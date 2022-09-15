U.S. markets closed

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market Size to Grow by USD 3.02 Billion, Stringent Standards for Sulfur Oxide Emission to Drive Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system market size is expected to grow by USD 3.02 bn from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along
with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Market Driver and Trend

The stringent standards for sulfur oxide emission are driving the growth of the market. The combustion of fossil fuels in manufacturing facilities, coal-fired power plants, and marine transport leads to the release of gases such as sulfur dioxide and various nitrogen oxides. These gases react with atmospheric moisture and oxygen and form sulfuric and nitric acid fumes, leading to acid rain. Acid rain is harmful to the soil, as it depletes essential nutrients and hampers the reproduction capabilities of trees. In addition, direct or indirect exposure to sulfur oxides leads to adverse effects on human health, resulting in cardiovascular diseases or premature death. Such factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

New expansion and development are key trends in the market. The growing demand for power and the growth of the global population have led to the need for the expansion of power generation capacity. In developed countries in North America and Europe, there is a major focus on digitization and automation in process industries. This has resulted in the widespread use of equipment that relies on power. In addition, in emerging countries such as China and India, rapid industrial growth has increased the need to expand power generation capacity. Hence, developing countries are expanding their power generation infrastructure to rural and remote areas. Such expansions and developments will fuel the flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system market growth during the forecast period.

Find out which trends and drivers will impact the future of the market. View our FREE
PDF Sample Report

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are AECOM, Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Doosan Corp., Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd., Enviropol Engineers Pvt. Ltd., FLSmidth AS, General Electric Co., Hamon S.A., John Wood Group PLC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Marsulex Environmental Technologies, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., RAFAKO SA, Rudis, Steinmuller Engineering GmbH, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Thermax Ltd., Tsukishima Kikai Co. Ltd., and Valmet Oyj.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By geography, the market is classified into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the cheap supply of coal. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system market in APAC.

  • By product, the market is classified into wet FGD and dry FGD. The wet FGD segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Wet FGD systems have high sulfur removal efficiency.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics
and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.8%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.02 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.28

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 71%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and Russia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AECOM, Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Doosan Corp., Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd., Enviropol Engineers Pvt. Ltd., FLSmidth AS, General Electric Co., Hamon S.A., John Wood Group PLC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Marsulex Environmental Technologies, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., RAFAKO SA, Rudis, Steinmuller Engineering GmbH, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Thermax Ltd., Tsukishima Kikai Co. Ltd., and Valmet Oyj

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrial Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Wet FGD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Dry FGD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Andritz AG

  • 10.4 Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

  • 10.5 Doosan Corp.

  • 10.6 Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd.

  • 10.7 General Electric Co.

  • 10.8 Hamon S.A.

  • 10.9 John Wood Group PLC

  • 10.10 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 10.11 Marsulex Environmental Technologies

  • 10.12 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Starch Polymer Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flue-gas-desulfurization-fgd-system-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-02-billion-stringent-standards-for-sulfur-oxide-emission-to-drive-growth---technavio-301624335.html

SOURCE Technavio

