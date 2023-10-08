Floyd County pumpkin crop down by up to 40% due to heat, drought

In an expected twist for Floyd County -- home to the Pumpkin Capital of the USA -- fields that once burst at the seams with vibrant gourds now bear the weight of disappointment.

For the third consecutive season, and for the second due to drought, Floyd County pumpkin growers can expect to see a steep decline in production.

In this A-J file photo, pumpkins are displayed at Assiter Punkin Ranch a few miles south of Floydada. Floyd County is known as Pumpkin Capital USA.

"It stopped raining in July, and that's when the peak growing season for pumpkins is -- mid-July and August," said Mark Carroll, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension agriculture agent in Floyd County. "We were unable to get enough rainfall to keep the pumpkins growing. Even though all pumpkins are irrigated in Floyd County, they need rainfall to grow significantly, and that's the big factor that affected this year."

He forecast a decline between 20 and 40% from the typical year. Lindsey Pyle of Pumpkin Pyle - one of the two major producers in the area - estimated their production is down 30% from even last year.

"It's hard to tell just yet, but it's been so hot and dry that I do think we're way down," Pyle said of their 950-acre crop. "And then when we finally got some weather during the season, and the rains kind of messed up the harvest. So, it's been a rough fall season."

Despite the below-average harvests seen in recent years, the High Plains of West Texas and Eastern New Mexico have steadfastly embraced with open arms what's become a potent, signature crop of the region since a Floydada family planted five acres of pumpkins and sold them roadside in the 1950s.

Over the last several decades, the entire High Plains region — spanning 41 counties — has earned a reputable name for itself in the pumpkin industry.

In its heyday, Floydada pumpkin growers existed in the dozens with at least 35 farmers across 3,000 acres in 1993, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported last year.

Still, the immediate area accounts for about 1,200 acres for pumpkin crops this year, producing an estimated 30,000 pounds per acre -- translating to an annual output of between 1.5 million and 2.5 million pumpkins annually, depending on the size. Altogether, the High Plains region contributes between 4,000 and 7,000 acres in a standard year, bolstered by robust crops in Dalhart and Clovis.

Schedule of the Floydada Punkin' Days coming this week in Floyd County.

Aside from the drought that the region faced earlier this summer, recent storms have brought large hail to the region, creating a separate issue for the remaining pumpkins just ahead of Floydada's annual Punkin' Days Festival that's scheduled to take place Saturday in Floydada. More information about the festival, including a complete schedule of events, is available through the Floydada Chamber of Commerce website, www.floydadachamber.org.

"It varied from pea-sized to baseball-sized hail," Carroll said. "Typically, we don't get hail this late in the year. It can happen, but typically, we don't get that weather this time of the year."

