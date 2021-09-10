The Flowr Corporation Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) announced today that Vince Gasparro has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company.



“On behalf of the Company and the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Vince for serving on our Board of Directors over the past year. His insightful and experienced contributions were highly valued and we wish Vince all the best in his future endeavours,” commented Darryl Brooker, Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company.

Mr. Gasparro commented: “My resignation is for personal reasons and does not take away my enthusiasm for Flowr and its team. Flowr operates world class facilities and has created a recognizable brand in Canada and I wish them best of luck in the future.”

About The Flowr Corporation

The Flowr Corporation is a Toronto-headquartered cannabis company with operations in Canada and the European Union. Its Canadian operating campus, located in Kelowna, BC, includes a purpose-built, GMP-designed indoor cultivation facility; an outdoor cultivation site; and a state-of-the-art R&D facility. From this campus, Flowr produces recreational and medicinal products. Internationally, Flowr intends to service the global medical cannabis market through its subsidiary Holigen Holdings Limited, which has a license for cannabis cultivation in Portugal and operates a GMP licensed facility in Portugal. In 2020, Flowr’s BC Pink Kush was recognized as the top indica strain in Canada by KIND magazine.

Flowr aims to support improving outcomes through responsible cannabis use and, as an established expert in cannabis cultivation, strives to be the brand of choice for consumers and patients seeking the highest-quality craftsmanship and product consistency across a portfolio of differentiated cannabis products.

For more information, please visit flowrcorp.com or follow Flowr on Twitter: @FlowrCanada and LinkedIn: The Flowr Corporation.

