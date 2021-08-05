U.S. markets closed

Fluent, Inc. to Present at the 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

Fluent, Inc.
·2 min read
NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, today announced that it will be virtually attending the 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference being held on August 10-12, 2021.

The Company’s management team is scheduled to present at 4:30pm ET on Wednesday, August 11th and will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the course of the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and archived at https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord60/flnt/2459600.

The Company will make an investor presentation available on the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investors.fluentco.com/ following the release of its second quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, August 9th.

About Fluent, Inc.
Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a leading performance marketing company with an expertise in creating meaningful connections between consumers and brands. Leveraging our proprietary first-party data asset of opted-in consumer profiles, Fluent, Inc. drives intelligent growth strategies that deliver superior outcomes. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City.

Forward-Looking statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipate," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. Readers are also advised to consider the factors under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Fluent, Inc.
(917) 310-2070
InvestorRelations@fluentco.com


