the leading cultivators and distributors of high-quality cannabis globally.

The IM Cannabis ecosystem operates in Israel through its commercial relationship with Focus Medical, which cultivates, imports, and distributes cannabis to medical patients, leveraging years of proprietary data and patient insights. The Company also operates medical cannabis retail pharmacies, online platforms, distribution centres and logistical hubs in Israel that enable the safe delivery and quality control of IM Cannabis products throughout the entire value chain. In Germany, the IM Cannabis ecosystem operates through Adjupharm GmbH (“Adjupharm”), where it also distributes cannabis to pharmacies to medical cannabis patients. In Canada, IM Cannabis operates through Trichome Financial Corp. (“Trichome”) and its subsidiaries Trichome JWC Acquisition Corp and MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., where it cultivates and processes cannabis for the adult-use market at its Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Quebec facilities under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

On behalf of The Flowr Corporation:

Darryl Brooker
Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT INFORMATION:

INVESTORS & MEDIA:
John Chou
Chief Financial Officer
John.chou@flowr.ca

Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute “forward-looking information”, “future oriented financial information” or “financial outlooks” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to anticipated events or results including, but not limited to: the satisfaction of all of the conditions under the Supply Agreement; the anticipated size of the European medical cannabis market; the Company’s expectation that it will build on its achievements as it continues to invest in sales and marketing; Flowr servicing the global medical cannabis market and operating GMP facilities in Portugal; Flowr’s business, production and products; Flowr’s plans to provide premium quality cannabis to adult use recreational and medical markets; EU-GMP certification opening the medicinal cannabis opportunity for the Company in global markets; the Company being well positioned to distribute EU-GMP compliant product into underserviced markets; Flowr’s ability to realize revenue from the Company’s European operations within the anticipated timeframe or at all; Flowr’s ability to establish further sales and distribution channels in Europe to deliver medicinal cannabis to underserviced markets; future legislative and regulatory developments in Canada, in Europe and elsewhere; the cannabis industry in Canada and Europe, generally; the ability of Flowr to implement its business strategies; and the ability of can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “estimate”, “plan”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “outlook”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “foresee”, “continue” or the Flowr to produce or sell premium quality cannabis. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, targets, performance achievements, prospects or opportunities is forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking information is current as of the date it is made and is based on reasonable estimates and assumptions made by us at the relevant time in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. To the extent any forward-looking information in this press release constitutes “future oriented financial information” or “financial outlooks”, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, the purpose of such information being provided is to demonstrate the potential of the Company and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. However, we do not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws in Canada.

There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information as discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s 2020 Annual Information Form dated April 28, 2021 (the “AIF”). A copy of the AIF and the Company’s other publicly filed documents can be accessed under the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • Nio's Stock Is Sinking, but Its New Factory Is on Schedule

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were moving lower on Thursday. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, the company's American depositary shares were down about 2.3% from Wednesday's closing price. Nio doesn't own a factory directly; its vehicles are built in a plant owned by a joint venture between it and its manufacturing partner, state-owned automaker Jianghuai Automobile Group.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today

    The Nasdaq Composite got thrown back on Thursday, and is down 1.4% as of 1:30 p.m. ET Meanwhile, one of its biggest components, semiconductor star Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), is faring nearly three times worse -- down 4.1%. What's got investors upset with Nvidia?

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Wednesday, buying three stocks that are trading 45% to 81% below last year's highs.

  • Bank earnings preview: Analyst details ‘perfect storm’ for strong Q4 execution

    CFRA Research Director Kenneth Leon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss upcoming bank earnings and the outlook for the U.S. economy.

  • Why Shares of Sea Limited Tanked 8% Today

    Shares of southeast Asia e-commerce and video game giant Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were down 8% today as of 1:30 p.m. ET. It deepens the sell-off the stock has suffered since October when Sea reached its all-time high. Sea has been using its highly profitable video game segment (publisher Garena, responsible for the international hit Free Fire) to invest in its e-commerce app Shopee.

  • Beyond Meat is now the most shorted stock in the Russell 1000

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss short-selling data on Beyond Meat stock after the company announced a partnership with KFC to produce plant-based chicken.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    No sooner had Rivian recovered (on Wednesday) from the sell-off it suffered when its chief operating officer was reported to have left the company Monday than Rivian promptly sold off again -- Thursday morning. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Rivian stock is down 5.1%. There's no actual news today to explain why Rivian stock might be falling.

  • Here's Why CrowdStrike, Datadog, and MongoDB Were Under Pressure on Thursday

    As of about 2:30 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were firmly in the red. The Nasdaq was by far the worst performer of the three major indexes, down by 1.7%. Cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) was down by nearly 5%, while database software companies Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were down by 5% and 8%, respectively.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor, which provides a juicy opportunity to snap up this trio of beauties.

  • Why Cenntro Electric Group Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Shares of Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) are down roughly 13% as of 1:45 p.m. ET. The company, which was previously known as Naked Brand Group prior to the recent combination with Cenntro, has seen volatile trading since the combination and pivot to the electric vehicle space. Cenntro Electric stock fell after the company published a 13D filing with the Securities and Exchange Committee (SEC) outlining ownership stakes in the company and a previously unknown lockup period for a substantial portion of the company's outstanding shares.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Ford Stock Passes Milestone, Tesla Gets Hammered; Nvidia Dives Despite This

    The Dow Jones reversed lower. Ford stock passed a milestone while Tesla stock plunged. Nvidia stock took a dive.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy Or Sell As It Approaches A Potential U.S. Filing?

    Is Novavax stock a buy or a sell after filing additional data in the hopes of seeking a U.S. authorization? Is NVAX stock a buy or sell?

  • Nasdaq near a 10% correction isn’t the sell signal you probably think it is

    There’s nothing magical about a stock index hitting the 10% decline that constitutes what Wall Street considers to be a correction. The odds that stocks will rise are no different after a 10% decline than they are before. This is important to keep in mind now that the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) is losing ground quickly, down 2.5% on Jan. 13 alone and off 7.8% from its closing high on Nov. 19, 2021.

  • Down 15% Already in 2022, Is This Metaverse Stock a Buy?

    While 2021 was very good to Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders, 2022 is off to an arguably poor start. This gaming platform company with metaverse potential has been caught up in the broader growth stock sell-off and is trading down about 15.7% year to date. Part of the drop can be attributed to some investor concern heading into 2022 about Roblox's rich valuation.

  • Novavax Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2022?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on quite an exciting ride since it entered the coronavirus vaccine race. Investors expected Novavax to apply for U.S. regulatory authorization in the first half. Novavax has since resolved its production issues and today is on track to apply for U.S. authorization in about a month.

  • Nasdaq 100 Tumbles 2.5% as Technology Rout Deepens: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in technology companies most sensitive to higher rates resumed Thursday, sending the Nasdaq 100 to its lowest level since October as a raft of Federal Reserve officials signaled their intention to combat inflation aggressively. Treasuries rose after last week’s violent rout.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupr

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    The consumer healthcare market is a multi-trillion dollar industry worldwide that could double by 2028, according to Verified Market Research, which means there are opportunities to be had for patient investors. The company recently reported third-quarter 2021 results that showcased a 31% year-over-year increase in monthly active users and a 68% increase in subscription plans.

  • ‘There’s no way the stock market goes up this year — it probably goes down pretty aggressively,’ says hedge-fund honcho Kyle Bass

    Don't expect gains in 2022 if the Federal Reserve sticks to its guns on rate hikes and tightening overall financial conditions, says Kyle Bass.

  • Fed has to be ‘far more aggressive … than the Street thinks,’ says academic who called Dow 20,000: ‘This is too much money chasing too few goods’

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Wednesday sounded sanguine about the equity market, even as he conceded that inflation is likely to be more pernicious than Wall Street expectations, causing the Federal Reserve headaches.