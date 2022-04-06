U.S. markets open in 5 hours 19 minutes

FLSmidth and AVEVA form global partnership to accelerate sustainable mining operations

FLSmidth A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
  FLS
FLSmidth A/S
FLSmidth A/S

PRESS RELEASE

FLSmidth and AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software driving digital transformation and sustainability, have signed a global partnership to deliver cutting-edge digitally enabled solutions and services to the mining industry. The agreement will accelerate the digitalisation of mining operations and allow miners to benefit from improved performance and productivity globally.

With the new partnership, FLSmidth will work with AVEVA, using their technology to securely integrate and provide various digitally enabled services to customers. AVEVA PI System will serve as the central digital platform across FLSmidth’s operations. The vast majority of large mining companies around the world use the PI System to support data-driven decisions today and can now leverage their existing investments to gain new advanced insights from FLSmidth.

The partnership will accelerate FLSmidth’s delivery of its MissionZero ambition of sustainable productivity through connected digital services by leveraging AVEVA industry software and large customer install base.

AVEVA PI System’s robust data infrastructure collects, enhances and shares information about operational processes across equipment and operating systems in real time, from edge to cloud. With their smart product portfolio and process and service knowledge, FLSmidth can bring new insights to the data to allow mine operators to optimise key areas across the flowsheet, for example in predictive maintenance, process optimisation, improved recovery, and resource efficiency.

“The partnership means AVEVA and FLSmidth can accelerate the customer’s digital journey with a more secure, standardised and connected mine. It is a significant step that enables miners to move from the optimisation of individual pieces of equipment to full flowsheet efficiency: This is where the major benefits of digital solutions lie. We are extremely excited about what we will soon offer customers in terms of improve uptime, operational efficiency, productivity and, of course, sustainability,” comments Mikko Tepponen, Chief Digital Officer at FLSmidth.

Peter Herweck, CEO of AVEVA, said: “AVEVA and our strategic partner Schneider Electric have deep experience in developing data-driven innovation to enable safety, sustainability and profitability across the global mining industry. Our new partnership with FLSmidth will accelerate the transition to more sustainable mining operations by integrating world-leading processes and energy technologies for enhanced asset performance at every level.”

FLSmidth and AVEVA will immediately begin to integrate various AVEVA technologies and solutions with the FLSmidth IoT platform and smart product portfolio. A select number of customers have already agreed to form part of a pilot project around equipment availability and optimisation, with customer value expected to be proven in a short timeframe.

Fact box: The MissionZero Mine. Providing digital solutions that deliver extra efficiency and optimised resource use to the mining industry is a central part of FLSmidth’s MissionZero ambition. A more efficient mine uses less energy, less water and creates a small environmental impact – and data analytics and machine learning are two significant ways digital can help in this area.

Contacts:
Media Relations
FLSmidth Group, Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com
FLSmidth Mining, William Leahy, +45 30 71 08 38, wil@flsmidth.com
AVEVA, Hilary Cecconi, +1 919 802 7787, hilary.cecconi@aveva.com
Schneider Electric, Caroline Bülow, +45 28 99 15 94, caroline.bulow@se.com

About FLSmidth
FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and we are close to ~10,100 employees, present in more than 60 countries. In 2021, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 17.6 billion. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. FLSmidth works within fully validated Science-Based Targets, our commitment to keep global warming below 1.5°C and to becoming carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com

About AVEVA
AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability. By connecting the power of information and artificial intelligence with human insight, AVEVA enables teams to use their data to unlock new value. We call this Performance Intelligence. AVEVA’s comprehensive portfolio enables more than 20,000 industrial enterprises to engineer smarter, operate better and drive sustainable efficiency. AVEVA supports customers through a trusted ecosystem that includes 5,500 partners and 5,700 certified developers around the world. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with over 6,500 employees and 90 offices in over 40 countries. Learn more at www.aveva.com

About Schneider Electric
Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency. We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries. We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values. www.schneider-electric.com

Attachment


