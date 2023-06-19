Flowspace acquires omnichannel tech RetailOps to propel growth

Flowspace acquires omnichannel tech RetailOps. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Fulfillment platform Flowspace has acquired omnichannel software provider RetailOps to expand its network and product capabilities.

After integrating the omnichannel technology into Flowspace’s suite of supply chain tools, company leadership said they look forward to expediting product development while leveraging RetailOps’ technical team for the 500-plus brands it powers.

“The acquisition of RetailOps’ sophisticated technology and talented team further accelerates Flowspace’s ability to deliver best-in-class software and service to our customers,” said Ben Eachus, co-founder and chief executive officer of Flowspace, in a news release.

RetailOps’ founders Sam Moses and Daniel Norman will join the Flowspace team as part of the acquisition.

“With Flowspace, we bring cutting-edge fulfillment software and services to brands in every category with an intimate understanding of optimal business and data process flows. Together, we’ll empower more merchants to optimize their operations and simultaneously exceed consumer expectations,” said Sam Moses, senior vice president of Flowspace.

EGateway Capital advised Flowspace in the acquisition. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Leadership in fulfillment

Flowspace gained momentum in the omnichannel fulfillment space with its proprietary software OmniFlow, which provides offerings for enterprise resource planning, order management, vendor purchase order management, inventory management, warehouse management, channel management, network design and supply chain visibility.

“Modern, omnichannel merchants need modern, omnichannel solutions that ensure top-notch execution. Whether they’re using their own facilities or rely on Flowspace’s network, our software gives brands the centralized visibility and reporting they need to orchestrate and optimize fulfillment from anywhere,” said Eachus in a release.

Evolving US parcel and last-mile market chart. (Photo: CSCMP and Kearney)

In December, Flowspace’s work on OmniFlow granted the company a leadership position in the annual State of Logistics report from the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) and consulting firm Kearney.

According to the report, “retailers can build supply chain resilience and reduce overall costs” by developing an omnichannel strategy, which focuses on a brands ability to provide a harmonious buying experience across buying channels including in-store, mobile, online and social media.

“In the event you do not have assets sufficient to enable such a localized fulfillment, partnering with a micro-fulfillment provider such as Flowspace can still allow you to more efficiently and reliably execute last-mile delivery,” the report stated.

“Flowspace empowers merchants to provide a seamless journey for the hybrid consumer, supporting omnichannel order management and fulfillment that meets end-customer expectations for convenience and optionality,” Eachus said. “We are thrilled that Flowspace software and end-to-end services have earned recognition within leading industry analysis, a testament to the dedication of our team and a reflection of our commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions that enable our customers to succeed.”

Watch now: Shopify Fulfillment Network’s CCO on Empowering Retailers

Articles by Grace Sharkey

Read more

Top 4 trailblazing moments for FreightTech in 2021

Modern Shipper Top 10: Warehouse automation and fulfillment

Big Tech executives find new frontier in FreightTech

The post Flowspace acquires omnichannel tech RetailOps to propel growth appeared first on FreightWaves.