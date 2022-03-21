U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

Fluent Expands Growth Opportunities for Brand Partners with Mobile App Studio

Fluent, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • FLNT
Fluent, Inc.
Fluent, Inc.

Leading performance marketing company leverages mobile expertise and new app studio to increase value to consumers by driving brand discovery

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, today announced the expansion of the company’s mobile app business. Since 2010, Fluent has established itself as a trusted partner for top mobile brands, recognized as best in class by AppsFlyer, Kochava and Singular, and plans to deepen its commitment to developing industry leading performance advertising solutions for the global mobile app community.

Fluent established its mobile app studio in 2020 and has continued to launch innovative apps including the chart-topping Flash Rewards, which currently ranks in the top 10 on Google Play. The company plans to diversify the ways consumers earn while discovering new brands by expanding across additional device operating systems and geographic markets in 2022.

“Consumers are spending one-third of their waking hours on mobile apps and with mobile advertising now surpassing $295B globally, this is a strategic growth opportunity that plays to our inherent strengths,” said Steve Green, Fluent’s EVP & GM, Performance Revenue. “We are excited about the new products and strategic partnerships we are developing that provide real value to mobile app consumers – not to mention, the long-term growth implications for our clients.”

Each month, Fluent’s digital media portfolio connects with millions of consumers primarily on mobile web, introducing them to the best products and services from the world’s leading brands. The emergence of Fluent’s mobile app development studio will enable the company to take its industry leading expertise and first-party data insights to the growing mobile app ecosystem. In doing so, the company is growing its existing footprint to provide consumers with new ways to discover products and offers.

“Fluent has been a mobile-first business since day one and we remain focused on providing our consumers with value through our rewarded discovery platform. With consumers downloading over 435K apps per minute across the globe today, this expansion allows for significant opportunity to grow our platform and to reach new audiences,” said Ryan Schulke, Fluent’s Chief Strategy Officer, and Co-Founder. “As a result, we are looking forward to driving better marketing outcomes for our clients.”

To learn more about Fluent, visit https://www.fluentco.com/

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a global data-driven performance marketing company and trusted growth partner for leading brands. Experts in creating value for consumers, Fluent leverages its consumer database, digital media portfolio, and proprietary data science and technology to deliver outcome-based solutions for marketers. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City.

Contact Information:

Media Relations
Fluent Inc.
marketing@fluentco.com

Source: Data ai, State of Mobile 2022 Report, https://www.data.ai/en/go/state-of-mobile-2022


