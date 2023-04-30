Flughafen Zürich's (VTX:FHZN) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. Having said that, after a brief look, Flughafen Zürich (VTX:FHZN) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Flughafen Zürich, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.058 = CHF264m ÷ (CHF5.2b - CHF661m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Flughafen Zürich has an ROCE of 5.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Infrastructure industry average of 8.3%.

In the above chart we have measured Flughafen Zürich's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Flughafen Zürich's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 8.3%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Flughafen Zürich to turn into a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Flughafen Zürich's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 13% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

