U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,406.84
    +7.08 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,766.79
    +11.85 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,678.38
    +24.36 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.09
    +35.14 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.71
    +1.41 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.60
    +20.40 (+1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    +0.50 (+2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5790
    +0.0080 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3626
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8880
    +0.2720 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,521.31
    +300.58 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,318.07
    +12.46 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.87
    +21.83 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     
JOBS:

September jobs report disappoints, big miss on expectations

Only 194,000 jobs were added, 500,000 was expected

Fluent Ranked in Five Leading Categories in Adjust’s First-Ever Partner Benchmarks Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fluent, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The leading performance marketing company ranked in the top 20 for both Global and North American markets, with multiple wins for advertising innovation in gaming

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven, performance marketing company, announced today that it has ranked in five leading categories in Adjust’s first-ever Partner Benchmarks Report, a new guide outlining key trends within the advertising ecosystem to help app marketers make smarter, data-driven decisions.

Fluent placed in the top 20 for advertisers in gaming on iOS, taking #20 globally and #14 for North America. The company also ranked #20 for advertisers in gaming on Android and #16 for advertisers in gaming on iOS, both within the North American market. Finally, Fluent landed #20 for advertisers on iOS across all verticals, including gaming, entertainment, and e-commerce.

According to Adjust’s Global Trends Report, gaming is the largest mobile vertical this year, with player spending projected to reach $117 billion by 2023, for both iOS and Android devices. Marketers within the gaming landscape can leverage Fluent’s rich first-party data and proprietary mobile web inventory to identify incremental audiences, increase installation numbers, and drive down-funnel actions like an in-game purchase or level completion.

“Connecting marketers with the quality data and insights they need to meet their growth objectives has always been Fluent’s North Star, and being recognized by Adjust, particularly for our work in the gaming sector, is an incredible accolade as we near the end of the year,” said Matt Conlin, Chief Customer Officer and Co-Founder of Fluent. “Adjust’s report found that game installations skyrocketed 41% in 2021 alone, which is why we’re continuing to invest heavily in our proprietary technology to meet our gaming clients’ demand for best-in-class growth solutions and user acquisition programs.”

Adjust’s Partner Benchmarks Report was compiled based on over 6 billion paid installs and 160 billion sessions from 5,460 apps across 272 networks. Adjust’s customers operate in 246 countries in total, including North America, EMEA and APAC. This report specifically outlines how Adjust’s data ties into larger trends within the advertising ecosystem, and references other reports, such as Adjust’s Mobile App Trends Report 2021.

About Fluent, Inc.
Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a leading performance marketing company with an expertise in creating meaningful connections between consumers and brands. Leveraging our proprietary first-party data asset of opted-in consumer profiles, Fluent, Inc. drives intelligent growth strategies that deliver superior outcomes. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City.

About Adjust
Adjust is the mobile marketing analytics platform trusted by growth-driven marketers around the world, with solutions for measuring and optimizing campaigns and protecting user data. Adjust powers thousands of apps with built-in intelligence and automation, backed by responsive global customer support.

In 2021, Adjust was acquired by AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP), a leading marketing platform providing developers with a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their mobile apps. Learn more about Adjust at www.adjust.com.

Media Contact:
Katie Garry
kgarry@5pwr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’

    (Bloomberg) -- Three years ago, Amazon.com Inc. issued an invitation that seemed too good to pass up: Start your own company and earn as much as $300,000 a year delivering packages for the world’s largest online retailer.The offer had strong appeal for would-be entrepreneurs. With an upfront investment of as little as $10,000, these new “delivery service partners” could have a fleet on the road in weeks. Amazon pledged to use its negotiating power to help the fledgling companies get better deals

  • Is the IQOS Import Ban a Fatal Blow to Altria?

    The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Stree

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year. Below is our analysis of the Social Security changes that were announced in October 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA’s annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update or track your Social Security status.

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • Aerospace company Astra seeks major expansion at Alameda Point

    The Alameda Planning Board will review the company's request for a conditional use permit Oct. 11.

  • Building a new giant: How Truist’s Daryl Bible landed at the forefront in one of banking’s biggest mergers

    Truist's Daryl Bible headlines the 2021 class of CFOs who led their companies through challenges and triumphs to set the stage for future growth. He talked with CBJ about his career in banking, leading through one of the industry's biggest mergers and more.

  • Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Is Moving to Austin

    Tesla will move its headquarters to Austin, Texas, said CEO Elon Musk, comparing the current crowded operations at the factory in Fremont, Calif., to ‘Spam in a can.’ He said the electric-vehicle maker would continue expanding in California. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

  • 4 Signs It’s Time to Leave Your Job (and 5 Things That Aren’t Red Flags at All)

    To put it plainly, some work challenges are worth it, while others are not. But how to navigate the normal job annoyances from the actual red flags? We tapped Andrew McCaskill, a career expert at LinkedIn, to...

  • Vanguard reverses decision to cut retiree medical benefit after employee outcry

    Investment giant Vanguard walked back a decision this week to cut its retiree medical benefit program, which helps pay for healthcare costs in retirement, after an outcry from current and past employees. The benefits in question are retiree medical accounts, also known as RMAs, which are investment accounts that allow individuals to pay for health insurance premiums. Vanguard, which had already stopped offering these benefits to new employees, terminated the program effective immediately on Monday, but changed its mind after workers said it was too sudden, according to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer.

  • China's Energy Crisis Is Hitting Everything From iPhones to Milk

    (Bloomberg) -- The hit from China’s energy crunch is starting to ripple throughout the globe, hurting everyone from Toyota Motor Corp. to Australian sheep farmers and makers of cardboard boxes.The extreme electricity shortage caused by soaring prices of coal in the world’s largest exporter is set to hurt China’s own growth, and the knock-on impact to supply chains could crimp a global economy struggling to emerge from the pandemic.The timing couldn’t be worse, with the shipping industry already

  • Three large Milwaukee-area employers exceed 90% employee vaccinations; some organizations plan firings

    At least three of the largest Milwaukee-area employers implementing Covid-19 vaccine mandates said they achieved over 90% compliance with deadlines set for the week of Oct. 11.

  • Here are the pros and cons of the Lordstown Motors-Foxconn deal

    Among the pros, the deal would give Lordstown Motors a bit of financial breathing room.

  • Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Las Vegas should be dismissed, court says

    A federal magistrate judge in Nevada has sided with Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers against a woman who sued for more than the $375,000 in hush money she received in 2010 after saying the international soccer star raped her in Las Vegas.

  • Nearly Half of Retirees Won’t Have Adequate Income by 2090, Study Says

    Researchers at the Urban Institute are out with a dire warning about Americans' retirement readiness.

  • Gas supplies hit as fire rips through Russian plant - live updates

    ‘Significant’ price rises coming to household energy bills, Ofgem warns Ireland abandons low-tax model as it caves in to Biden FTSE 100 up 0.2pc; US stocks poised to climb Ryan Bourne: Tories are betraying Thatcherism just as Brexit Britain needs it most Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Booster discussion 'a bit convoluted': Doctor

    Emergency Medicine Physician in New Jersey Dr. Anand Swaminathan joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Taiwan's TSMC, after U.S. request, says it won't leak sensitive info

    Taiwan chipmaker TSMC will not leak any sensitive company information as part of a White House request for details on the ongoing semiconductor crisis that has forced cuts to U.S. auto production, the company's general counsel said. The White House made the request to automakers, chip companies and others last month. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said a voluntary request for information within 45 days on the chips crisis would boost supply chain transparency and that if companies did not answer the voluntary request "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data".

  • Tax-Savvy Investment Strategies for Retirement Accounts

    A comfortable retirement depends not just on the amount you can accumulate but on your investment returns once you retire.

  • Nikola Partners With TC Energy To Develop Hydrogen Production Hubs

    Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) and TC Energy Corp (NYSE: TRP) have signed a strategic collaboration to co-develop large-scale hydrogen production hubs in the U.S. and Canada. The hubs are expected to produce 150 tonnes or more of hydrogen per day near highly traveled truck corridors to serve Nikola's planned need for hydrogen to fuel its Class 8 FCEVs within the next five years. Nikola's Energy business unit and TC Energy actively collaborate to identify and develop projects to establish the infrast