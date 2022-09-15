Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market Size to Grow by USD 3.02 Billion, Stringent Standards for Sulfur Oxide Emission to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system market size is expected to grow by USD 3.02 bn from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Market Driver and Trend

The stringent standards for sulfur oxide emission are driving the growth of the market. The combustion of fossil fuels in manufacturing facilities, coal-fired power plants, and marine transport leads to the release of gases such as sulfur dioxide and various nitrogen oxides. These gases react with atmospheric moisture and oxygen and form sulfuric and nitric acid fumes, leading to acid rain. Acid rain is harmful to the soil, as it depletes essential nutrients and hampers the reproduction capabilities of trees. In addition, direct or indirect exposure to sulfur oxides leads to adverse effects on human health, resulting in cardiovascular diseases or premature death. Such factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

New expansion and development are key trends in the market. The growing demand for power and the growth of the global population have led to the need for the expansion of power generation capacity. In developed countries in North America and Europe, there is a major focus on digitization and automation in process industries. This has resulted in the widespread use of equipment that relies on power. In addition, in emerging countries such as China and India, rapid industrial growth has increased the need to expand power generation capacity. Hence, developing countries are expanding their power generation infrastructure to rural and remote areas. Such expansions and developments will fuel the flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system market growth during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are AECOM, Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Doosan Corp., Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd., Enviropol Engineers Pvt. Ltd., FLSmidth AS, General Electric Co., Hamon S.A., John Wood Group PLC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Marsulex Environmental Technologies, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., RAFAKO SA, Rudis, Steinmuller Engineering GmbH, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Thermax Ltd., Tsukishima Kikai Co. Ltd., and Valmet Oyj.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By geography, the market is classified into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the cheap supply of coal. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system market in APAC.

By product, the market is classified into wet FGD and dry FGD. The wet FGD segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Wet FGD systems have high sulfur removal efficiency.

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.28 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 71% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AECOM, Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Doosan Corp., Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd., Enviropol Engineers Pvt. Ltd., FLSmidth AS, General Electric Co., Hamon S.A., John Wood Group PLC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Marsulex Environmental Technologies, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., RAFAKO SA, Rudis, Steinmuller Engineering GmbH, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Thermax Ltd., Tsukishima Kikai Co. Ltd., and Valmet Oyj Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Wet FGD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Dry FGD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Andritz AG

10.4 Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

10.5 Doosan Corp.

10.6 Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd.

10.7 General Electric Co.

10.8 Hamon S.A.

10.9 John Wood Group PLC

10.10 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

10.11 Marsulex Environmental Technologies

10.12 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

