Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market size to grow by USD 3,355.71 million from 2022 to 2027, Implementation of new emission norms in industries to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system market size is estimated to increase by USD 3,355.71 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period. Implementation of new emission norms in industries is a major driver for the growth of the FGD market during the forecast period. The largest source of carbon and GHG emissions are industries, resulting in the need for complex systems to collect and monitor environmental pollutants. Industries use a variety of processes that release various pollutants. They have an impact on both the nearby industrial equipment and the workforce. Flue gas pollutants can lead to chronic lung diseases, which are constantly monitored and reduced through the use of FGD systems. Resultantly, it guarantees a secure work environment for employees and lessens carbon emissions, enabling industries to meet their emission-related goals.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market 2023-2027

Flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer flue gas desulfurization (fgd) system in the market are AECOM, Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Doosan Corp., Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd., Enviropol, FLSmidth and Co. AS, Fujian Longking Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., John Wood Group PLC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KraftPowercon Sweden AB, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., RAFAKO SA, Rudis Doo Trbovlje, Steinmuller Engineering GmbH, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Thermax Ltd., Tsukishima Kikai Co. Ltd., and Valmet Corp. and others.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Vendor Offerings -

Andritz AG - The company offers flue gas desulfurization system such as seawater flue gas desulphurization system.

Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. - The company offers flue gas desulfurization system such as wet scrubber FGD system.

Doosan Corp. - The company offers flue gas desulfurization system such as wet limestone flue gas desulphurisation system.

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (wet FGD and dry FGD), end-user (power plants, iron and steel, chemicals, cement, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the wet FGD segment is significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to their ability to achieve high sulfur removal efficiency. The segment is an aqueous solution of an absorbent which is used to wash the flue gases. The absorbent and the sulfur in the flue gases react to create a different chemical compound. This is then removed to produce gases that are pollutant-free. The cost of wet FGD systems is higher than that of dry FGD systems and additionally, they have high operational and maintenance expenses because of the increased water use, which uses a lot of power. Hence, it is anticipated the flue gas desulfurization system market segment will witness growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system market.

APAC is estimated to account for 69% of the market growth during the forecast period. As a result of the region's reliance on coal-fired power plants for electricity generation, FGD systems are in demand. Countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia majorly contribute to a sizeable portion of the demand for coal-fired power plants. This is primarily because of the large number of coal-fired power plants already in operation, which makes switching to natural gas challenging. The high installation and operating costs of solar and wind power, and the abundant and reasonably priced coal supply in Asia-Pacific. Thus, such factors will fuel the regional flue gas desulfurization system market growth during the forecast period.

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The flourishing FGD gypsum market is an emerging FGD systems market trend fueling the market growth. Gypsum is produced as a by-product of the FGD process. This is known as FGD gypsum. Additionally, lime reagents or limestone are used in wet scrubber systems for the FGD process. As a result of the oxidation of the lime reagent or limestone, the FGD process produces FGD gypsum. FGD gypsum is used in a variety of industries, which include mining, agriculture, construction, and water treatment. Due to the growing construction and cement industries and the increasing number of infrastructure projects, particularly in developing countries, the demand for FGD gypsum is growing. Hence, such factors will propel the growth of the global FGD system market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Wastewater disposal issues associated with wet FGD systems are a major challenge hindering FGD system market growth. Wet scrubbers are frequently used because of their high efficiency, in FGD systems. But these systems use a lot of water, which needs to be properly disposed of after use and resources for freshwater are running out. However, as the world's population rises, there is a greater need for fresh water resulting in governments all over the world are creating strict laws governing water quality and water waste. Hence, wastewater disposal issues associated with wet FGD systems will negatively affect the growth of the global FGD system market during the forecast period.

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,355.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.38 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key countries US, China, India, Russia, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AECOM, Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Doosan Corp., Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd., Enviropol, FLSmidth and Co. AS, Fujian Longking Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., John Wood Group PLC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KraftPowercon Sweden AB, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., RAFAKO SA, Rudis Doo Trbovlje, Steinmuller Engineering GmbH, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Thermax Ltd., Tsukishima Kikai Co. Ltd., and Valmet Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

