U.S. markets open in 7 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,459.25
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,886.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,581.00
    -28.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.50
    -0.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.37
    +0.30 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1365
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.70
    -2.63 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3556
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6480
    +0.0520 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,106.84
    +511.18 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.38
    +22.80 (+2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Board of Directors Announces New Chairman and Vice Chairman Nominations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FLSmidth A/S
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FLIDF
  • FLIDY
FLSmidth A/S
FLSmidth A/S

The FLSmidth & Co. A/S Board of Directors has named two new nominations for the Board of Directors ahead of the Annual General Meeting on 30 March 2022. Current Vice Chairman Tom Knutzen is nominated as new Chairman of the Board, succeeding current Chairman Vagn Sørensen, and Ørsted CEO Mads Nipper is nominated to join the Board and assume the role of Vice Chairman.

Following a successful 11-year tenure, Vagn Sørensen has decided to step down as Chairman of the Board and not seek re-election. After joining the Board in 2009, Vagn Sørensen was elected Chairman in 2011. Since then, he has overseen FLSmidth’s impressive transformation from a predominately project business to a frontrunner in sustainability with a strong strategic focus on services, aftermarket and digitalisation. These accomplishments were recognised by PwC Denmark, who awarded him Chairman of the Year in 2018. Following the launch of the sustainability programme MissionZero in 2019, FLSmidth was one of the first companies in the mining industry to be validated by the Science Based Targets initiative for its carbon emission reduction targets, recently adopting the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TFCD). Furthermore, Vagn Sørensen was the driving force behind a highly successful share expansion in 2021, raising approximately DKK 1.5 billion to fund the proposed acquisition of thyssenkrupp AG’s mining business, one of the largest acquisitions in FLSmidth’s 140-year history.

Nominated to succeed Vagn Sørensen, Tom Knutzen has been a member of the FLSmidth & Co. A/S Board of Directors since 2012 and is the current Vice Chairman. He is also Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee. Tom Knutzen’s distinguished career includes his current role as CEO of Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, from which he has resigned effective end April 2022, CEO of Danisco A/S, CEO of NKT Holding A/S, and non-executive Board positions with Nordea Bank AB, Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker A/S and Tivoli A/S.

Mads Nipper is the current CEO of the multinational power company Ørsted, which develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Mads Nipper brings a strong international background within renewable energy, energy efficiency, water management and water conservation, which are front and centre of the FLSmidth MissionZero programme. As a member of World Economic Forum’s Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, he leads the Power Working Group. He is also Co-Chair of the roundtable of hydrogen production under the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance and is Vice Chair of the international food company Danish Crown.

Full information on proposed members of the Board of Directors will be provided in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting, which will be disclosed on 28 February 2022.


Contacts:

Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com
Mikkel Johansen, +45 23 30 29 50, mjoh@flsmidth.com

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth
FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and we are close to ~10,200 employees, present in more than 60 countries. In 2020, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 16.4 billion. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. FLSmidth works within fully validated Science-Based Targets, our commitment to keep global warming below 1.5°C and to becoming carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • MoviePass is relaunching after a 2-year hiatus

    MoviePass CEO Stacy Spikes joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's comeback as more people begin going to movie theaters, marketshare goals incorporating relevant trends, and the company's credit system for moviegoers.

  • Sandy Hook families settle with gun maker Remington for $73 million

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Brad Smith, Emily McCormick, and Rachelle Akuffo reflect back on the Sandy Hook tragedy, the recent settlement between victims' families and gun manufacturer Remington, and the firearms industry's marketing responsibilities.

  • Here's Why Barron's Believes This Chip Stock Has Beaten AMD, Nvidia

    Since 2020, chip stocks are up 82%, easily beating the 54% gain for the Nasdaq Composite, Barron's reports. Big names like Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) and NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) have gotten much of the attention, but a little-known chip maker has beat them all: Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNA). Once a low-key provider of chips used for PC touchpads, mobile phone screens, and fingerprint scanners, Synaptics has turned itself into a play on the Internet of Things, which aims to bridge

  • Roblox misses earnings estimates, stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines Roblox's earnings miss as the company's stocks sink in after-hours trading.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

  • Airbnb earnings top estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Airbnb earnings beating estimates.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Ahead of Earnings

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got another lift on Tuesday morning when investment bank Piper Sandler predicted -- on the day before fourth-quarter earnings arrive -- that Nvidia will deliver a "significant beat and raise," as StreetInsider.com reported this morning. "Overall, demand [for Nvidia's chips] continues to be strong for gaming given the adoption of RTX GPUs with ray tracing," Piper Sandler said this morning. In short, Piper Sandler is predicting that Nvidia will exceed expectations for 48% quarterly revenue growth and 58% earnings growth in its fourth-quarter report.

  • Intel's acquisition of Tower Semiconductor 'is a really significant growth opportunity': Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Intel acquiring Tower Semiconductor will bring in more growth opportunities.

  • Here's Why Piper Sandler Is Optimistic On Nvidia

    Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated an Overweight rating and 0 price target on NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA). Nvidia could be a big winner this earnings season, with profits driven by solid performance in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses, Kumar said. "We are looking for a significant beat and raise when the company reports earnings on Wednesday after market close, as both gaming and data center continue to perform well," Kumar added. He said a new upgrade cycle in GPUs co

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 83%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Do Institutions Own Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • ViacomCBS Is Changing Its Name. More Subscribers Joined, but at a Cost.

    The company ramped up spending on content and marketing for its Paramount+ and other services, depressing profits in the fourth quarter.

  • This Monster Metaverse Stock Could Become a Screaming Buy After Earnings

    Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) is a well-known name in the semiconductor industry. The metaverse, which aims to transport users into a three-dimensional world where they can connect and collaborate with each other in real time, will need the support of a company like Applied Materials to expand. Lots of semiconductor chips will be needed to power high-performance computing data centers to serve 3D worlds in real-time, along with devices such as virtual reality headsets, sensors, and haptic gloves.

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been on the receiving end of criticism, ranging from U.S. politicians attacking CEO Elon Musk's wealth to competitor commercials during last weekend's Super Bowl. One report from Tesla follower Drive Tesla Canada has evidence that the company's new gigafactory in Texas may be very close to its first customer deliveries. On another front that may be helping squelch critics of Musk's level of wealth, Reuters reported that he donated $5.74 billion in Tesla stock to charity in November 2021, during the time he was selling shares for what he said was related to  taxes and stock option awards.

  • If You're an Intel Investor, Here's What I'd Do

    INTC is here to stay but it's a long way from competing effectively against either Nvidia or AMD, or even Taiwan Semiconductor.