WATCH:

What you need to know from Disney's earnings call

Fluence Energy, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Fluence
·21 min read
Fluence
Fluence

Stronger Demand and Increased Supply Chain Assurance Drives Higher Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) (“Fluence” or the “Company”), a leading global pure-play provider of energy storage products and services as well as digital applications for renewables and storage, today announced its results for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights for First Fiscal Quarter of 2023

  • Revenue of $310.5 million which represents an increase of 78% year-over-year.

  • GAAP gross profit margin improved to approximately 3.9% including previously disclosed settlement of liquidated damages recovered from a supplier during the quarter, compared to negative 30.4% for the same quarter in the prior year. The significant year over year improvement is due to the absence of an adjustment for the first quarter 2023 that was made during the first quarter 2022 related to impacts from Covid-19. The impacts of Covid-19 are well understood and largely behind us.

  • Adjusted gross profit margin1 improved to approximately 4.7% including previously disclosed settlement of liquidated damages recovered from a supplier during the quarter, compared to negative 4.8% for the same quarter last year.

  • Net loss of $37.2 million, compared to net loss of $111.5 million for the same quarter last year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of negative $25.5 million including previously disclosed settlement of liquidated damages recovered from a supplier during the quarter, compared to negative $42.8 million for the same quarter last year.

  • Total backlog2 of $2.7 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase from $2.2 billion as of September 30, 2022.

Executive Summary

Commenting on the quarter, Julian Nebreda, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said “We delivered a strong quarter highlighted by our robust order intake complemented by our improvements in gross margin. We continue to see growing demand for our solutions and have improved our visibility in our supply chain that gives us the confidence necessary to raise our financial guidance for fiscal 2023. Furthermore, we are seeing early signs of incremental activity from our customers in the United States as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act that we believe will start to materialize in the second half of the year."

Mr. Nebreda continued, "Additionally, I am pleased to report that we are making substantial progress on each of our strategic objectives detailed below."

Strategic Objectives

  1. Deliver Profitable Growth

    • We are raising our fiscal year 2023 total revenue guidance midpoint by $150 million and we are raising our adjusted gross profit guidance midpoint by $20 million due to incremental demand and stronger supply chain visibility.

  2. Develop Products and Solutions That Our Customers Need

    • We are ready to offer Northvolt batteries in our Generation 6 Cubes, providing our customers increased optionality while diversifying our battery supply by adding this European battery vendor.

  3. Convert Our Supply Chain into a Competitive Advantage

    • All fiscal year 2023 battery requirements are either in-country or in-transit providing high confidence for project execution and achieving fiscal year 2023 revenue guidance.

  4. Use Fluence Digital as a Competitive Differentiator and Margin Driver

    • Fluence Mosaic entered ERCOT market with its first contract. Mosaic is now active in three markets - CAISO, Australia NEM, and ERCOT.

    • Launched Nispera's Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) operations and maintenance capabilities. Nispera is one of the first global asset performance management platforms to be deployed onto all four major renewable asset classes including wind, solar, pumped hydro, and BESS.

  5. Work Better

    • Continued executing on several items previously announced including: 1) enhancing risk management; 2) improving execution; and 3) optimizing cost structure.

Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

The Company is increasing its fiscal year 2023 total revenue guidance to approximately $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion. Furthermore, the Company is increasing its fiscal year 2023 adjusted gross profit3 guidance to approximately $85 million to $115 million. In addition the impact of the $20 million settlement of liquidated damages recovered from our largest battery module vendor was included in our initial full year guidance previously provided in our FY 2022 earnings release, thus the upwards guidance revision is a result of incremental demand and better supply chain visibility.

"We continue to make strides in our execution including stronger risk management and improved processes and controls with our suppliers and customers," said Manavendra Sial the Company's Chief Financial Officer. "As we progress through the rest of the year we have high confidence in our ability to become adjusted EBITDA positive in fiscal year 2024."

The foregoing 2023 Fiscal Year guidance statement represents management's current best estimate as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially depending on a number of factors. Investors are urged to read the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements included in this release. Management does not assume any obligation to update these estimates.

The Company is not able to provide a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit to GAAP Gross Profit on a forward-looking basis within this press release because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact Adjusted Gross Profit, including stock compensation and reorganization expenses, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Share Count

The shares of the Company’s common stock as of December 31, 2022 are presented below:

 

Common Shares

Class B-1 common stock held by AES Grid Stability, LLC

58,586,695

Class A common stock held by Siemens AG

39,738,064

Class A common stock held by Siemens Pension-Trust E.V.

18,848,631

Class A common stock held by Qatar Holding LLC

18,493,275

Class A common stock held by public

38,993,021

Total Class A and Class B-1 common stock outstanding

174,659,686

Conference Call Information

The Company will conduct a teleconference starting at 8:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 9th, 2023, to discuss the first fiscal quarter results. To participate, analysts are required to register by clicking Fluence Energy Q1 Earnings Call Registration Link. Once registered, analysts will be issued a unique PIN number and dial-in number. Analysts are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

General audience participants, and non-analysts are encouraged to join the teleconference in a listen-only mode at: Fluence Energy Listen - Only Webcast , or on www.fluenceenergy.com by selecting Investors, News & Events, and Events & Presentations. Supplemental materials that may be referenced during the teleconference will be available at: www.fluenceenergy.com, by selecting Investors, News & Events, and Events & Presentations.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, February 9th, 2023. The replay will be available on the company’s website at www.fluenceenergy.com by selecting Investors, News & Events, and Events & Presentations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”). We believe certain financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net Loss, and Free Cash Flows, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, including that other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently, reducing their usefulness as comparative measures. Please refer to the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures included in this press release and the accompanying tables contained at the end of this release.

The Company is not able to provide a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit to GAAP Gross Profit on a forward-looking basis within this press release because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact Adjusted Gross Profit, including stock compensation and reorganization expenses, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. With a presence in over 40 global markets, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled digital applications for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. Fluence is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.

For more information, visit Fluence’s website, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements set forth above under “Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance,” and other statements regarding the Company's future financial and operational performance, anticipated demand for the Company's energy storage products, relationships with new and existing suppliers, and the Company's progress towards meeting its strategic objectives, expansion plans, impact of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 or any other proposed legislation, future results of operations, future revenue recognition and estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as “may,” “possible,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and their potential effects on our business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, our ability to achieve or maintain profitability, our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy, our ability to develop new product offerings and services and adoption of such new product offerings and services by customers, the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, including capacity constraints within the shipping industry, increased shipping costs and delays in the shipping of our energy storage products, projects delays and site closures and cost-overruns, failure to realize potential benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, and other factors set forth under Item 1A.“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 14, 2022, and in other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the effect of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

Unaudited

 

 

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

286,735

 

 

$

357,296

 

Restricted cash

 

55,233

 

 

 

62,425

 

Short-term investments

 

109,862

 

 

 

110,355

 

Trade receivables

 

108,591

 

 

 

86,770

 

Unbilled receivables

 

224,484

 

 

 

138,525

 

Receivables from related parties

 

56,678

 

 

 

112,027

 

Advances to suppliers

 

55,191

 

 

 

54,765

 

Inventory, net

 

1,083,607

 

 

 

652,735

 

Other current assets

 

29,747

 

 

 

26,635

 

Total current assets

 

2,010,128

 

 

 

1,601,533

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

15,167

 

 

 

13,755

 

ROU Asset - Operating Leases

 

2,004

 

 

 

2,403

 

Intangible assets, net

 

51,482

 

 

 

51,696

 

Goodwill

 

25,816

 

 

 

24,851

 

Deferred income tax asset

 

2,571

 

 

 

3,028

 

Advances to suppliers

 

 

 

 

8,750

 

Debt issuance cost

 

2,590

 

 

 

2,818

 

Note receivable - pledged as collateral

 

24,330

 

 

 

24,330

 

Other non-current assets

 

17,839

 

 

 

12,490

 

Total non-current assets

 

141,799

 

 

 

144,121

 

Total assets

$

2,151,927

 

 

$

1,745,654

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

505,620

 

 

$

304,898

 

Deferred revenue

 

469,098

 

 

 

273,073

 

Personnel related liabilities

 

14,410

 

 

 

21,286

 

Accruals and provisions

 

160,187

 

 

 

183,814

 

Payables and deferred revenue with related parties

 

358,064

 

 

 

306,348

 

Taxes payable

 

7,898

 

 

 

11,114

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

1,636

 

 

 

1,732

 

Other current liabilities

 

9,441

 

 

 

7,198

 

Total current liabilities

 

1,526,354

 

 

 

1,109,463

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

668

 

 

 

1,011

 

Deferred income tax liability

 

3,467

 

 

 

4,876

 

Borrowings against note receivable - pledged as collateral

 

21,142

 

 

 

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

1,279

 

 

 

1,096

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

26,556

 

 

 

6,983

 

Total liabilities

 

1,552,910

 

 

 

1,116,446

 

Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.00001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 116,645,242 shares issued and 116,072,991 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022; 115,424,025 shares issued and 114,873,121 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

Class B-1 common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 58,586,695 and 58,586,695 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

Class B-2 common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

Treasury stock, at cost

 

(5,301

)

 

 

(5,013

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

554,924

 

 

 

542,602

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

410

 

 

 

2,784

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(129,186

)

 

 

(104,544

)

Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc.

 

420,848

 

 

 

435,830

 

Non-Controlling interests

 

178,169

 

 

 

193,378

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

599,017

 

 

 

629,208

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

2,151,927

 

 

$

1,745,654

 

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)
(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue

$

209,454

 

 

$

27,054

 

Revenue from related parties

 

101,006

 

 

 

147,833

 

Total revenue

 

310,460

 

 

 

174,887

 

Cost of goods and services

 

298,420

 

 

 

228,036

 

Gross (loss) profit

 

12,040

 

 

 

(53,149

)

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

Research and development

 

19,162

 

 

 

10,758

 

Sales and marketing

 

8,792

 

 

 

13,059

 

General and administrative

 

31,267

 

 

 

31,201

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

2,424

 

 

 

1,427

 

Interest expense

 

816

 

 

 

682

 

Other income (expense), net

 

12,614

 

 

 

(826

)

Loss before income taxes

 

(37,807

)

 

 

(111,102

)

Income tax expense

 

(614

)

 

 

358

 

Net loss

$

(37,193

)

 

$

(111,460

)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

$

(12,551

)

 

$

(82,655

)

Net loss attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc.

$

(24,642

)

 

$

(28,805

)

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of Class A common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

115,393,437

 

 

 

54,143,275

 

Loss per share of Class A common stock

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

$

(0.21

)

 

$

(0.53

)

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation gain (loss), net of income tax expense of $0.3 million in 2022, and $0 in 2021

 

(3,585

)

 

 

299

 

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

$

(3,585

)

 

$

299

 

Total comprehensive loss

$

(40,778

)

 

$

(111,161

)

Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest

$

(13,761

)

 

$

(82,570

)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc.

$

(27,017

)

 

$

(28,591

)

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(U.S. Dollars in Thousands)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(37,193

)

 

$

(111,460

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

2,424

 

 

 

1,427

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

229

 

 

 

137

 

Inventory provision

 

(330

)

 

 

3,517

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

8,477

 

 

 

24,877

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(951

)

 

 

 

Provision (benefit) on loss contracts

 

(2,720

)

 

 

5,668

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Trade receivables

 

(21,821

)

 

 

(9,472

)

Unbilled receivables

 

(85,959

)

 

 

15,042

 

Receivables from related parties

 

55,349

 

 

 

(15,026

)

Advances to suppliers

 

8,033

 

 

 

(30,845

)

Inventory, net

 

(430,541

)

 

 

(56,086

)

Other current assets

 

(3,507

)

 

 

(134

)

Other non-current assets

 

375

 

 

 

(35,371

)

Accounts payable

 

200,722

 

 

 

(59,244

)

Payables and deferred revenue with related parties

 

51,716

 

 

 

(21,904

)

Deferred revenue

 

196,026

 

 

 

74,400

 

Current accruals and provisions

 

(20,907

)

 

 

23,027

 

Taxes payable

 

(3,216

)

 

 

4,872

 

Other current liabilities

 

(4,806

)

 

 

(4,794

)

Other non-current liabilities

 

(298

)

 

 

(182

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(88,898

)

 

 

(191,551

)

Investing activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

 

1,178

 

 

 

 

Payments for purchase of investment in joint venture

 

(5,013

)

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(2,496

)

 

 

(870

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(6,331

)

 

 

(870

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock sold in an IPO, net of underwriting discounts and commissions

 

 

 

 

947,991

 

Payment of IPO costs

 

 

 

 

(5,465

)

Payment of transaction cost related to issuance of Class B membership units

 

 

 

 

(6,320

)

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

 

 

 

(2,719

)

Repurchase of class A common stock placed into treasury

 

(288

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

2,398

 

 

 

 

Repayment of promissory notes – related parties

 

 

 

 

(50,000

)

Repayment of line of credit

 

 

 

 

(50,000

)

Proceeds from borrowing against note receivable - pledged as collateral

 

21,142

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

23,252

 

 

 

833,487

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(5,776

)

 

 

280

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

(77,753

)

 

 

641,346

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of the beginning of the period

 

429,721

 

 

 

38,069

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of the end of the period

 

351,968

 

 

 

679,415

 

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.
KEY OPERATING METRICS (UNAUDITED)

The following tables present our key operating metrics as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, and order intake for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. The tables below present the metrics in either Gigawatts (GW) or Gigawatt hours (GWh).

 

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

Change

Change %

Energy Storage Products and Solutions

 

 

Deployed (GW)

1.9

1.8

0.1

5.6

%

Deployed (GWh)

5.1

5.0

0.1

2.0

%

Contracted Backlog (GW)

4.3

3.7

0.6

16.2

%

Pipeline (GW)

9.7

9.3

0.4

4.3

%

Pipeline (GWh)

26.3

22.6

3.7

16.4

%


(amounts in GW)

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

Change

Change %

Service Contracts

 

 

Assets under Management

2.0

2.0

 

%

Contracted Backlog

2.1

2.0

0.1

 

5.0

%

Pipeline

8.3

8.8

(0.5

)

(5.7

%)


(amounts in GW)

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

Change

Change %

Digital Contracts

 

 

Assets under Management

14.0

13.7

0.3

2.2

%

Contracted Backlog

4.0

3.6

0.4

11.1

%

Pipeline

20.6

19.6

1.0

5.1

%


(amounts in GW)

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

2021

Change

Change %

Energy Storage Products and Solutions

Contracted

0.6

0.6

 

(4.8

)%

Service Contracts

 

 

Contracted

0.1

0.3

(0.2

)

(60.0

)%

Digital Contracts

 

 

Contracted

0.8

0.3

0.5

 

138.8

%

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

The following tables present our non-GAAP measures for the periods indicated.

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Change



Change %

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Net loss

$

(37,193

)

 

$

(111,460

)

$

74,267

 

66.6

%

Add (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense (income), net(a)

 

(656

)

 

615

 

 

(1,271

)

206.7

 

Income tax expense

 

(614

)

 

358

 

 

(972

)

(271.5

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

2,424

 

 

1,427

 

 

997

 

69.9

 

Stock-based compensation(b)

 

8,477

 

 

 

24,877

 

 

 

(16,400

)

(65.9

)

Other expenses(c)

 

2,085

 

 

41,350

 

 

(39,265

)

(95.0

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(25,477

)

 

$

(42,833

)

 

$

17,356

 

(40.5

)%

(a) Net interest expense (income) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 consists of $0.8 million of interest expense and $1.5 million of interest income.
(b) Included incentive awards that will be settled in shares and incentive awards that will be settled in cash.
(c) Amount for the three months ended December 31 2022 included $1.0 million in severance costs, primarily related to our restructuring plan, $0.5 million in consulting fees related to restructuring plan, and $0.6 million due to the 2021 cargo loss incident and other legal matters. Amount for the three months ended December 31, 2021 included $5.6 million related to excess shipping costs and $31.3 million of project charges and other costs which are compounding effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, $4.3 million related to the 2021 cargo loss incident, and $0.1 million IPO-related expenses which did not qualify for capitalization.

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Change



Change %

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Total revenue

$

310,460

 

$

174,887

 

$

135,573

 

(77.5

)%

Cost of goods and services

 

298,420

 

 

228,036

 

 

70,384

 

30.9

 

Gross (loss) profit

 

12,040

 

 

(53,149

)

$

65,189

 

(122.7

)

Add (deduct):

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation(a)

 

900

 

 

 

3,528

 

 

 

(2,628

)

(74.5

)

Other expenses(b)

 

1,743

 

 

41,266

 

 

(39,523

)

(95.8

)

Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss)

$

14,683

 

$

(8,355

)

$

23,038

 

(275.7

)%

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin %

 

4.7

%

(4.8

)%

​​​(a) Included incentive awards that will be settled in shares and incentive awards that will be settled in cash.
(b) Amount for the three months ended December 31 2022 included $1.6 million related to the 2021 cargo loss incident and other legal matters and $0.1 million in severance costs related the restructuring plan. Amount for the three months ended December 31, 2021 included $5.6 million related to excess shipping costs and $31.3 million of project charges and other costs which are compounding effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and $4.3 million related to the 2021 cargo loss incident.

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Change



Change %

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Net loss

$

(37,193

)

 

$

(111,460

)

$

74,267

 

66.6

%

Add (deduct):

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

1,539

 

 

918

 

 

621

 

(67.6

)

Stock-based compensation(a)

 

8,477

 

 

 

24,877

 

 

 

(16,400

)

(65.9

)

Other expenses(b)

 

2,085

 

 

41,350

 

 

(39,265

)

(95.0

)

Adjusted Net Loss

$

(25,092

)

$

(44,315

)

$

19,223

 

(43.4

)%

​​​​(a) Included incentive awards that will be settled in shares and incentive awards that will be settled in cash.
(b) Amount for the three months ended December 31 2022 included $1.0 million in severance costs primarily related to restructuring plan, $0.5 million in consulting fees related to restructuring plan, and $0.6 million due to the 2021 cargo loss incident and other legal matters. Amount for the three months ended December 31, 2021 included $5.6 million related to excess shipping costs and $31.3 million of project charges and other costs which are compounding effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, $4.3 million related to the 2021 cargo loss incident, and $0.1 million IPO-related expenses which did not qualify for capitalization.

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Change

Change %

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(88,898

)

 

 

(191,551

)

$

102,653

 

(53.6

)%

Less: Purchase of property and equipment

 

(2,496

)

 

 

(870

)

 

(1,626

)

186.9

 

Free Cash Flows

$

(91,394

)

$

(192,421

)

$

101,027

 

(52.5

)%

_________________________________

1 Non-GAAP Financial Metric. See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, as well as reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with GAAP.
2 For our energy storage products contracts, contracted backlog includes signed customer orders or contracts under execution prior to when substantial completion is achieved. For service contracts, contracted backlog includes signed service agreements associated with our storage product projects that have not been completed and the associated service has not started. For digital application contracts, contracted backlog includes signed agreements where the associated subscription has not started.
3 Non-GAAP Financial Metric. See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, as well as reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with GAAP.

CONTACT: Contacts Analyst Lexington May +1 713-909-5629 Email : InvestorRelations@fluenceenergy.com Media Email: media.na@fluenceenergy.com


