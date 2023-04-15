Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of £0.021

The board of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.021 per share on the 21st of July. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 1.9%, which is around the industry average.

Flowtech Fluidpower's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Prior to this announcement, Flowtech Fluidpower's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 13.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 40%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

Flowtech Fluidpower's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from £0.0334 total annually to £0.02. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 6.2% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Flowtech Fluidpower's EPS has fallen by approximately 13% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

Our Thoughts On Flowtech Fluidpower's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Flowtech Fluidpower that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Flowtech Fluidpower not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

