Fluence Announces Organizational Change

Fluence Energy, Inc.
ARLINGTON, Va., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) (“Fluence” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage, today announced Mr. Seyed Madaeni has decided to step down from his role as Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer on June 14, 2022. The Company wishes to express its gratitude to Mr. Madaeni for his hard work and contributions.

The Company has begun the process to identify qualified candidates both internally and externally for a permanent replacement. In the interim, Phil Goodman, Vice President of Digital Operations & Strategy for Fluence Digital will assume responsibility for the leadership of Fluence Digital. Mr. Goodman has been instrumental in the development and deployment of the Fluence IQ Bidding Application.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. With a presence in 30 global markets, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled digital applications for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids. For more information, visit our website fluenceenergy.com, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Analyst
Lexington May
+1 (713) 909-5629
Email: InvestorRelations@fluenceenergy.com

Media
Myriam Martin
+1 (619) 710-7531
Email: media.na@fluenceenergy.com


