Fluid Coupling Market to Exceed a Valuation of US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031, States TMR Study

Rising demand for crushers, grinding mills, mixers, agitators, centrifuges, reciprocating pumps, and mills is boosting growth in the market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fluid coupling market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031, notes an assessment by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Analysts of this report focus on providing in-depth study on the fluid coupling overview and applications.



Fluid coupling is gaining traction owing to its ability to allow a controlled amount of slip between output and input, between drive and drive, with no touch of a machine. Hence, fluid couplings provide different advantages in varied types of power transfers. Some of the key fluid coupling advantages include slower acceleration, control start, power saving, overload protection, seamless grip, precision speed control, torsional isolation (important between a diesel engine and its load), and long-term dependability of the drive with no need of mechanical contact between the transmission parts, notes a TMR study on the global fluid coupling market.

Manufacturers are focusing on the development of products with advanced fluid coupling working principles. Moreover, they are utilizing strategies such as partnerships and new product launches in order to expand their product portfolios. These factors are helping in the overall expansion of the fluid coupling market.

Fluid Coupling Market: Key Findings

Fluid couplings are being utilized in a wide range of end-use applications such as power transmission, railways, automotive, marine, cement, and aviation industry. Swift expansion of the industrial sector, which include food & beverages, mining, pharmacy, power, and construction industries, is resulting into notable business opportunities for fluid coupling manufacturers and suppliers.

In order to address the issues of changing climatic conditions, major nations across the globe are increasing investments in renewable energy sources as opposed to fossil fuels. Moreover, they are introducing favorable policies associated with renewable energy sources. In addition, major corporations across the globe are increasing the adoption of clean energy. These factors are boosting the expansion of the renewable energy sector, which in turn, is resulting into surge in requirement for power transmission equipment comprising components such as fluid coupling, notes a TMR study on the global fluid coupling market.

Fluid Coupling Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in the utilization of mixers & agitators, centrifuges & reciprocating pumps, mills, and crushers & grinding mills is leading to revenue-generation opportunities in the fluid coupling market

Surge in the demand for smaller-capacity fluid couplings is prognosticated to help in the expansion of the global fluid coupling market

Fluid couplings find wide application in the automotive sector across fully automatic or semi-automatic transmission systems



Fluid Coupling Market: Regional Analysis



The fluid coupling market in Asia Pacific is prognosticated to maintain its prominent position during the forecast period owing to the presence of largest mining nations, namely, Australia and China. Moreover, the Asia Pacific market is projected to be driven by increase in the demand for fluid couplings due to surge in the mining production in the region.

The North America fluid coupling market is expected to gain lucrative avenues in the forthcoming years owing to the existence of sturdy end-use industries including pharmaceuticals and food & beverages in the region. Moreover, the expansion of the automobile industry is propelling the regional market growth.

Fluid Coupling Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Fluiodmat Limited

Premium Transmission

Flender

Regal Rexnord Corporation

The VULKAN Group

Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

Wichita Clutch

Elecon Engineering Company Limited

Nara Corporation

Transfluid Industrial & Marine

Fluid Coupling Market Segmentation

Product Type Constant-fill Fluid Coupling Variable Speed Fluid Couplings

Application Centrifuges & Reciprocating Pumps Mixers & Agitators Crushers & Grinding Mills Cranes & Conveyors Others

End-use Food & Beverages Oil & Gas Pharmaceuticals Power Pulp & Paper Heavy Vehicles Others

Distribution Channel Direct Sales Indirect Sales



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

South America



