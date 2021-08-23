U.S. markets closed

Fluent by Cansortium Expands Florida Cultivation with New Greenhouse Facilities in Homestead and Sweetwater

New Facilities Increase Florida Cultivation Footprint to Support Expanded Offerings

HOMESTEAD, Fla., Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Fluent by Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) ("Fluent," "Cansortium," or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ brand, today announced that it received approval from the Florida Department of Health to commence operation of a new 43,000 square-foot greenhouse cultivation facility in Homestead, Florida and the 40,000 square-foot greenhouse expansion at its Sweetwater, FL cultivation facility.

Fluent by Cansortium Inc. (CNW Group/Cansortium Inc)
Fluent by Cansortium Inc. (CNW Group/Cansortium Inc)

"These new greenhouse facilities will enable us to quickly increase our monthly supply of biomass, which we plan to convert into high-quality CBD and THC oil to be sold throughout our dispensary network in Florida," said Chief Executive Officer Robert Beasley. "The Homestead facility has a proven track record in cannabis and is in turn-key condition, and our Sweetwater greenhouse has been built to spec. The timing of these expansions is key as we recently opened two new dispensaries and expect to open another location later this year, bringing our total Florida dispensary footprint to 27 stores by year-end."

The Homestead facility, a newly secured facility for the Company, will support expanded offerings from the Company's line of CBD and Blend products. The Sweetwater greenhouse will support the expansion of product offerings for Sweetwater, the Company's high-quality cannabis brand launched in April 2021.

About Fluent by Cansortium Inc.
Fluent by Cansortium Inc. is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Texas. Fluent™ is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Fluent's™ unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. Fluent™ is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "CNTMF." For more information about the Company, please visit www.getfluent.com.

Forward-Looking Information
Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on many opinions, assumptions, and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: www.getfluent.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fluent-by-cansortium-expands-florida-cultivation-with-new-greenhouse-facilities-in-homestead-and-sweetwater-301360959.html

SOURCE Cansortium Inc

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/23/c4006.html

