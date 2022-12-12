Fluence Energy, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Fluence

Delivered Highest Revenue in Company History & Positive Gross Margin



Introduces Management's Strategic Objectives

Initiates Fiscal 2023 Financial Guidance

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) (“Fluence” or the “Company”), a leading global pure-play provider of energy storage products and services as well as digital applications for renewables and storage, today announced its results for the three months and fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights for fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2022

Record revenue of $1.2 billion and $442 million for the full year and fourth quarter, respectively, representing an increase of approximately 76% from the prior full year and an increase of approximately 85% from the third quarter.

GAAP gross margin improved to approximately (5%) for the year and 2% for the fourth quarter compared to (10%) for fiscal 2021 and (2%) in the third quarter.

Adjusted gross margin 1 of approximately (0.2%) for the year and 3% for the fourth quarter compared to 2.2% for fiscal 2021 and 1% for the third quarter.

Strong quarterly order intake of $560 million driven by contract for the world's largest storage-as-transmission project in Germany with TransnetBW.

Total Backlog2 of $2.2 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase from total Backlog as of June 30, 2022 of $2.1 billion.



Commenting on the financial results and developments of the quarter, Julian Nebreda, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We delivered a strong quarter highlighted by a record level of quarterly revenue and, more importantly, achieving positive gross profit. Demand for our offerings remains robust and is expected to be amplified by the incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (the "IRA") in the United States, which supports the adoption of energy storage products. In addition, the current energy crisis in Europe further demonstrates the need for energy security and independence, which provides additional opportunities for energy storage. We believe that we have positioned the Company to capitalize on these opportunities and cement Fluence as an industry leader over the coming years."

Strategic Objectives

Mr. Nebreda continued, "Our management team is keenly focused on providing increased value to our shareholders. We will achieve this through five objectives, which are detailed below. Additionally, I am pleased to say that we are making substantial progress on each of these items as evident through the examples provided.”

1 Non-GAAP Financial Metric. See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financials measure stated in accordance with GAAP.

2 For our energy storage products contracts, contracted backlog includes signed customer orders or contracts under execution prior to when substantial completion is achieved. For service contracts, contracted backlog includes signed service agreements associated with our storage product projects that have not been completed and the associated service has not started. For digital application contracts, contracted backlog includes signed agreements where the associated subscription has not started.

Deliver Profitable Growth: To maximize shareholder value, we will emphasize both profitability and growth. We plan to focus on market segments that provide continuous growth and where our complex and custom solutions allows us to maximize profitability. During September 2022, we signed a $225+ million contract for the world’s largest energy-storage-as-transmission project, located in Germany with a planned completion in 2025. Develop products and solutions that our customers need: Understanding our customers’ challenges is the driving force behind our continuous technological advancement. We will provide customers with the most sought-after solutions rooted in our industry leading experience. During November 2022, we executed a $500+ million contract with Orsted requiring highly complex solutions that will be completed during fiscal years 2023 and 2024, thus increasing our backlog with non-related parties. Convert our supply chain into a competitive advantage: We will establish a best-in-class supply chain centered around diversifying our suppliers, optimizing our inventory, capturing incentives from the IRA, and improving our delivery times that will ultimately provide value to customers. In September 2022 we opened a contract manufacturing facility in Utah, our second facility globally, to better serve regional delivery and address ongoing supply chain constraints; this facility is well positioned to capture incentives from the IRA with our forthcoming battery module manufacturing Use Fluence Digital as a competitive differentiator and margin driver. Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, we can uniquely provide our customers with the ability to both maximize their revenue and lower their overall cost of ownership. This enables our investors to have visibility to a growing and profitable recurring revenue stream for Fluence. TIME Magazine recognized Fluence Mosaic as one of the 2022 Best Inventions making the world better and smarter. Work better. Being disciplined with our capital spending, optimizing our resources efficiently, and adapting swiftly to changes, we can control our costs and maximize our financial performance for our shareholders. We continued to enhance our India Technology Centre, laying the foundation for increased utilization in 2023 through offshoring positions from high-cost locations to the India Technology Centre.

Financial Update and Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

"During the fourth quarter we showcased our ability to improve our margins into positive territory and ended the quarter with total cash3 in excess of $500 million," said Manavendra Sial, the Company's Chief Financial Officer. "We will continue to focus on improving near-term margins while positioning Fluence for sustained returns by growing our recurring revenue through our digital and services businesses. As we turn the page to 2023, we are confident the impact of the headwinds experienced during 2022 is largely behind us as a result of the improvements made to our supply strategy and overall project execution."

The Company is initiating fiscal year 2023 total revenue guidance of approximately $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion. Additionally, the Company is initiating fiscal year 2023 Adjusted Gross Profit4 guidance of approximately $60 million to $100 million.

The foregoing 2023 Fiscal Year outlook statement represents management's current best estimate as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially depending on a number of factors. Investors are urged to read the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements included in this release. Management does not assume any obligation to update these estimates.

The Company is not able to provide a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit to GAAP Gross Profit on a forward-looking basis within this press release because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact Adjusted Gross Profit, including stock compensation and reorganization expenses, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

3 Total cash includes Cash and cash equivalents + Restricted Cash + Short term investments

4 Adjustments include stock compensation as well as reorganization expenses.

Share Count

The shares of the Company’s common stock as of September 30, 2022 are presented below:

in millions Common Shares Class B-1 common stock held by AES Grid Stability, LLC 58.587 Class A common stock held by Siemens AG and affiliates 58.587 Class A common stock held by Qatar Holding LLC 18.493 Class A common stock held by public 37.793 Total Class A and Class B-1 common stock outstanding 173.460

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”). We believe certain financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net Loss, and Free Cash Flows, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, including that other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently, reducing their usefulness as comparative measures. Please refer to the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures included in this press release and the accompanying tables contained at the end of this release.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and cloud-based software for renewables and storage. With a presence in over 40 markets globally, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled SaaS products for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The Company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, except share/unit and per share/unit amounts)

(UNAUDITED)

​ September 30, 2022 ​ 2021 Assets ​ ​ ​ Current assets: ​ ​ ​ Cash and cash equivalents $ 357,296 $ 36,829 Restricted cash 62,425 1,240 Short-term investments 110,355 — Trade receivables 86,770 57,419 Unbilled receivables 138,525 101,975 Receivables from related parties 112,027 33,362 Advances to suppliers 54,765 9,741 Inventory, net 652,735 389,787 Other current assets 26,635 31,162 Total current assets 1,601,533 661,515 Non-current assets: ​ ​ Property and equipment, net 13,755 8,206 Operating lease right of use assets 2,403 — Intangible assets, net 51,696 36,057 Goodwill 24,851 9,176 Deferred income tax asset, net 3,028 1,184 Advances to suppliers 8,750 — Debt issuance cost 2,818 222 Other non-current assets 36,820 1,315 Total non-current assets 144,121 56,160 Total assets $ 1,745,654 $ 717,675 Liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’/members’ equity (deficit) ​ ​ Current liabilities: ​ ​ Accounts payable $ 304,898 $ 158,366 Deferred revenue 273,073 71,365 Borrowing from line of credit — 50,000 Borrowing from related parties — 50,000 Personnel related liabilities 21,286 12,861 Accruals and provisions 183,814 186,143 Payables and deferred revenue with related parties 306,348 227,925 Taxes payable 11,114 12,892 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,732 — Other current liabilities 7,198 1,941 Total current liabilities 1,109,463 771,493 Non-current liabilities: ​ ​ Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,011 — Deferred income tax liability 4,876 — Other non-current liabilities 1,096 2,381 Total non-current liabilities 6,983 2,381 Total liabilities 1,116,446 773,874 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 14) ​ ​ Mezzanine equity (0 and 18,493,275 Class B units issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively) — 117,235 Total mezzanine equity — 117,235 Stockholders’ Equity/Members’ equity (deficit): ​ ​ Members’ capital contributions (0 and 117,173,390 Class A units issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively) — 106,152 Preferred stock, $0.00001 per share, 10,000,000 share authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 2021 — — Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 115,424,025 shares issued and 114,873,121 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 1 — Class B-1 common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 58,586,695 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 — — Class B-2 common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 2021 — — Treasury stock, at cost (5,013 ) — Additional paid-in capital 542,602 — Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 2,784 (285 ) Accumulated deficit (104,544 ) (279,301 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc./members’ equity (deficit) 435,830 (173,434 ) Non-controlling interest $ 193,378 $ — Total stockholders’ equity and members’ deficit $ 629,208 $ (173,434 ) Total liabilities, stockholders’ equity, mezzanine equity, and members’ equity (deficit) $ 1,745,654 $ 717,675

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(U.S. Dollars in Thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(UNAUDITED)

​ Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2022 ​ 2021 2020 Revenue $ 552,271 $ 594,055 $ 401,676 Revenue from related parties 646,332 86,711 159,647 Total Revenue 1,198,603 680,766 561,323 Cost of goods and services 1,260,957 749,910 553,400 Gross (loss) profit (62,354 ) (69,144 ) 7,923 Operating expenses: ​ ​ Research and development 60,142 23,427 11,535 Sales and marketing 37,207 22,624 16,239 General and administrative 116,710 38,162 17,940 Depreciation and amortization 7,108 5,112 3,018 Interest expense 2,018 1,435 128 Other (expenses) income, net (2,281 ) (270 ) 648 Loss before income taxes (287,820 ) (160,174 ) (40,289 ) Income tax expense 1,357 1,829 6,421 Net loss $ (289,177 ) $ (162,003 ) $ (46,710 ) Net Loss attributable to non-controlling interest (184,692 ) (162,003 ) (46,710 ) Net loss attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc. $ (104,485 ) N/A N/A Weighted average number of Class A common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 69,714,054 N/A N/A Loss per share of Class A common stock ​ ​ ​ Basic and diluted (1.50 ) N/A N/A Foreign currency translation (loss) gain, net of income tax benefit (expense) of $0.1 million in 2022, and $0 in 2021 and 2020 5,091 (614 ) 1,270 Actuarial gain (loss) on pension liabilities, net of income tax (expense) benefit of $0 in each period 251 128 210 Total other comprehensive (loss) income 5,342 (486 ) 1,480 Total comprehensive loss $ (283,835 ) $ (162,489 ) $ (45,230 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest $ (182,345 ) $ (162,489 ) $ (45,230 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc. $ (101,490 ) N/A N/A





Three Months Ended September 30 2022 2021 2020 Revenue $ 293,420 $ 163,658 $ 224,551 Revenue from related parties 148,562 24,547 14,913 Total Revenue 441,982 188,205 239,464 Cost of goods and services 431,242 247,266 227,456 Gross (loss) profit 10,740 (59,061 ) 12,008 Operating expenses: ​ ​ Research and development 17,915 6,176 2,989 Sales and marketing 9,559 5,742 3,977 General and administrative 32,938 15,003 5,249 Depreciation and amortization 2,216 1,618 769 Interest expense 81 536 85 Other (expenses) income, net (2,366 ) (108 ) 698 Loss before income taxes (54,335 ) (88,244 ) (363 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,850 (1,045 ) 743 Net loss $ (56,185 ) $ (87,199 ) $ (1,106 ) Net Loss attributable to non-controlling interest (19,036 ) (87,199 ) (1,106 ) Net loss attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc. $ (37,149 ) N/A N/A Weighted average number of Class A common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 114,452,470 N/A N/A Loss per share of Class A common stock ​ ​ ​ Basic and diluted (0.32 ) N/A N/A Foreign currency translation (loss) gain, net of income tax benefit (expense) of $0.1 million in 2022, and $0 in 2021 and 2020 3,181 96 280 Actuarial gain (loss) on pension liabilities, net of income tax (expense) benefit of $0 in each period 251 128 210 Total other comprehensive (loss) income 3,432 224 490 Total comprehensive loss $ (52,753 ) $ (86,975 ) $ (616 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest $ (17,875 ) $ (86,975 ) $ (616 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to Fluence Energy, Inc. $ (34,878 ) N/A N/A

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. Dollars in Thousands)

(UNAUDITED)

​ Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2022 ​ 2021 2020 Operating activities ​ ​ ​ Net loss $ (289,177 ) $ (162,003 ) $ (46,710 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: ​ Depreciation and amortization 7,108 5,112 3,018 Amortization of debt issuance costs 778 — — Inventory provision 2,529 14,197 — Stock-based compensation expense 44,131 — Deferred income taxes 516 (1,346 ) 1,900 Provision (benefit) on loss contracts 30,032 27,161 (2,946 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: ​ Trade receivables (29,161 ) (25,322 ) (25,149 ) Unbilled receivables (36,550 ) (1,938 ) (90,333 ) Receivables from related parties (78,666 ) 15,901 (45,781 ) Advances to suppliers (45,024 ) (6,865 ) 1,160 Inventory (265,477 ) (366,674 ) (26,626 ) Other current assets 1,364 (21,614 ) (4,420 ) Other non-current assets (35,208 ) (1,184 ) 2,468 Accounts payable 152,467 73,914 63,086 Payables and deferred revenue with related parties 78,422 205,461 (41,147 ) Deferred revenue 201,028 (52,476 ) 70,861 Current accruals and provisions (32,361 ) 21,286 122,840 Taxes payable (1,779 ) 6,955 762 Other current liabilities 6,362 4,632 4,069 Other non-current liabilities (3,719 ) (466 ) (1,068 ) Insurance proceeds received 10,000 — — Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (282,385 ) (265,269 ) (14,016 ) Investing activities ​ ​ ​ Purchase of equity securities (1,124 ) — — Purchase of short-term investments (110,144 ) — 20,000 Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (29,215 ) (18,000 ) — Purchase of property and equipment (7,934 ) (4,292 ) (1,780 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (148,417 ) (22,292 ) 18,220 Financing activities ​ ​ ​ Capital contribution from founders — 6,280 2,500 Proceeds from issuance of Class B membership units — 125,000 — Borrowing from promissory notes – related parties — 125,000 — Repayment of promissory notes – related parties (50,000 ) (75,000 ) — Borrowing from line of credit — 100,000 14,500 Repayment of line of credit (50,000 ) (50,000 ) (14,500 ) Payment of equity issuance costs — (3,343 ) — Repurchase of Class A common stock placed into treasury (5,013 ) — — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,103 — — Payment of transaction costs related to issuance of Class B membership units (6,320 ) — — Payments of debt issuance costs (3,375 ) — — Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock sold in an IPO, net of underwriting discounts and commissions 947,990 — — Payment of IPO costs (12,229 ) — — Payments of deferred equity issuance cost (7,103 ) — — Other — 3,189 — Net cash provided by financing activities 817,053 231,126 2,500 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 5,401 (547 ) 1,327 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 391,652 (56,982 ) 8,031 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of the beginning of the period 38,069 95,051 87,020 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of the end of the period 429,721 $ 38,069 $ 95,051 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information ​ ​ ​ Interest paid 1,127 1,229 — Cash paid for income taxes 2,068 6,416 2,197

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

KEY OPERATING METRICS (UNAUDITED)

The following tables present our key operating metrics and order intake for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. The tables below present the metrics in either Gigawatts (GW) or Gigawatt hours (GWh). The tables below reflect adjustments made to 2021 Deployed and Pipeline reported for Energy Storage Products and Service Contracts as a result of enhanced internal control procedures implemented by management. Previously we reported Energy Storage Products deployed of 1.0 GW, Energy Storage Products pipeline of 14.2 GW, Service Contracts pipeline of 10.9 GW, and Service Contracts contracted of 2.0 GW. Further, prior period metrics were previously presented in Megawatts (MW).

September 30, 2022 2021 ​ Change Change % Energy Storage Products ​ ​ ​ ​ Deployed (GW) 1.8 0.9 ​ 0.9 100.0 % Deployed (GWh) 5.0 2.2 2.8 127.3 % Contracted Backlog (GW) 3.7 2.7 ​ 1.0 37.0 % Pipeline (GW) 9.3 8.0 1.3 16.3 % Pipeline (GWh) 22.6 20.1 2.5 12.4 % Contracted - year to date (GW) 1.9 1.3 ​ 0.6 46.2 %





September 30, ​

(amounts in GW) 2022 2021 ​ Change Change % Service Contracts ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Asset under Management 2.0 ​ 0.8 ​ 1.2 ​ 150.0 % Contracted Backlog 2.0 ​ 1.9 ​ 0.1 ​ 5.3 % Pipeline 8.8 ​ 6.2 ​ 2.6 ​ 41.9 % Contracted - year to date 1.3 1.7 (0.4 ) (23.5 %)





September 30, (amounts in GW) 2022 2021 ​ Change Change % Digital Contracts ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Asset under Management 13.7 ​ 3.1 ​ 10.6 ​ 341.9 % Contracted Backlog 3.6 ​ 1.6 ​ 2.0 ​ 125.0 % Pipeline 19.6 3.3 16.3 493.9 % Contracted - year to date 4.9 ​ 2.7 ​ 2.2 ​ 81.5 %

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

The following tables present our non-GAAP measures for the periods indicated.

​ Three Months Ended September 30, ​ ​

Twelve Months Ended September 30, ​

($ in thousands) ​ 2022 ​ 2021 ​ Change Change % 2022 ​ 2021 Change Change % Net loss ​ $ (56,185 ) $ (87,199 ) ​ $ 31,014 ​ 35.6 % $ (289,177 ) $ (162,003 ) $ (127,174 ) (78.5 )% Add (deduct): ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Interest expense (income), net ​ (1,175 ) ​ 528 ​ (1,703 ) ​ (322.5 )% (326 ) 1,429 (1,755 ) (122.8 )% Income tax expense ​ 1,850 ​ (1,045 ) ​ 2,895 ​ (277.0 )% 1,357 1,829 (472 ) (25.8 )% Depreciation and amortization ​ 2,216 ​ 1,618 ​ 598 ​ 37.0 % 7,108 5,112 1,996 39.0 % Stock-based compensation(a) 9,129 — 9,129 ​ 100.0 % 44,131 — 44,131 100.0 % Other expenses(b) ​ 4,348 ​ 70,809 ​ (66,461 ) ​ (93.9 )% 52,674 88,959 (36,285 ) (40.8 )% Adjusted EBITDA ​ $ (39,817 ) $ (15,289 ) $ (24,528 ) ​ (160.4 )% $ (184,233 ) $ (64,674 ) $ (119,559 ) (184.9 )%

(a) Included awards that will be settled in shares and awards that will be settled in cash.

(b) Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2022 included $2.7 million loss related to the Cargo Loss Incident and $1.6 million in Executive severance costs. Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2021 included $16.7 million related to non-recurring excess shipping costs and $48.2 million of project charges which are compounding effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, $2.6 million related to the 2021 cargo loss incident, and $3.3 million non-recurring IPO-related expenses which did not qualify for capitalization.

Amount for fiscal year 2022 included $39.1 million costs related to COVID-19 pandemic including excess shipping costs, project charges and other costs, a $11.9 million loss related to the Cargo Loss Incident, $0.1 million IPO-related expenses which did not qualify for capitalization, and $1.6 million in Executive severance costs. On a go forward basis we do not expect to adjust EBITDA for the impact of COVID-19 pandemic as management does not expect the impact to be meaningful to the Company. Amount for fiscal year 2021 included $23.6 million related to excess shipping costs and $48.2 million of project charges which are compounding effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, $12.4 million related to the 2021 Cargo Loss Incident, and $4.8 million IPO-related expenses which did not qualify for capitalization.

Three Months Ended September 30, ​ ​

Twelve Months Ended September 30, ​

($ in thousands) 2022 ​ 2021 ​ Change Change % 2022 ​ 2021 Change Change % Total revenue $ 441,982 ​ $ 188,205 ​ $ 253,777 ​ 134.8 % $ 1,198,603 $ 680,766 $ 517,837 76.1 % Cost of goods and services 431,242 ​ 247,266 ​ 183,976 ​ 74.4 1,260,957 749,910 511,047 68.1 Gross (loss) profit 10,740 ​ (59,061 ) ​ 69,801 ​ (118.2 ) (62,354 ) (69,144 ) 6,790 (9.8 ) Add (deduct): ​ ​ ​ ​ Stock-based compensation(a) 1,642 — 1,642 ​ 100.0 8,523 — 8,523 100.0 Other expenses(b) 2,715 ​ 67,516 ​ (64,801 ) ​ (96.0 ) 50,957 84,153 (33,196 ) (39.4 ) Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) $ 15,097 ​ $ 8,455 ​ $ 6,642 ​ 78.6 % $ (2,874 ) $ 15,009 $ (17,883 ) (119.2 )% Adjusted Gross Profit Margin % 3.4 % ​ 4.5 % ​ ​ ​ ​ (0.2 )% 2.2 % ​

​​​(a) Amount included awards that will be settled in shares and awards that will be settled in cash.

(b) Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2022 included a $2.7 million loss related to the Cargo Loss Incident. Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2021 included $16.7 million related to non-recurring excess shipping costs and $48.2 million of project charges which are compounding effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and $2.6 million related to the 2021 cargo loss incident.

Amount for fiscal year 2022 included $39.1 million of costs related to COVID-19 pandemic including excess shipping costs, project charges and other costs and a $11.9 million loss related to the Cargo Loss Incident. On a go forward basis we do not expect to adjust gross profit margin for the impact of COVID-19 pandemic as management does not expect the impact to be meaningful to the Company. Amount in 2021 included $23.6 million related to shipping costs and $48.2 million of project charges which are compounding effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and $12.4 million related to the Cargo Loss Incident.

Three Months Ended September 30, ​ ​



Twelve Months Ended September 30, ​ ​



($ in thousands) 2022 ​ 2021 ​ Change Change % 2022 2021 ​ Change Change % Net loss $ (56,185 ) $ (87,199 ) ​ $ 31,014 ​ 35.6 % $ (289,177 ) $ (162,003 ) $ (127,174 ) (78.5 )% Add (deduct): ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Amortization of intangible assets 1,380 ​ 915 ​ 465 ​ 50.8 4,552 3,552 1,000 28.2 Stock-based compensation(a) 9,129 — 9,129 100.0 44,131 — 44,131 100.0 Other expenses(b) ​ 4,348 ​ 70,809 ​ (66,461 ) ​ (93.9 ) 52,674 88,959 (36,285 ) (40.8 ) Adjusted Net Loss $ (41,328 ) ​ $ (15,475 ) ​ $ (25,853 ) ​ (167.1 )% $ (187,820 ) $ (69,492 ) $ (118,328 ) (170.3 )%

​​​​(a) Amount included awards that will be settled in shares and awards that will be settled in cash.

(b) Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2022 included $2.7 million loss related to the Cargo Loss Incident and $1.6 million in Executive severance costs. Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2021 included $16.7 million related to non-recurring excess shipping costs and $48.2 million of project charges which are compounding effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, $2.6 million related to the 2021 cargo loss incident, and $3.3 million non-recurring IPO-related expenses which did not qualify for capitalization.

Amount for fiscal year 2022 included $39.1 million costs related to COVID-19 pandemic including excess shipping costs, project charges and other costs, a $11.9 million loss related to the Cargo Loss Incident, $0.1 million IPO-related expenses which did not qualify for capitalization, and $1.6 million in Executive severance costs. On a go forward basis we do not expect to adjust net loss or income for the impact of COVID-19 pandemic as management does not expect the impact to be meaningful to the Company. Amount in 2021 included $23.6 million related to excess shipping costs and $48.2 million of project charges which are compounding effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, $12.4 million related to the 2021 cargo loss incident, and $4.8 million IPO-related expenses which did not qualify for capitalization.

Twelve Months Ended September 30, ​ ​



($ in thousands) 2022 2021 ​ Change Change % Net cash used in operating activities $ (282,385 ) $ (265,269 ) ​ $ (17,116 ) ​ (6.5 )% Less: Purchase of property and equipment (7,934 ) ​ (4,292 ) ​ (3,642 ) ​ 84.9 Free Cash Flows $ (290,319 ) ​ $ (269,561 ) ​ $ (20,758 ) ​ (7.7 )%

