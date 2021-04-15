U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,137.50
    +19.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,755.00
    +131.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,879.50
    +80.75 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,268.20
    +23.20 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.91
    -0.24 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.30
    +11.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    25.63
    +0.11 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1988
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.82
    +0.17 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7360
    -0.1910 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,899.22
    -1,713.35 (-2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,374.09
    -1.69 (-0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,979.51
    +39.93 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,642.69
    +21.70 (+0.07%)
     

FLSmidth wins order for full digitalisation of three cement lines in West Africa

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FLSmidth A/S
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In a new contract signed earlier this year, Chinese construction giant CBMI Construction Co., Ltd., part of the Sinoma Group, ordered the supply and engineering of three complete control systems for two existing and one new cement line at Kirene in Senegal.

Energy savings, higher fuel substitution rates and maintenance planning – digitalisation presents massive opportunities for the cement industry at a time when energy costs, over-capacity and new environmental regulations are major concerns to many plant owners. With a complete and integrated control system across all three lines at Kirene, CBMI Construction creates the digital foundation for its customer to make data-driven decisions on process optimisation, stay on top of maintenance jobs and accelerate energy savings.

All three lines will have a shared digital infrastructure build on the FLSmidth ECS/ControlCenter™ platform. On top of that comes the FLSmidth plant data management software, ECS/PlantDataManagement. The data management software is the operational interface to all data, allowing plant management to transform performance data into real-time KPIs and giving operators access to critical process information via tailored dashboards.

According to CBMI Construction, the ECS software from FLSmidth is essential in operationalising the 12,000 data points at the new Kirene line (3) for the customer. “With a combination of extensive process knowledge and digital solutions that integrate across different equipment suppliers, FLSmidth is instrumental in securing the efficiency benefits our customer expects,” explains CBMI.

“With more than 1,500 active product and process control installations in the cement industry, this order reaffirms our strong digital expertise,” says Jens Adler, General Manager in Group Digital at FLSmidth. “The cement industry might be a little slow in adopting Industry 4.0 technologies, but digitalisation is transforming how many respond to increasing demands for emission reductions and efficiency. This is reflected in the emphasis on digital solutions as part of our MissionZero ambition to offer cement producers zero emission cement production by 2030,” Mr. Adler concludes.

Apart from the digital infrastructure, the new line (3) at Kirene will be equipped with ECS/CemScanner® and QCX/BlendExpert™ from FLSmith to further optimise the performance of the plant. The order became effective in Q1 2021.


Contacts

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations

Nicolai Mauritzen, +45 30 93 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com


FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and we are close to 10,700 employees, present in more than 60 countries. In 2020, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 16.4 billion. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030.

www.flsmidth.com/MissionZero

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Make or Break’ Call on Inflation Stumps Global Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond veteran Greg Wilensky has seen hype about a surge in inflation crushed too many times to get carried away with this year’s great reflation trade.“I’ve been managing bond portfolios for 25 years, through very large monetary programs, big deficits, and the Fed trying to raise inflation expectations,” the Janus Henderson money manager said in an interview. “As much as I can see legitimate reasons why it might happen this time -- I could have said that very often over the last 12 years too.”Wilensky’s skepticism epitomizes the cooling investor enthusiasm for bets linked to a rapid economic recovery and higher prices. Trades favoring economically-sensitive value stocks, steeper yield curves and a rebound in commodities have faltered after a stellar first quarter.The MSCI AC World Value Index has lagged its growth counterpart by about 6 percentage points since March 8. Benchmark Treasury yields have retreated some 13 basis points already this quarter, even as U.S. inflation data begin to beat expectations. And Tuesday’s strong 30-year Treasury auction suggested demand for even the most interest rate-exposed bonds is returning.One of the biggest questions money managers confront now is whether the stimulus-fueled rebound in growth and inflation -- in particular in the U.S. -- can transition to a sustainable expansion that will keep pushing equities and bond yields higher. The International Monetary Fund recently upgraded its 2021 global growth forecast to the strongest in four decades, but the outlook beyond that is less clear-cut.Envisaging a trajectory for price levels beyond this year is even harder for investors given the warping effect of coronavirus shutdowns, temporary supply bottlenecks and base effects from last year’s disinflation. A surge in five-year U.S. breakevens-- a gauge of inflation expectations -- has petered out since they hit their highest since 2008 in mid-March.Simple Math Is About to Cause an Inflation Problem: QuickTake“Inflation and rates, especially as a bond investor right now, is the call that you have to make,” said Elaine Stokes, fixed income portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles. “It’s the make-or-break call of your year.”The response to the stall for many investors has been to pare back some trades geared to the sharpest stage of the economic rebound. Vishal Khanduja, fixed income fund manager at Eaton Vance Management, has halved his portfolio’s overweight in U.S. inflation-linked bonds from the start of the year.“Inflation expectations were dislocated in 2020” in a “surgical recession,” Khanduja said. “The typical post-recession positioning that you see happen over multiple years is quickly going through the market.”Franklin Templeton’s Gulf Arab bond fund has removed its hedges against the risk of accelerating U.S. inflation, as it sees another spike in Treasury yields as “possible, not probable,” according to its Dubai-based manager.As for some traditional inflation hedges in the commodities markets, the story is about to get more complicated than the year-to-date rebound in oil and copper prices would suggest. Strategists at the BlackRock Investment Institute anticipate a divergence within the asset class, as factors such as climate risks are more fully captured in pricing.“The lift for oil from the economic restart is likely to be transitory, while some metals may benefit from structural trends such as the ‘green’ transition for years to come,” a team including Wei Li wrote in a note this week.Tremendous ChallengeMeanwhile, in the bond market, traders are not reacting to signs of inflation as one might expect. On Tuesday, data showed U.S. consumer prices climbed in March by the most in nearly nine years, yet 10-year Treasury yields fell five basis points to their lowest in three weeks.“The tremendous challenge right now, especially this year is that the quality of almost any of the numbers we’re looking at, whether it’s the short-term inflation numbers, the economic growth numbers, these things are being very much distorted by the economic volatility,” Janus Henderson’s Wilensky said.(Adds Franklin Templeton move in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU Set to Ban Surveillance, Start Fines Under New AI Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is poised to ban artificial intelligence systems used for mass surveillance or for ranking social behavior, while companies developing AI could face fines as high as 4% of global revenue if they fail to comply with new rules governing the software applications.The rules are part of legislation set to be proposed by the European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, according to a draft of the proposal obtained by Bloomberg. The details could change before the commission unveils the measure, which is expected to be as soon as next week.The EU proposal is expected to include the following rules:AI systems used to manipulate human behavior, exploit information about individuals or groups of individuals, used to carry out social scoring or for indiscriminate surveillance would all be banned in the EU. Some public security exceptions would apply.Remote biometric identification systems used in public places, like facial recognition, would need special authorization from authorities.AI applications considered to be ‘high-risk’ would have to undergo inspections before deployment to ensure systems are trained on unbiased data sets, in a traceable way and with human oversight.High-risk AI would pertain to systems that could endanger people’s safety, lives or fundamental rights, as well as the EU’s democratic processes -- such as self-driving cars and remote surgery, among others.Some companies will be allowed to undertake assessments themselves, whereas others will be subject to checks by third-parties. Compliance certificates issued by assessment bodies will be valid for up to five years.Rules would apply equally to companies based in the EU or abroad.European member states would be required to appoint assessment bodies to test, certify and inspect the systems, according to the document. Companies that develop prohibited AI services, or supply incorrect information or fail to cooperate with the national authorities could be fined up to 4% of global revenue.The rules won’t apply to AI systems used exclusively for military purposes, according to the document.A European Commission spokesman declined to comment on the proposed rules. Politico reported on the draft document earlier.“It’s important for us at a European level to pass a very strong message and set the standards in terms of how far these technologies should be allowed to go,” Dragos Tudorache, a liberal member of the European Parliament and head of the committee on artificial intelligence, said in an interview. “Putting a regulatory framework around them is a must and it’s good that the European Commission takes this direction.”As artificial intelligence has started to penetrate every part of society, from shopping suggestions and voice assistants to decisions around hiring, insurance and law enforcement, the EU wants to ensure technology deployed in Europe is transparent, has human oversight and meets its high standards for user privacy.The proposed rules come as the EU tries to catch up to the U.S. and China on the roll-out of artificial intelligence and other advanced technology. The new requirements could hinder tech firms in the region from competing with foreign rivals if they are delayed in unveiling products because they first have to be tested.Once proposed by the commission, the rules could still change following input from the European Parliament and the bloc’s member states before becoming law.Tudorache said it was critical that the final version of law doesn’t stifle innovation and limits bureaucratic hurdles as much as possible.“We have to be very, very clear in the way we regulate - when, where and in which conditions, engineers and businesses have to actually go to regulators to seek authorization and to be very clear where it’s not,” he said.(Updates with reaction from MEP in 12th, 16th paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street ends mixed despite bumper big-bank earnings

    Wall Street indexes closed mixed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 falling despite another record intraday high for the latter and big banks' stellar results on the first day of earnings season. Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Wells Fargo & Co rose 2.3% and 5.5% respectively on bumper first-quarter profits. Goldman capitalized on record levels of global dealmaking activity, and Wells reduced bad loan provisions and got a grip on costs tied to its sales practices scandal.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue Drive Higher

    The S&P 500 initially pulled back during the course of the early hours, but then showed signs of strength again at the 4100 level.

  • U.S. Sanctions Sink Russian Ruble, Bonds as New Sanctions Planned

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian bonds sank the most since March last year and the ruble tumbled as the U.S. prepared to unveil sanctions on Russian sovereign debt, the so-called “nuclear option” that has dimmed investor appetite for the market for years.The yield on OFZ bonds due in 10 years jumped 27 basis points, the most since the peak of the pandemic-driven market turmoil over a year ago. The ruble dropped the most since December.Planned measures include barring U.S. financial institutions from trading new debt issued by the Russian central bank, Finance Ministry and sovereign wealth fund, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person familiar with the package of sanctions expected to be announced this week said the precise timing of the bond measures wasn’t clear.READ MORE: U.S. to Impose Russia Sanctions Over Election, SolarWinds“It is OFZ- and ruble-negative in the near-term,” ING Groep NV economist Dmitry Dolgin said from Moscow. “The market has been speculating on the likelihood of that for a couple of years, and since mid-2020 the perceived risk of sanctions went up, and the ruble’s discount to its emerging-market and commodity-producing peers doubled.”Once seen as too big a risk for markets, the bond sanctions are becoming a reality after Russia’s troop buildup on the border with Ukraine sent tensions with the West spiraling. Penalties focusing on Russian individuals and entities could be announced as early as Thursday and come in retaliation for alleged Kremlin misconduct including the SolarWinds hack and efforts to disrupt the U.S. election.READ MORE: Putin’s Ukraine Gambit Turns Debt Sanctions Into a Real ThreatAnalysts at JP Morgan Chase & Co. downgraded the ruble and Russian bonds last week, citing the escalating tensions and the risk that U.S. investors might close long positions on OFZs. The Finance Ministry has had to rely on state-run banks to meet demand at its latest debt auctions, and VTB Bank PJSC bought more than 70% of the local notes on offer in sales on Wednesday.Russian officials say bond sanctions wouldn’t cause much damage to Russia’s financial markets because local banks and non-U.S. investors would step in to replace those forced to sell. A move to ban U.S. banks from buying new issues of Russian Eurobonds in 2019 did little to dent the Kremlin’s access to foreign funding.“Fundamentally, OFZ sanctions are not a threat to financial stability as the local banks have the capacity to absorb the Minfin placement volumes,” Dolgin said. “But it would affect prices through reduced demand, because in successful years, non-residents bought out two-thirds of the placement volumes.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A Mystery in 10-Year Treasuries Has Links to Carry Trade Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds are snapping up 10-year Treasury futures, and no other maturity, presenting a puzzle. The answer may lie in the collapse of a popular carry trade last year.The highly-leveraged basis trade involved going long cash bonds and selling futures, to profit from the difference between the two, but came asunder in March 2020 when investors stampeded to buy the latter at the peak of coronavirus fears and upended the spread. Now the gap -- the so-called gross basis -- has reversed and favors shorting cash bonds and buying futures.Of course, it’s not quite that simple. In futures markets, the counterparty who is short determines which specific cash bond traders have to deliver, adding another element of risk to the transaction. But with so-called ultra 10-year Treasury futures, there are only two bonds in the delivery pool, limiting that risk compared to other contracts.That could be one reason why leveraged funds have built up net-long positions of almost 230,000 ultra 10-year futures, despite this year’s Treasury market slump, according to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.As for the original strategy -- there are no signs of it returning anytime soon.Supercharged Debt Bets Unravel and Expose Wall Street RiskWhile returns from this year’s trade are much lighter, a play based on 10-year ultra futures is most attractive, according to one trader who asked not to be identified as he isn’t authorized to speak publicly.Cash Bond PressureA sense of how the cheapest-to-deliver 10-year Treasury bond has performed against futures can be seen in the implied repurchase rate for the note. It flipped from positive to negative in the first quarter, indicative of greater selling pressure on cash bonds than futures.“With the sudden and significant rates selloff in late February, Treasuries came under pressure, underperforming futures quite noticeably,” wrote Morgan Stanley’s Kelcie Gerson in a note this week. “On an outright level, futures/cheapest-to-deliver bases reached the widest levels seen since last March/April.”Across the rest of the Treasuries curve, hedge funds hold net short positions, though well below last year’s levels after the collapse of the original basis trade.Read: How a Little Known Trade Upended the U.S. Treasury MarketA gauge of aggregate leveraged fund short futures positions -- which would likely be mirrored by long cash bonds in a basis trade -- has dropped by over $300 billion since last year’s February peak, according to calculations by Bloomberg.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks rise after U.S. inflation not seen rising

    A gauge of global shares rose to record highs on Tuesday, led by surging technology-related stocks, as Treasury bond yields eased after U.S. consumer price data for March showed the pace of inflation was not rising wildly. The consumer price index rose 0.6%, the biggest gain since August 2012, as increased vaccinations and fiscal stimulus unleashed pent-up demand. "Fed comments continue to be conciliatory."

  • What Coinbase’s Rise Says to the World

    Coinbase's listing on Nasdaq sends a powerful signal of legitimacy to the U.S. crypto community, as well as to the crypto-curious in the traditional financial sector.

  • Fat Finger Briefly Trims $4 Billion Off Barclays’ Market Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc shares briefly dropped almost 10% in the opening minutes of Wednesday’s session, the most intraday in more than a year, in what traders said was likely due to an error known as a “fat finger.”The stock entered a volatility auction at about 8:06 a.m. in London after two trades totaling about 48,000 shares at a price of 168.40 pence, according to Bloomberg data. The shares quickly recovered after the five-minute pause and were down 0.3% to 186.32 pence at midday.Trades made in human error, or even by algorithms, are often referred to as “fat fingers,” a term stemming from the idea that a person’s over-sized digits might cause them to hit the wrong button on a computer keyboard. While generally not uncommon, fat fingers in high-profile stocks like Barclays -- one of the U.K.’s largest publicly traded companies -- are rare.What Are Fat Fingers and Why Don’t They Go Away?: QuickTakeWednesday’s apparent error briefly trimmed about 3.2 billion pounds ($4.4 billion) from the bank’s market capitalization.About two years ago, a fat finger was cited for an 83% drop in shares of investment firm Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. in Singapore, while in 2018, BNP Paribas Securities was blamed for erroneous orders that knocked almost 10% off the value of Taiwan-listed Formosa Petrochemical Corp.While erroneous trades are sometimes canceled, there were no cancelations for Barclays as of midday, Bloomberg data show. The day’s low, according to the data, matched that shown on the London Stock Exchange website.(Updates with background on fat finger trades and cancelled trades from third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase CEO Says Listing Is a ‘Shift in Legitimacy’ for Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- The direct listing of Coinbase Global Inc. on Nasdaq is a turning point for the whole cryptocurrency sector, according to the firm’s Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong.Banks used to hang up on Coinbase’s calls and many people thought the digital-currency platform was a bad idea, Armstrong said during a discussion on the Clubhouse app after the stock’s debut. Now top executives from the banks that helped Coinbase go public are calling to ask how they can get more into crypto themselves, he said.“It feels like a shift in legitimacy not just for Coinbase but the whole industry,” Armstrong said. “Crypto has a shot at being a major force in the financial world.”Coinbase, which fell 14% on its debut Wednesday to close at $328.28, now has a valuation of about $86 billion on a fully diluted basis. That compares with a 2018 funding round that valued it at around $8 billion. The listing was widely anticipated by the wider crypto community, with many coin prices and crypto-affiliated company shares rising in advance of it, before falling back once the trading started.The company’s growth hasn’t been without controversies, such as restrictions Armstrong placed on employee discussions of politics last year, or frequent outages during periods of heavy trading. Some people criticize the level of fees charged by the exchange.There was also a settlement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for $6.5 million regarding claims Coinbase had reported inaccurate data about transactions and that a former employee engaged in improper trades.More generally, skeptics maintain that crypto could be in a bubble, and may suffer due to regulatory changes around the globe. Coinbase and its backers see more strength ahead.“There was tremendous depth and richness to what these guys were doing,” said Marc Andreessen, co-founder of investment firm Andreessen Horowitz, one of Coinbase’s biggest shareholders, in a portion of the same Clubhouse discussion talking about what made the company an appealing investment.Andreessen said Coinbase provided a combination of “a company that’s conservative enough to be compliant from a regulatory perspective but also relentlessly innovative.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deliveroo CEO Shu Pins Weak IPO on Volatility, Archegos Fallout

    (Bloomberg) -- Deliveroo Plc Chief Executive Officer Will Shu said that market gyrations, a rotation away from technology stocks and the blowup of investment firm Archegos Capital Management contributed to the firm’s disappointing debut on the London Stock Exchange.“We went public in a really volatile environment, and there’s some things you just can’t control at the end of the day,” Shu said in an interview after the company reported its first quarterly earnings. “The last two weeks also show we have a big job ahead of us to tell our story.”Shares in the company fell about 1% in trading at 9:02 a.m. London time on Thursday, and are down more than 30% since its initial public offering last month.Key InsightsThe company reported a 114% gain in orders in the first quarter from a year earlier in a statement on Thursday. It maintained its guidance for a slowdown in transaction volumes for the full year and gross profit margins of 7.5% to 8%, and said it was being prudent “pending further information on consumer behavior post-Covid,” in a statement.“This is our fourth consecutive quarter of accelerating growth, but we are mindful of the uncertain impact of the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions,” Shu said in the statement. “So while we are confident that our value proposition will continue to attract consumers, restaurants, grocers and riders throughout 2021, we are taking a prudent approach to our full year guidance.”In the interview, Shu said that in a couple markets where coronavirus restrictions have been lifted the company has seen continued growth.The value of transactions placed on the app rose 130% to 1.65 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) in the first quarter, the company said. Deliveroo expects that growth to slow to 30% to 40% for the full year as consumers exit pandemic lockdowns.Deliveroo was among the winners of the Covid-19 lockdowns, with transactions on the platform growing 64% in 2020, marking a turnaround from before the outbreak when the company warned it risked collapse.Orders in the U.K. and Ireland grew 121% in the quarter, outpacing international markets as the company acquired new customers in its biggest region.Earlier this week, top competitor Just Eat Takeaway.com NV reported a 79% rise in first-quarter orders and said it was looking into the feasibility of grocery delivery. The U.K. market was its strongest with a 96% increase in total orders.Deliveroo is seeking to rebound from the worst debut in decades for a big U.K. listing. Before the IPO, some institutional investors said they wouldn’t participate over various concerns while riders planned a strike to protest working conditions.Get MoreShu, a former banker, had a stake worth at least 449 million pounds when the company went public, but found a colder reception in London than he may have expected.The company is planning to expand into 100 new localities across the U.K. this year and reach 4 million more customers, and recently expanded its partnership with supermarket J Sainsbury Plc.Read MoreDeliveroo Sinks 31% After IPO as Funds Shun Gig-Worker Model Deliveroo Founder’s $618 Million Fortune Hit by Low-Pay ProtestsDeliveroo’s Fat Investment May Erode More Cash on Just Eat Fight(Updates with CEO comments throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Bullish Tone Over $1746.90 with $1759.40, $1767.60 Next Targets

    The direction of the June Comex gold market on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $1746.90.

  • Bank stocks rally is not over: analyst

    The largest banks are set to kick off earnings season this week.

  • Dollar dips to four-week low as yields pull back; rouble sinks

    The U.S. dollar sank to a four-week low against other major currencies on Thursday as Treasury yields pulled back from last month's surge, with investors increasingly convinced the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for some time. The dollar index, which tracks the it against six other currencies, dipped to its lowest since March 18 at 91.535 in the European session before recovering to be basically flat at 91.590. "Hence, the positive impact on USD may be limited and with U.S. Treasury yields well behaved, the solid U.S. data may support G10 pro-cyclical FX today."

  • Fed Is More Worried by Inflation Running Too Cold Than Too Hot

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials are just as worried about an inflation rate that runs too cold as one that runs too hot.While rising prices are in the spotlight now as the economy reopens and demand surges, the longer-run trends that have suppressed costs globally could re-emerge as the pandemic ends, some policy makers warn. That would make it harder to deliver on their new strategy of running inflation above their 2% target for a time in order to achieve that goal over the longer run.“We are probably more likely to be successful with the new monetary policy regime than if we didn’t have it,” Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said in a Bloomberg News interview this week. But based on the experience of the last decade “you have to take seriously the idea that it is not going to be that easy to get 2% inflation.”Investors are likely to hear more on the topic from Fed Chair Jerome Powell when he speaks at a event held by the Economic Club of Washington on Wednesday.Policy makers at the central bank have been pressed in recent weeks about whether an expected spike in prices -- as the U.S. rebounds from pandemic shutdowns -- will be a temporary blip or something more permanent and dangerous to the economy after a wave of unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus over the past year.For years, major economies including the U.S., Japan and the euro zone have struggled to raise inflation to 2% despite aggressive monetary policy actions. Aging populations, the impact of new technology and the disinflationary force of globalization are not things central banks can wish away, while rates stuck at zero -- or below -- telegraph the limits of their power.Inflation pessimism shows up in forecasts released by Fed officials’ at their March meeting as well. Even after taking account of the passage last month of President Joe Biden’s additional $1.9 trillion stimulus package in their forecasts, more than half of the 18 Fed officials estimated inflation would be around 2% or slightly below next year. A majority also forecast prices in a range of 1.9% to 2.2% for 2023.“Several participants commented that the factors that had contributed to low inflation during the previous expansion could again exert more downward pressure on inflation than expected,” minutes of the gathering showed said.March SpikeOn the other hand, a sharp jump in consumer prices last month is a reminder that the risks are two-sided. Both goods and services prices rose last month with the consumer price index rising 0.6% after a 0.4% gain in February as the end of pandemic lockdowns drove up the cost of gasoline, car rentals and hotel rooms, according to data released Tuesday.Rosengren said the Fed has never tried to shift to a new policy regime while exiting a pandemic amid aggressive fiscal stimulus. “We have to be pretty humble about how confident we are about what the inflation outcomes are going to be,” he said.Some indicators of longer-run inflation are starting to move higher, a sign that the Fed is at least getting the public’s outlook pointing in the right direction. The rate on the five-year, five-year forward swap contract for consumer-price inflation is hovering around 2.4%.That is up from a low last year of just under 1% during the peak pandemic lock down period. When adjusting for measurement differences between CPI and the Fed’s preferred measure -- the personal consumption expenditures price index -- it puts longer-run inflation pricing in at just a touch over the central bank’s 2% target.However, some market watchers -- like Fed policy makers -- see an enduring rise in inflation as a challenge.Interest-rate derivative markets don’t foresee the Fed lifting its policy rate beyond about 2% during the upcoming tightening cycle. That’s below the 2.5% Fed officials forecast last month for their long-run policy rate. This backdrop signals that traders don’t see much risk of inflation unmooring or growth getting too robust before the next downturn.“We are looking for a core CPI running closer to 1.9% or so,” after temporary base effects filter through the data, said Phoebe White, interest-rate strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “That’s still pretty soft and we think the underlying trend in inflation is going to be pretty gradual to build as we look into 2022.”There are a range of forces that are likely to keep inflation low from the Fed’s perspective, including the millions of still-unemployed Americans. Slow changes in pandemic behavior -- even as vaccines roll out -- weak wage-bargaining power and an aging workforce could also keep overall demand moderate and prices muted.“We are of the view that we are going to continue to be in a lower inflationary environment both in the U.S. and globally,” said Steven Oh, head of fixed income at PineBridge Investments. “We are not necessarily going to be successful in reaching inflation targets on a sustainable basis.”The Fed also has limited tools. In its recent statement, the Fed pledged to keep rates at zero until “inflation has risen to 2% and is on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time.” But a pledge to do nothing also raises questions about the potency of policy. The U.S. central bank has a legacy of missing its 2% inflation target consistently since it was installed in 2012.“Really it’s about changing peoples’ mindsets and experience for the last ten years,” said Tiffany Wilding, economist at Newport Beach, California-based Pacific Investment Management Co.“You are going to need several periods, maybe several years, of inflation that is running above the Fed’s 2% target to really anchor those expectations, because they have moved down.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Sachs profit soars on global deals frenzy, trading boom

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc surged past Wall Street expectations for first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as the U.S. investment banking giant capitalized on record levels of global dealmaking and a coronavirus-driven boom in equity trading. An unprecedented boom in private firms merging with listed shell companies to go public helped Goldman earn handsome fees from such deals, resulting in a 73% jump in revenue from investment banking to $3.77 billion. Revenue from equities trading jumped 68% to $3.69 billion as heightened trading by ordinary investors fed stock market volatility.

  • Euro Area’s $714 Billion Boom Prospects Hinge on Senior Savers

    (Bloomberg) -- For the euro area to achieve a jumpstart in economic growth with a consumption boom, a whole generation of citizens who hoard money rather than spend it would need to seize the day and splash out.That’s because a mass of savings built up by wealthier households stuck at home without restaurant visits or vacations during the coronavirus crisis is concentrated among older Europeans, who are less likely to open their wallets than younger counterparts.Whether that cohort of consumers will break with the norm and use their freedom to go out and spend when the pandemic abates is crucial in judging the recovery of most advanced economies. It’s most important in Europe however, which has the highest median age of any region of the world.The wall of money that could be unleashed is vast, with Barclays Plc estimating accumulated excess savings at 600 billion euros ($714 billion). But that bank is among those concerned that the clustering of that wealth among citizens known to be conservative with their cash may limit any benefits.“You should have a gradual release of savings,” said Davide Oneglia, an economist at TS Lombard. “Perhaps less pronounced than many expect, because a lot of these savings are sealed in a sector where households are particularly wealthy and less inclined to consume.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“We estimate 300 billion euros more than might normally be expected poured into bank accounts last year. That cash pile is the biggest upside risk to our economic forecasts, if only consumers feel safe enough to spend it.”-Maeva Cousin. To read the full report click hereDeutsche Bank AG estimates pent-up demand could add about 1 percentage point to 2021 growth -- a sizable chunk for an economy the International Monetary Fund sees expanding 4.4%. UBS Group AG economist Dean Turner sees savings constituting a “substantial proportion” of the post-pandemic rebound, with consumer expenditure growth of 2.9% this year.Such a quantum would be critical to fueling a euro-area boom, not least because the region needs additional growth drivers as its recovery, hindered by slow vaccinations, lags that of the U.S. and China.Retail-sales data show spending on goods has generally held up well, even during later lockdowns. But it’s less clear how much of a rebound there will be in consumer-facing services when businesses reopen.Policy makers aren’t holding their breath. European Central Bank data show extra cash chiefly accrued to those older than 50 over the past year, while people aged 16 to 49, with a greater propensity to spend and a higher risk of unemployment, saw their financial situation deteriorate.For Gloria Sattél and Alfons Pribek, an Austrian couple whose pre-crisis spending habits included frequent restaurant meals, regular opera and theater visits, week-long spa stays twice a year and also trips to Greece, Germany and France, an end to lockdowns might not revive their old consumption habits any time soon.“We’ll be heading to the spa as soon as it opens, but beyond that we’re holding off on planning anything,” said Sattél, 78, who lives with her 81-year-old husband in central Vienna. “We’ve been generous with ourselves in the last year, but there’s money left over and there simply won’t be that many opportunities to spend it.”With such people in mind, the ECB is taking a cautious view. Its latest forecasts assume the savings rate, which nearly doubled to 25% during lockdowns last year, would eventually return to pre-crisis levels -- while excess hoarding during the period wouldn’t be substantially reduced.Cash HoardThe sheer size of the cash hoard waiting on the sidelines is giving some euro-zone officials pause for thought about the possibility of a spending binge. The Bundesbank reckons excess savings in Germany increased by 110 billion euros last year, and its counterpart in France estimates households there hoarded as much as 120 billion euros.Even so, a recent German survey suggests pent-up demand is much lower than additional savings. There’s also the issue of economic uncertainty, which may brake spending, particularly if people worry their jobs might be on the line once labor-market support programs expire.“The absolutely key factor for transforming these savings into spending and direct support for activity is confidence,” Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told France Culture radio this week.European Commission data show euro-area households’ savings patterns are improving though their interest in a major purchase over the next 12 months is still only somewhat above average.“People are aware that a lot of government support underpinning the economy and the labor market specifically will have to be unwound,” said Aline Schuiling, economist at ABN Amro Bank NV. “So they’re cautious about spending money on things that aren’t essential.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Newsmaker: Coinbase boss Armstrong poised to reap fruits of listing

    As Coinbase Global Inc's multi-billion dollar stock market listing accelerates cryptocurrency's leap to the top table of finance, its founder and CEO Brian Armstrong is poised to reap the benefits of the company's nine-year journey. Armstrong owns 21.7% of the San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange, filings show - a stake worth around $20 billion given Coinbase's projected value. Such a paper fortune might have been hard to imagine when Armstrong founded Coinbase in 2012, just four years after bitcoin was invented by the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto.

  • Goldman, JPMorgan Traders Show the Reddit Crowd How It’s Done

    (Bloomberg) -- A quarter that began with retail investors declaring the end of the status quo on Wall Street just ended with big banks tallying surprisingly massive hauls.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. -- two of the most gilded names in finance -- kicked off bank earnings season with revenue windfalls from trading and dealmaking, defying warnings from within the industry that good times couldn’t last. The boon was thanks in part to the burgeoning optimism of little investors who tried to stage a trading revolution in January.Goldman Sachs earned more from trading in the first three months of the year than it had in any quarter in the past decade, while JPMorgan saw such revenue climb 25%. Stock underwriters at both firms posted the most revenue ever after helping a flood of blank-check companies -- often known by their acronym SPAC -- tap investors to build war chests for future takeovers.“Wow,” Susan Roth Katzke, an analyst at Credit Suisse Group AG, said in a note to clients about earnings at Goldman Sachs, which leans more heavily on Wall Street operations than rivals. “Impressive all around.”Goldman Sachs’s stock jumped 4.7% as of 11:30 a.m. in New York. JPMorgan’s slipped 0.3%, undermined by concern over weak demand for loans.Strong TradingFor months, executives and analysts have been cautioning that last year’s pandemic-fueled market turmoil and demand for cash that propelled trading and dealmaking were easing, and that earnings in 2021 would be characterized by tough comparisons to those year-earlier periods.Instead, traders seem to have had a Goldilocks moment as the year began.In January, retail investors organized on forums such as Reddit drove up GameStop Corp. and other so-called meme stocks that had been beaten down by mainstream finance, making day trading an international sport. Volumes stayed elevated across markets even as volatility began receding by the end of the quarter, according to Goldman’s earnings presentation.In all, Goldman’s traders boosted revenue 47% to $7.58 billion -- more than $2 billion higher than what analysts had projected. Goldman’s dealmakers were busy too, more than doubling investment-banking fees, excluding corporate lending.At JPMorgan, the firm’s stock-trading revenue jumped 47% to $3.29 billion, topping even the highest analyst estimate gathered by Bloomberg. Investment-banking fees soared 57% to $2.99 billion.Still, JPMorgan and Goldman’s results might not translate to jubilee across Wall Street. Both firms warned that they saw lower revenues from their businesses of trading currencies -- an area where Citigroup Inc. dominates. Citigroup and Bank of America Corp. are expected to post quarterly results on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reports Friday.For those minting profits, the question again is whether that will last. Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon wasn’t making promises.“The first quarter was an extraordinary quarter,” he told analysts on a call. “I don’t think the expectation should be that activity will continue at that pace through the second quarter, the third quarter, the fourth quarter. But I will say activity levels continue to be elevated.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – In Position to Challenge Main Bottom at 91.290

    The direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index early Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 91.555.