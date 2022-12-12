U.S. markets closed

Fluence Energy, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Fluence
·25 min read
Fluence
Fluence

Delivered Highest Revenue in Company History & Positive Gross Margin

Introduces Management's Strategic Objectives

Initiates Fiscal 2023 Financial Guidance

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) (“Fluence” or the “Company”), a leading global pure-play provider of energy storage products and services as well as digital applications for renewables and storage, today announced its results for the three months and fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights for fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2022

  • Record revenue of $1.2 billion and $442 million for the full year and fourth quarter, respectively, representing an increase of approximately 76% from the prior full year and an increase of approximately 85% from the third quarter.

  • GAAP gross margin improved to approximately (5%) for the year and 2% for the fourth quarter compared to (10%) for fiscal 2021 and (2%) in the third quarter.

  • Adjusted gross margin1 of approximately (0.2%) for the year and 3% for the fourth quarter compared to 2.2% for fiscal 2021 and 1% for the third quarter.

  • Strong quarterly order intake of $560 million driven by contract for the world's largest storage-as-transmission project in Germany with TransnetBW.

  • Total Backlog2 of $2.2 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase from total Backlog as of June 30, 2022 of $2.1 billion.

Commenting on the financial results and developments of the quarter, Julian Nebreda, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We delivered a strong quarter highlighted by a record level of quarterly revenue and, more importantly, achieving positive gross profit. Demand for our offerings remains robust and is expected to be amplified by the incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (the "IRA") in the United States, which supports the adoption of energy storage products. In addition, the current energy crisis in Europe further demonstrates the need for energy security and independence, which provides additional opportunities for energy storage. We believe that we have positioned the Company to capitalize on these opportunities and cement Fluence as an industry leader over the coming years."

Strategic Objectives

Mr. Nebreda continued, "Our management team is keenly focused on providing increased value to our shareholders. We will achieve this through five objectives, which are detailed below. Additionally, I am pleased to say that we are making substantial progress on each of these items as evident through the examples provided.”

1 Non-GAAP Financial Metric. See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financials measure stated in accordance with GAAP.
2 For our energy storage products contracts, contracted backlog includes signed customer orders or contracts under execution prior to when substantial completion is achieved. For service contracts, contracted backlog includes signed service agreements associated with our storage product projects that have not been completed and the associated service has not started. For digital application contracts, contracted backlog includes signed agreements where the associated subscription has not started.

  1. Deliver Profitable Growth: To maximize shareholder value, we will emphasize both profitability and growth. We plan to focus on market segments that provide continuous growth and where our complex and custom solutions allows us to maximize profitability.

    • During September 2022, we signed a $225+ million contract for the world’s largest energy-storage-as-transmission project, located in Germany with a planned completion in 2025.

  2. Develop products and solutions that our customers need: Understanding our customers’ challenges is the driving force behind our continuous technological advancement. We will provide customers with the most sought-after solutions rooted in our industry leading experience.

    • During November 2022, we executed a $500+ million contract with Orsted requiring highly complex solutions that will be completed during fiscal years 2023 and 2024, thus increasing our backlog with non-related parties.

  3. Convert our supply chain into a competitive advantage: We will establish a best-in-class supply chain centered around diversifying our suppliers, optimizing our inventory, capturing incentives from the IRA, and improving our delivery times that will ultimately provide value to customers.

    • In September 2022 we opened a contract manufacturing facility in Utah, our second facility globally, to better serve regional delivery and address ongoing supply chain constraints; this facility is well positioned to capture incentives from the IRA with our forthcoming battery module manufacturing

  4. Use Fluence Digital as a competitive differentiator and margin driver. Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, we can uniquely provide our customers with the ability to both maximize their revenue and lower their overall cost of ownership. This enables our investors to have visibility to a growing and profitable recurring revenue stream for Fluence.

    • TIME Magazine recognized Fluence Mosaic as one of the 2022 Best Inventions making the world better and smarter.

  5. Work better. Being disciplined with our capital spending, optimizing our resources efficiently, and adapting swiftly to changes, we can control our costs and maximize our financial performance for our shareholders.

    • We continued to enhance our India Technology Centre, laying the foundation for increased utilization in 2023 through offshoring positions from high-cost locations to the India Technology Centre.

Financial Update and Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

"During the fourth quarter we showcased our ability to improve our margins into positive territory and ended the quarter with total cash3 in excess of $500 million," said Manavendra Sial, the Company's Chief Financial Officer. "We will continue to focus on improving near-term margins while positioning Fluence for sustained returns by growing our recurring revenue through our digital and services businesses. As we turn the page to 2023, we are confident the impact of the headwinds experienced during 2022 is largely behind us as a result of the improvements made to our supply strategy and overall project execution."

The Company is initiating fiscal year 2023 total revenue guidance of approximately $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion. Additionally, the Company is initiating fiscal year 2023 Adjusted Gross Profit4 guidance of approximately $60 million to $100 million.

The foregoing 2023 Fiscal Year outlook statement represents management's current best estimate as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially depending on a number of factors. Investors are urged to read the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements included in this release. Management does not assume any obligation to update these estimates.

The Company is not able to provide a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit to GAAP Gross Profit on a forward-looking basis within this press release because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact Adjusted Gross Profit, including stock compensation and reorganization expenses, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

3 Total cash includes Cash and cash equivalents + Restricted Cash + Short term investments
4 Adjustments include stock compensation as well as reorganization expenses.

Share Count

The shares of the Company’s common stock as of September 30, 2022 are presented below:

in millions

Common Shares

Class B-1 common stock held by AES Grid Stability, LLC

58.587

Class A common stock held by Siemens AG and affiliates

58.587

Class A common stock held by Qatar Holding LLC

18.493

Class A common stock held by public

37.793

Total Class A and Class B-1 common stock outstanding

173.460

Conference Call Information
The Company will conduct a teleconference starting at 8:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, to discuss the results. To participate, analysts are required to register by clicking Fluence Energy Inc. Q4 Earnings Call Registration Link . Once registered, analysts will be issued a unique PIN number and dial-in number. Analysts are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.
General audience participants, and non-analysts are encouraged to join the teleconference in a listen-only mode at: Fluence Energy Inc. Q4 Listen Only - Webcast , or on http://Fluenceenergy.com by selecting Investors, News & Events, and Events & Presentations. Supplemental materials that may be referenced during the teleconference will be available at: www.fluenceenergy.com, by selecting Investors, News & Events, and Events & Presentations.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The replay will be available on the company’s website at https://Fluenceenergy.com by selecting Investors, News & Events, and Events & Presentations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”). We believe certain financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net Loss, and Free Cash Flows, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, including that other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently, reducing their usefulness as comparative measures. Please refer to the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures included in this press release and the accompanying tables contained at the end of this release.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and cloud-based software for renewables and storage. With a presence in over 40 markets globally, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled SaaS products for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The Company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.

For more information, visit our website, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter. To stay up to date on the latest industry insights, sign up for Fluence's Full Potential Blog.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements set forth above under “Financial Update and Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook,” and other statements regarding the Company's future financial and operational performance, the implementation and anticipated benefits of the Company's enumerated strategic objectives, anticipated demand for the Company's energy storage products and digital services, relationships with new and existing customers, the mitigation of the impacts of COVID-19 related shipping delays, and the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act or any other proposed legislation, future results of operations, future revenue recognition and estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as “may,” “possible,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and their potential effects on our business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, our ability to achieve or maintain profitability, our ability to successfully execute our strategic objectives, including achieving profitable growth and realizing the expected benefits of our contract manufacturing facility in Utah and India technology centre, our ability to develop new product offerings and services, changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment, competitive conditions, the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, including capacity constraints within the shipping industry, increased shipping costs and delays in the shipping of our energy storage products, projects delays and site closures and cost-overruns, the continuance of headwinds, failure to realize potential benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, and other factors set forth under Item 1A.“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and in other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the effect of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, except share/unit and per share/unit amounts)
(UNAUDITED)

September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

357,296

 

 

$

36,829

 

Restricted cash

 

62,425

 

 

 

1,240

 

Short-term investments

 

110,355

 

 

 

 

Trade receivables

 

86,770

 

 

 

57,419

 

Unbilled receivables

 

138,525

 

 

 

101,975

 

Receivables from related parties

 

112,027

 

 

 

33,362

 

Advances to suppliers

 

54,765

 

 

 

9,741

 

Inventory, net

 

652,735

 

 

 

389,787

 

Other current assets

 

26,635

 

 

 

31,162

 

Total current assets

 

1,601,533

 

 

 

661,515

 

Non-current assets:

 

Property and equipment, net

 

13,755

 

 

 

8,206

 

Operating lease right of use assets

 

2,403

 

 

 

 

Intangible assets, net

 

51,696

 

 

 

36,057

 

Goodwill

 

24,851

 

 

 

9,176

 

Deferred income tax asset, net

 

3,028

 

 

 

1,184

 

Advances to suppliers

 

8,750

 

 

 

 

Debt issuance cost

 

2,818

 

 

 

222

 

Other non-current assets

 

36,820

 

 

 

1,315

 

Total non-current assets

 

144,121

 

 

 

56,160

 

Total assets

$

1,745,654

 

 

$

717,675

 

Liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’/members’ equity (deficit)

 

Current liabilities:

 

Accounts payable

$

304,898

 

 

$

158,366

 

Deferred revenue

 

273,073

 

 

 

71,365

 

Borrowing from line of credit

 

 

 

 

50,000

 

Borrowing from related parties

 

 

 

 

50,000

 

Personnel related liabilities

 

21,286

 

 

 

12,861

 

Accruals and provisions

 

183,814

 

 

 

186,143

 

Payables and deferred revenue with related parties

 

306,348

 

 

 

227,925

 

Taxes payable

 

11,114

 

 

 

12,892

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

1,732

 

 

 

 

Other current liabilities

 

7,198

 

 

 

1,941

 

Total current liabilities

 

1,109,463

 

 

 

771,493

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

1,011

 

 

 

 

Deferred income tax liability

 

4,876

 

 

 

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

1,096

 

 

 

2,381

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

6,983

 

 

 

2,381

 

Total liabilities

 

1,116,446

 

 

 

773,874

 

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 14)

 

Mezzanine equity (0 and 18,493,275 Class B units issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively)

 

 

 

 

117,235

 

Total mezzanine equity

 

 

 

 

117,235

 

Stockholders’ Equity/Members’ equity (deficit):

 

Members’ capital contributions (0 and 117,173,390 Class A units issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively)

 

 

 

 

106,152

 

Preferred stock, $0.00001 per share, 10,000,000 share authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 2021

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 115,424,025 shares issued and 114,873,121 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021

 

1

 

 

 

 

Class B-1 common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 58,586,695 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

Class B-2 common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 2021

 

 

 

 

 

Treasury stock, at cost

 

(5,013

)

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

542,602

 

 

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

2,784

 

 

 

(285

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(104,544

)

 

 

(279,301

)

Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc./members’ equity (deficit)

 

435,830

 

 

 

(173,434

)

Non-controlling interest

$

193,378

 

 

$

 

Total stockholders’ equity and members’ deficit

$

629,208

 

 

$

(173,434

)

Total liabilities, stockholders’ equity, mezzanine equity, and members’ equity (deficit)

$

1,745,654

 

 

$

717,675

 

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(UNAUDITED)

Fiscal Year Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Revenue

$

552,271

 

 

$

594,055

 

 

$

401,676

 

Revenue from related parties

 

646,332

 

 

 

86,711

 

 

 

159,647

 

Total Revenue

 

1,198,603

 

 

 

680,766

 

 

 

561,323

 

Cost of goods and services

 

1,260,957

 

 

 

749,910

 

 

 

553,400

 

Gross (loss) profit

 

(62,354

)

 

 

(69,144

)

 

 

7,923

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

Research and development

 

60,142

 

 

 

23,427

 

 

 

11,535

 

Sales and marketing

 

37,207

 

 

 

22,624

 

 

 

16,239

 

General and administrative

 

116,710

 

 

 

38,162

 

 

 

17,940

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

7,108

 

 

 

5,112

 

 

 

3,018

 

Interest expense

 

2,018

 

 

 

1,435

 

 

 

128

 

Other (expenses) income, net

 

(2,281

)

 

 

(270

)

 

 

648

 

Loss before income taxes

 

(287,820

)

 

 

(160,174

)

 

 

(40,289

)

Income tax expense

 

1,357

 

 

 

1,829

 

 

 

6,421

 

Net loss

$

(289,177

)

 

$

(162,003

)

 

$

(46,710

)

Net Loss attributable to non-controlling interest

 

(184,692

)

 

 

(162,003

)

 

 

(46,710

)

Net loss attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc.

$

(104,485

)

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of Class A common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

69,714,054

 

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

Loss per share of Class A common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

(1.50

)

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation (loss) gain, net of income tax benefit (expense) of $0.1 million in 2022, and $0 in 2021 and 2020

 

5,091

 

 

 

(614

)

 

 

1,270

 

Actuarial gain (loss) on pension liabilities, net of income tax (expense) benefit of $0 in each period

 

251

 

 

 

128

 

 

 

210

 

Total other comprehensive (loss) income

 

5,342

 

 

 

(486

)

 

 

1,480

 

Total comprehensive loss

$

(283,835

)

 

$

(162,489

)

 

$

(45,230

)

Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest

$

(182,345

)

 

$

(162,489

)

 

$

(45,230

)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc.

$

(101,490

)

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 


 

Three Months Ended September 30

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Revenue

$

293,420

 

 

$

163,658

 

 

$

224,551

 

Revenue from related parties

 

148,562

 

 

 

24,547

 

 

 

14,913

 

Total Revenue

 

441,982

 

 

 

188,205

 

 

 

239,464

 

Cost of goods and services

 

431,242

 

 

 

247,266

 

 

 

227,456

 

Gross (loss) profit

 

10,740

 

 

 

(59,061

)

 

 

12,008

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

Research and development

 

17,915

 

 

 

6,176

 

 

 

2,989

 

Sales and marketing

 

9,559

 

 

 

5,742

 

 

 

3,977

 

General and administrative

 

32,938

 

 

 

15,003

 

 

 

5,249

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

2,216

 

 

 

1,618

 

 

 

769

 

Interest expense

 

81

 

 

 

536

 

 

 

85

 

Other (expenses) income, net

 

(2,366

)

 

 

(108

)

 

 

698

 

Loss before income taxes

 

(54,335

)

 

 

(88,244

)

 

 

(363

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

1,850

 

 

 

(1,045

)

 

 

743

 

Net loss

$

(56,185

)

 

$

(87,199

)

 

$

(1,106

)

Net Loss attributable to non-controlling interest

 

(19,036

)

 

 

(87,199

)

 

 

(1,106

)

Net loss attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc.

$

(37,149

)

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of Class A common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

114,452,470

 

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

Loss per share of Class A common stock

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

(0.32

)

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation (loss) gain, net of income tax benefit (expense) of $0.1 million in 2022, and $0 in 2021 and 2020

 

3,181

 

 

 

96

 

 

 

280

 

Actuarial gain (loss) on pension liabilities, net of income tax (expense) benefit of $0 in each period

 

251

 

 

 

128

 

 

 

210

 

Total other comprehensive (loss) income

 

3,432

 

 

 

224

 

 

 

490

 

Total comprehensive loss

$

(52,753

)

 

$

(86,975

)

 

$

(616

)

Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest

$

(17,875

)

 

$

(86,975

)

 

$

(616

)

Total comprehensive loss attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc.

$

(34,878

)

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. Dollars in Thousands)
(UNAUDITED)

Fiscal Year Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Operating activities

 

 

Net loss

$

(289,177

)

 

$

(162,003

)

 

$

(46,710

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

7,108

 

 

 

5,112

 

 

 

3,018

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

778

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inventory provision

 

2,529

 

 

 

14,197

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

44,131

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes

 

516

 

 

 

(1,346

)

 

 

1,900

 

Provision (benefit) on loss contracts

 

30,032

 

 

 

27,161

 

 

 

(2,946

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Trade receivables

 

(29,161

)

 

 

(25,322

)

 

 

(25,149

)

Unbilled receivables

 

(36,550

)

 

 

(1,938

)

 

 

(90,333

)

Receivables from related parties

 

(78,666

)

 

 

15,901

 

 

 

(45,781

)

Advances to suppliers

 

(45,024

)

 

 

(6,865

)

 

 

1,160

 

Inventory

 

(265,477

)

 

 

(366,674

)

 

 

(26,626

)

Other current assets

 

1,364

 

 

 

(21,614

)

 

 

(4,420

)

Other non-current assets

 

(35,208

)

 

 

(1,184

)

 

 

2,468

 

Accounts payable

 

152,467

 

 

 

73,914

 

 

 

63,086

 

Payables and deferred revenue with related parties

 

78,422

 

 

 

205,461

 

 

 

(41,147

)

Deferred revenue

 

201,028

 

 

 

(52,476

)

 

 

70,861

 

Current accruals and provisions

 

(32,361

)

 

 

21,286

 

 

 

122,840

 

Taxes payable

 

(1,779

)

 

 

6,955

 

 

 

762

 

Other current liabilities

 

6,362

 

 

 

4,632

 

 

 

4,069

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

(3,719

)

 

 

(466

)

 

 

(1,068

)

Insurance proceeds received

 

10,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

(282,385

)

 

 

(265,269

)

 

 

(14,016

)

Investing activities

 

 

Purchase of equity securities

 

(1,124

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of short-term investments

 

(110,144

)

 

 

 

 

 

20,000

 

Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

(29,215

)

 

 

(18,000

)

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(7,934

)

 

 

(4,292

)

 

 

(1,780

)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

(148,417

)

 

 

(22,292

)

 

 

18,220

 

Financing activities

 

 

Capital contribution from founders

 

 

 

 

6,280

 

 

 

2,500

 

Proceeds from issuance of Class B membership units

 

 

 

 

125,000

 

 

 

 

Borrowing from promissory notes – related parties

 

 

 

 

125,000

 

 

 

 

Repayment of promissory notes – related parties

 

(50,000

)

 

 

(75,000

)

 

 

 

Borrowing from line of credit

 

 

 

 

100,000

 

 

 

14,500

 

Repayment of line of credit

 

(50,000

)

 

 

(50,000

)

 

 

(14,500

)

Payment of equity issuance costs

 

 

 

 

(3,343

)

 

 

 

Repurchase of Class A common stock placed into treasury

 

(5,013

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

3,103

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment of transaction costs related to issuance of Class B membership units

 

(6,320

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payments of debt issuance costs

 

(3,375

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock sold in an IPO, net of underwriting discounts and commissions

 

947,990

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment of IPO costs

 

(12,229

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payments of deferred equity issuance cost

 

(7,103

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

 

 

3,189

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

817,053

 

 

 

231,126

 

 

 

2,500

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

5,401

 

 

 

(547

)

 

 

1,327

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

391,652

 

 

 

(56,982

)

 

 

8,031

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of the beginning of the period

 

38,069

 

 

 

95,051

 

 

 

87,020

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of the end of the period

 

429,721

 

 

$

38,069

 

 

$

95,051

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information

 

 

Interest paid

 

1,127

 

 

 

1,229

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for income taxes

 

2,068

 

 

 

6,416

 

 

 

2,197

 

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.
KEY OPERATING METRICS (UNAUDITED)

The following tables present our key operating metrics and order intake for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. The tables below present the metrics in either Gigawatts (GW) or Gigawatt hours (GWh). The tables below reflect adjustments made to 2021 Deployed and Pipeline reported for Energy Storage Products and Service Contracts as a result of enhanced internal control procedures implemented by management. Previously we reported Energy Storage Products deployed of 1.0 GW, Energy Storage Products pipeline of 14.2 GW, Service Contracts pipeline of 10.9 GW, and Service Contracts contracted of 2.0 GW. Further, prior period metrics were previously presented in Megawatts (MW).

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

Change

 

Change %

 

Energy Storage Products

 

 

 

 

Deployed (GW)

 

1.8

 

0.9

0.9

 

100.0

%

Deployed (GWh)

 

5.0

 

2.2

 

2.8

 

127.3

%

Contracted Backlog (GW)

 

3.7

 

2.7

1.0

 

37.0

%

Pipeline (GW)

 

9.3

 

8.0

 

1.3

 

16.3

%

Pipeline (GWh)

 

22.6

 

20.1

 

2.5

 

12.4

%

Contracted - year to date (GW)

 

1.9

 

1.3

0.6

 

46.2

%


 

 

September 30,

 

 

 


 

 

(amounts in GW)

 

2022

 

2021

Change

 

 

Change %

 

Service Contracts

 

 

 

Asset under Management

 

2.0

0.8

1.2

 

150.0

%

Contracted Backlog

 

2.0

1.9

0.1

 

5.3

%

Pipeline

 

8.8

6.2

2.6

 

41.9

%

Contracted - year to date

 

1.3

 

1.7

 

(0.4

)

 

(23.5

%)


 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

(amounts in GW)

 

2022

 

2021

Change

 

Change %

 

Digital Contracts

 

 

 

Asset under Management

 

13.7

3.1

10.6

341.9

%

Contracted Backlog

 

3.6

1.6

2.0

125.0

%

Pipeline

 

19.6

 

3.3

 

16.3

 

493.9

%

Contracted - year to date

 

4.9

2.7

2.2

81.5

%

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

The following tables present our non-GAAP measures for the periods indicated.

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 


 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 


 

 

($ in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Change

 

 

Change %

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Change

 

 

Change %

 

Net loss

$

(56,185

)

 

$

(87,199

)

$

31,014

 

35.6

%

 

$

(289,177

)

 

$

(162,003

)

 

$

(127,174

)

 

(78.5

)%

Add (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense (income), net

 

(1,175

)

 

528

 

 

(1,703

)

(322.5

)%

 

 

(326

)

 

 

1,429

 

 

 

(1,755

)

 

(122.8

)%

Income tax expense

 

1,850

 

 

(1,045

)

 

2,895

 

(277.0

)%

 

 

1,357

 

 

 

1,829

 

 

 

(472

)

 

(25.8

)%

Depreciation and amortization

 

2,216

 

 

1,618

 

 

598

 

37.0

%

 

 

7,108

 

 

 

5,112

 

 

 

1,996

 

 

39.0

%

Stock-based compensation(a)

 

 

9,129

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,129

 

100.0

%

 

 

44,131

 

 

 

 

 

 

44,131

 

 

100.0

%

Other expenses(b)

 

4,348

 

 

70,809

 

 

(66,461

)

(93.9

)%

 

 

52,674

 

 

 

88,959

 

 

 

(36,285

)

 

(40.8

)%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(39,817

)

 

$

(15,289

)

 

$

(24,528

)

(160.4

)%

 

$

(184,233

)

 

$

(64,674

)

 

$

(119,559

)

 

(184.9

)%

(a) Included awards that will be settled in shares and awards that will be settled in cash.
(b) Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2022 included $2.7 million loss related to the Cargo Loss Incident and $1.6 million in Executive severance costs. Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2021 included $16.7 million related to non-recurring excess shipping costs and $48.2 million of project charges which are compounding effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, $2.6 million related to the 2021 cargo loss incident, and $3.3 million non-recurring IPO-related expenses which did not qualify for capitalization.

Amount for fiscal year 2022 included $39.1 million costs related to COVID-19 pandemic including excess shipping costs, project charges and other costs, a $11.9 million loss related to the Cargo Loss Incident, $0.1 million IPO-related expenses which did not qualify for capitalization, and $1.6 million in Executive severance costs. On a go forward basis we do not expect to adjust EBITDA for the impact of COVID-19 pandemic as management does not expect the impact to be meaningful to the Company. Amount for fiscal year 2021 included $23.6 million related to excess shipping costs and $48.2 million of project charges which are compounding effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, $12.4 million related to the 2021 Cargo Loss Incident, and $4.8 million IPO-related expenses which did not qualify for capitalization.

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 


 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 


 

 

($ in thousands)

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Change

 

 

Change %

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Change

 

 

Change %

 

Total revenue

$

441,982

 

$

188,205

 

$

253,777

 

134.8

%

 

$

1,198,603

 

 

$

680,766

 

 

$

517,837

 

 

76.1

%

Cost of goods and services

 

431,242

 

 

247,266

 

 

183,976

 

74.4

 

 

 

1,260,957

 

 

 

749,910

 

 

 

511,047

 

 

68.1

 

Gross (loss) profit

 

10,740

 

 

(59,061

)

 

69,801

 

(118.2

)

 

 

(62,354

)

 

 

(69,144

)

 

 

6,790

 

 

(9.8

)

Add (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation(a)

 

1,642

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,642

 

100.0

 

 

 

8,523

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,523

 

 

100.0

 

Other expenses(b)

 

2,715

 

 

67,516

 

 

(64,801

)

(96.0

)

 

 

50,957

 

 

 

84,153

 

 

 

(33,196

)

 

(39.4

)

Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss)

$

15,097

 

$

8,455

 

$

6,642

 

78.6

%

 

$

(2,874

)

 

$

15,009

 

 

$

(17,883

)

 

(119.2

)%

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin %

 

3.4

%

 

4.5

%

 

 

(0.2

)%

 

 

2.2

%

 

 

 

​​​(a) Amount included awards that will be settled in shares and awards that will be settled in cash.
(b) Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2022 included a $2.7 million loss related to the Cargo Loss Incident. Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2021 included $16.7 million related to non-recurring excess shipping costs and $48.2 million of project charges which are compounding effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and $2.6 million related to the 2021 cargo loss incident.

Amount for fiscal year 2022 included $39.1 million of costs related to COVID-19 pandemic including excess shipping costs, project charges and other costs and a $11.9 million loss related to the Cargo Loss Incident. On a go forward basis we do not expect to adjust gross profit margin for the impact of COVID-19 pandemic as management does not expect the impact to be meaningful to the Company. Amount in 2021 included $23.6 million related to shipping costs and $48.2 million of project charges which are compounding effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and $12.4 million related to the Cargo Loss Incident.

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 



 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended September 30,

 

 



 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Change

 

 

Change %

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Change

 

 

Change %

 

Net loss

 

$

(56,185

)

 

$

(87,199

)

$

31,014

 

35.6

%

 

$

(289,177

)

 

$

(162,003

)

 

$

(127,174

)

 

(78.5

)%

Add (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

1,380

 

 

915

 

 

465

 

50.8

 

 

 

4,552

 

 

 

3,552

 

 

 

1,000

 

 

28.2

 

Stock-based compensation(a)

 

 

9,129

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,129

 

 

100.0

 

 

 

44,131

 

 

 

 

 

 

44,131

 

 

100.0

 

Other expenses(b)

 

4,348

 

 

70,809

 

 

(66,461

)

(93.9

)

 

 

52,674

 

 

 

88,959

 

 

 

(36,285

)

 

(40.8

)

Adjusted Net Loss

 

$

(41,328

)

$

(15,475

)

$

(25,853

)

(167.1

)%

 

$

(187,820

)

 

$

(69,492

)

 

$

(118,328

)

 

(170.3

)%

​​​​(a) Amount included awards that will be settled in shares and awards that will be settled in cash.
(b) Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2022 included $2.7 million loss related to the Cargo Loss Incident and $1.6 million in Executive severance costs. Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2021 included $16.7 million related to non-recurring excess shipping costs and $48.2 million of project charges which are compounding effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, $2.6 million related to the 2021 cargo loss incident, and $3.3 million non-recurring IPO-related expenses which did not qualify for capitalization.

Amount for fiscal year 2022 included $39.1 million costs related to COVID-19 pandemic including excess shipping costs, project charges and other costs, a $11.9 million loss related to the Cargo Loss Incident, $0.1 million IPO-related expenses which did not qualify for capitalization, and $1.6 million in Executive severance costs. On a go forward basis we do not expect to adjust net loss or income for the impact of COVID-19 pandemic as management does not expect the impact to be meaningful to the Company. Amount in 2021 included $23.6 million related to excess shipping costs and $48.2 million of project charges which are compounding effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, $12.4 million related to the 2021 cargo loss incident, and $4.8 million IPO-related expenses which did not qualify for capitalization.

 

 

Twelve Months Ended September 30,

 

 



 

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Change

 

 

Change %

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

$

(282,385

)

 

$

(265,269

)

$

(17,116

)

(6.5

)%

Less: Purchase of property and equipment

 

 

(7,934

)

 

(4,292

)

 

(3,642

)

84.9

 

Free Cash Flows

 

$

(290,319

)

$

(269,561

)

$

(20,758

)

(7.7

)%

CONTACT: Contacts Analyst Lexington May, Vice President of Investor Relations +1 713-909-5629 Email : InvestorRelations@fluenceenergy.com  Media Email: media.na@fluenceenergy.com


