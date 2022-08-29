The Flowr Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

The Flowr Corporation

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) announces its financial and operational results for the second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2022. All financial information in this news release is reported in thousands of Canadian dollars and represents results from continuing operations, unless otherwise indicated.



Selected highlights and financial results:

Gross revenue for Q2 2022 was $3,289 compared to $2,406 in Q2 2021, an increase of 37%.





Q2 2022 SG&A costs decreased 32% from Q2 2021 and costs of sales decreased of 71% over the same period, primarily as a result cost reduction measures the Company implemented in late 2021 and continued in 2022.





Adjusted EBITDA was $(1,044) for Q2, 2022 compared to $(1,685) in Q2, 2021.





Gross profit for Q2 2022 was $498 compared to a loss of $(702) for Q2 2021, primarily as a result of higher average profit margin on products sold.



Key Q2 events:

Completing a headcount and SG&A reduction resulting in anticipated annual savings of over $4,000

Sold its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Holigen Limited, for gross proceeds of $3,000 and 1.9 million shares in Akanda Corp.

Announced a leadership transition and governance changes with the appointment of Darren Karasiuk to the role of CEO and Director and the additions of Stephen Arbib as Chairman and Marvin Singer to the Board of Directors



Subsequent events:

Selling its Kelowna Research Station R&D Facility to Hawthorne Canada Limited for an aggregate purchase price of $15,900

Closed the sale of the Flowr Forest property to an arm’s length third party for aggregate proceeds of $3,400. The Company used a portion of the proceeds from the sale of this non-core asset to repay the outstanding balance of its ATB-led credit facility in full. The Company is now bank debt free with the payment in full of the ATB credit facility that once stood at $23,770

Darren Karasiuk, Chief Executive Officer of Flowr, commented, “The second quarter of 2022 saw early progress on the Company’s transformation plan, most notably a reduction in costs and a focus on higher margin products and sales channels. The Company remains focused on operational efficiencies, trialing new and exciting genetics, strengthening its balance sheet and levering its global commercial relationships to provide high-quality cannabis for both international and domestic markets.”

Forward-Looking Information:

