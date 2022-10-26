Fluid Hires Fintech Executive to Head Product Strategy

Kiran Pingali has over two decades of experience in electronic trading across institutional financial services on Wall Street and beyond

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / FLUID, the low latency digital asset liquidity aggregator that uses predictive AI-based models, announced it has hired FinTech executive Kiran Pingali as head of product to lead product strategy.

"Kiran fills a critical position at FLUID as head of product and I'm delighted in welcoming him to the team. With over two decades of experience in financial services and specifically in electronic trading, we are excited to have Kiran lead on product strategy even as FLUID progresses towards its launch. Despite the bear market, the team has only grown over the past couple of months and we are looking forward to realizing our vision of being the number one liquidity aggregation infrastructure for digital asset markets and beyond," said Ahmed Ismail, President and CEO of FLUID.

Kiran has worked at Citigroup, Lehman Brothers, Thomson Reuters, and Bloomberg LP. More recently, he was the managing director and global head of electronic trading products at Exotix Capital, an investment bank focused on emerging markets.

"I'm ecstatic to have joined the team as we build the crypto platform of the future. In a few weeks, we've drilled down into the vision to stay ahead of the curve by bringing our deep expertise and best practices from traditional finance and electronic trading to the digital assets space. Our smart order router solution aggregates deep liquidity across CEXs and DEXs, and employs predicted order book prices using AI-based models. This, coupled with our low-latency co-located infrastructure, ensures we are always offering Best Execution to our clients," said Kiran Pingali, Head of Product, FLUID.

Kiran joins an expanding FLUID team that has seen some aggressive hiring in the past couple of months despite market volatility and uncertainty. Waleed Rizk recently joined as head of engineering while Dr. Lawrence Henesey, from the renowned Blekinge Institute of Technology in Sweden, was roped in as lead advisor in AI.

About FLUID

FLUID is the low latency digital asset liquidity aggregator delivering Best Execution for institutions, trading platforms and retail investors by using predictive AI-based models to address fragmented liquidity.

FLUID makes the trading and access to liquidity easier, more efficient and faster, with accurate pricing.

Many physical and digital assets will be tokenized in the future. FLUID intends to capitalize on a growing trillion-dollar tokenized market across spot, futures, derivatives, synthetics, STOs, tokenized assets.

FLUID is driven by a seasoned senior team with diversified experience across tier one TradFi institutions such as Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bloomberg, Jefferies, and Goldman Sachs as well as senior subject matter experts across FinTech and AI.

FLUID is the future of liquidity aggregation, transformed.

