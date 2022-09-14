U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

Floyd's 99 Barbershop Signs Agreement to Open 5 New Shops Along Florida Gulf Coast

·3 min read

Family with Deep Experience in Franchising Signs Multi-Unit Deal in Greater Tampa Bay Market

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Floyd's 99 Barbershop (Floyd's), the full-service haircare franchise known for its expert cuts in an amplified environment, has signed a five-unit franchise agreement to open shops in the Greater Tampa Bay area of Florida, with the first location anticipated to open by summer of 2023.

https://franchise.floydsbarbershop.com/
https://franchise.floydsbarbershop.com/

Behind this signed agreement is Josh Noyes, a 27-year-old Tampa-native, with the support of his Operating Partner Rich Thomas. Josh grew up in a family with deep roots in franchising where his dad, Adam Noyes, has held executive level positions at Checkers/Rally's and currently at Potbelly Sandwich Works. In fact, Adam's career is what inspired Josh to follow in his footsteps.

"I always knew I wanted to own my own business. After seeing my dad's involvement with many successful franchises over the last three decades, I knew starting my own franchise investment would be an exciting venture," said Josh. "This will truly be a family business that is focused on our clients. I entered into this partnership because I truly believe in the Floyd's Barbershop concept and we are looking forward to building the Floyd's brand in the thriving Tampa Bay market."

When considering his career path, Josh Noyes always eyed the service industry and with a deep passion for music, Floyd's quickly became the obvious choice as a business investment. In fact, he discovered that Floyd's fits a niche market between discount hair cutters and beauty salons by breaking through as unique with its music-centric culture and amplified haircare experience.

"Floyd's prides itself on finding experienced franchisees willing to invest in multiple units while embracing the brand's high-energy, people-centric culture," said Joe Zemla, Floyd's 99 Barbershop's Senior Director of Franchising. "With Josh's natural knowledge of the franchise world, coupled with his family's experience and support on his franchising journey, the Floyd's team is confident Josh will find success in the Tampa Bay market and complement our team of successful franchisees."

Just outside the Orlando market that's shown great success for the Floyd's brand over the last 13 years, Josh Noyes is targeting the Southern Tampa and Downtown St. Petersburg areas for the first of five locations across Tampa Bay's Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties. The new shops will feature the Floyd's signature poster wall highlighting musical greats throughout the decades, along with a color bar to customize any hair color clients are looking for, and amplified tunes streaming from Floyd's 99 Radio, adding to the high-energy atmosphere.

Floyd's caters to clients of all ages and backgrounds, offering a full range of haircare services, including haircuts, shaving, color, waxing, deep conditioning treatments, and styling, as well as its own retail line of grooming products. Floyd's is additionally known for its iconic barbershop straight-razor neck shave with hot lather and steamed towels, and a complimentary shoulder massage after each service.

There are currently 127 Floyd's 99 Barbershop locations open across the country, with plans to have over 150 locations open by the end of 2023. To learn more Floyd's 99 Barbershop, please visit: floydsbarbershop.com.

ABOUT FLOYD'S 99 BARBERSHOP

Floyd's 99 Barbershop is a family-owned company, established in 1999 by brothers Paul, Rob, and Bill O'Brien on the principle that success is driven by providing superior client service and that satisfied employees result in satisfied clients. From the diverse styles and personalities of the stylists and barbers, to the signature rock-and-roll poster wall plastered with a time machine of music memorabilia, Floyd's 99 is creating a welcoming, all-inclusive environment while offering custom haircuts, colors, waxing, and shaves to everyone, including men, women, and children. Floyd's 99 Barbershop operates more than 127 locations in 14 states. For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit franchise.floydsbarbershop.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/floyds-99-barbershop-signs-agreement-to-open-5-new-shops-along-florida-gulf-coast-301624425.html

SOURCE Floyd's 99 Barbershop

