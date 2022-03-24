U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,508.25
    -4.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,588.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,743.25
    -20.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,068.00
    -2.80 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.75
    -0.59 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,959.60
    -2.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.86
    -0.06 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1010
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    +0.0200 (+0.86%)
     

  • Vix

    21.67
    -1.90 (-8.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3190
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.1300
    -0.1900 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,899.23
    +1,037.32 (+2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.53
    +26.58 (+2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.38
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Fluence to Deliver Grid-Forming Energy Storage System for AGL’s Broken Hill Project

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fluence Energy, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FLNC
Fluence Energy, Inc.
Fluence Energy, Inc.

The Fluence Gridstack Energy Storage System

Fluence to deliver a 50 MW / 50 MWh Gridstack energy storage system to AGL.
Fluence to deliver a 50 MW / 50 MWh Gridstack energy storage system to AGL.

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence (NASDAQ: FLNC), a global market leader in energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage announced today that it has been chosen by AGL to deliver a 50 MW / 50 MWh energy storage system with advanced grid-forming capabilities for Broken Hill Battery Energy Storage System, an ARENA-funded battery project.

The project will use Fluence’s Gridstack™ product and contribute to AGL’s planned 850 MW national battery rollout and demonstrate the capability of latest inverter technology to support stable operation in areas of low system strength. The effective partnership between AGL, ARENA, UNSW and Fluence has enabled the first system of this level of complexity, which will provide a range of system security and reliability services to the grid at Broken Hill.

Unlike grid-following or other grid-forming energy storage systems in Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM), AGL’s Broken Hill energy storage system will start and remain in grid-forming mode, with all inverters operating as a voltage source. The system will inherently resist changes in voltage and frequency on the grid and provide synthetic inertia, also known as Virtual Synchronous Machine (VSM) mode, and fault current contribution, along with standard energy storage services like FCAS, FFR and PFR. The project will also provide storage and firming capacity to the NEM and may assist AEMO to connect other inverter-based renewables nearby, supporting the West Murray region.

AGL Chief Operating Officer, Markus Brokhof said the Broken Hill battery project was another step forward as AGL becomes a leading orchestrator of energy storage deployments in Australia.

“As Australia moves forward with its energy transition, we know that firming technologies like energy storage will be the backbone of renewable energy supply,” Mr. Brokhof said.

Aaron McCann, Fluence General Manager for Australia commented: “Broken Hill battery is the first project Fluence is delivering to AGL within the framework agreement announced in January 2021. We are excited to support AGL and ARENA to bring Australia’s energy transition to a new level by offering market-leading functionality with advanced grid-forming inverters. The Broken Hill battery project’s full power dispatches instantaneously to quickly respond to large changes in voltage and/or frequency, delivering the fastest response of all battery-based energy storage systems currently available in the market. This fast response will enable the system to operate stably and damp voltage oscillations after a fault in weak grid areas the West Murray region, which will enhance the system strength on the grid.”

The project, with expected completion in 2023, will be delivered by Fluence in conjunction with its local consortium partner, Valmec and in partnership with EPC Power and its latest grid-forming inverters.

About Fluence

Fluence (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. With a presence in 30 global markets, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled digital applications for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids. For more information, visit our website, or follow us on Linkedin or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes a “forward-looking statement” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, expected timing for the project to be fully operational and anticipated benefits of the project.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Fluence’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences in expected results include but are not limited to the following: delays in the completion of the commissioning phase as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, extreme weather, and related delays in readiness to enter the Broken Hill battery storage system into the NEM, and the outcome of testing and commercial operation of the Broken Hill battery storage system. Fluence cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive.

Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Fluence disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and projections could differentiate materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Adele Zhang
Head of Marketing & Communications, APAC
+61 406529688
Adele.Zhang@fluenceenergy.com

Investor Relations

Lexington May
Sr. Manager, Investor Relations
+1 713-909-5629
InvestorRelations@fluenceenergy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db1680d3-39f0-4cd7-9962-5548f190197c


Recommended Stories

  • Cannabis stocks rise amid potential federal legalization vote

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the top cannabis companies as federal lawmakers discuss voting on legalization.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Finally Popped Today

    As Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Graphics Technology Conference 2022 (GTC 2022) approached its close on Wednesday, investors seemed largely unimpressed with the semiconductor giant's announcements. Nvidia's promise to enhance its artificial intelligence offerings, create a supercomputer for advanced robotics, expand its virtual reality Omniverse, and so on were all impressive announcements in and of themselves. It's just that they were largely expected, already "priced in" to the stock, and thus failed to convince Wall Street investors to shift their price targets.

  • Amazon Stock Split: 3 Companies That Should Follow Suit

    Amazon recently announced a stock split, its first since 1999. The benefit of a stock split is that it can make a high-priced stock feel more accessible, especially to investors who can't or don't want to buy fractional shares. A stock split also puts a company into the news for positive reasons -- namely that its business is doing well and its share price has risen enough where a split makes sense; you wouldn't expect to see a stock split from a company whose shares are trading at just $100.

  • Putin wants the West to defeat the purpose of its own sanctions

    Putin is insisting that the US, the UK and the EU pay for their Russian gas purchases with rubles—a strategy to force the West to dilute the effects of its own sanctions on Moscow.

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • ‘Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now

    “In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.

  • Electric vehicle battery company speeds up investment in Colorado factory

    The company is accelerating its investment in production as it races to produce a new kind of battery for major automakers.

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • Hertz goes all in on Tesla, adds Model Y SUV to fleet

    Hertz has added Tesla’s Model Y crossover to its EV rentals.

  • Russian Tycoons Get $8.3 Billion Richer as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Moscow

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • I’m 65 and have $220K in student loan debt. I have a lot of health issues and am only working part-time. Can I somehow erase this debt?

    Question: I am 65 and in $220,000 of student loan debt. Answer: First of all, know that there are many borrowers out there with your level of student debt — about 6% of borrowers have more than $100,000 in debt, according to Brookings— and there are ways to cope with repayment. You may be aware that if you have federal student loans, you still have until the start of May before you need to tackle repayment, thanks to the government’s student loan repayment moratorium.

  • Nvidia CEO: Hack was a ‘wake-up call’

    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says the recent hack by Lapsus$ was a 'wake-up call' for the chip maker.

  • Chinese stocks under pressure as Weibo faces delisting possibility

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick examines Chinese stocks after Weibo gets added to a delisting watchlist.

  • Stocks in focus: Nikola, Spotify, Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out several of the day's trending stock stories, including Google's new billing system for Spotify.

  • How about a new FAANG? This grouping outperforms the tech giants

    The FAANG grouping of stocks has been so 2021. Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) Amazon.com (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) have struggled this year, thanks to rising interest rates, and in the case of Facebook and Netflix, softer demand.

  • Nio Earnings Mixed As China EV Maker's ET7 Deliveries Loom

    Nio earnings were mixed as the China EV maker is poised to begin deliveries of its luxury ET7, a Tesla Model S rival. Nio stock edged higher.

  • Las Vegas, Casinos, Gamblers Get Huge IRS News (Jackpot)

    Don't want to tell the IRS about your jackpot from the casinos? You may not have to (which Caesars, MGM, and others should love).