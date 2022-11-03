U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,734.70
    -24.99 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,019.72
    -128.04 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,444.95
    -79.84 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,784.82
    -4.32 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.68
    -1.32 (-1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.20
    -17.80 (-1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    19.44
    -0.15 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9782
    -0.0037 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1320
    +0.0730 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1213
    -0.0179 (-1.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8770
    +0.1750 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,292.84
    -133.04 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.01
    -1.67 (-0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.67
    +11.53 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Fluid Transfer System Global Market Report 2022: Alternate Fuel Vehicles to Create New Revenue Pockets

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fluid Transfer System Market by System (Brake, Fuel, AC, Air Suspension, DPF, SCR, Transmission Oil, Turbo Coolant, Engine & Battery Cooling, Air Brake), Material (Al, Rubber, Nylon, Steel, Stainless Steel), On & Off-Highway, EV & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The fluid transfer system market is projected to grow from USD 19.1 billion to USD 25.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The growth of the fluid transfer system market is the growing demand for after-treatment devices, turbocharged engines, air suspension in commercial vehicles, and increased electric vehicle sales. The Asia Pacific is projected to lead the fluid transfer system market over the forecast period.

Rubber materials would be the largest fluid transfer system market segment.

Rubber hoses are commonly used in automotive applications. Rubber hoses can be classified into two types: synthetic rubber and natural rubber. Natural rubber breaks down when exposed to oil, but synthetic rubber has much better chemical resistance, elasticity, and resilience, which makes it a better alternative to natural rubber. These are used for fuel lines, AC lines, Brake lines, turbo coolant hoses, and transmission cooling hoses. Rubber hoses are also increasingly used in engine cooling hoses, mainly the EPDM rubber, due to their properties such as low electrical conductivity, steam and water resistance, and stability in high and low temperatures. Thus, the low cost of rubber and properties such as hot and cold temperature sustainability and high tear strength is expected to drive the growth of the rubber fluid transfer market.

Agricultural tractors are predicted to be the largest-growing market for the off-highway vehicles segment.

Agricultural tractors are predicted to be the largest-growing market for fluid transfer systems during the forecast period. This growth is due to increasing mechanization in the agriculture industry globally, a lack of skilled farm labor, increasing labor cost, and the growing need for operational efficiency and profitability. According to analysis, the global agricultural tractors market demand was valued at nearly 2.8 million units in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030. Also, regional governments' subsidies and other financial support for purchasing farm equipment are boosting the fluid transfer system market for agriculture tractors.

The fluid transfer systems used in agricultural tractors are hydraulic lines, brake lines, DPF lines, fuel lines, SCR lines, transmission oil cooling lines, turbo coolant lines, and engine cooling lines. Agricultural tractors will have to deal with reduced emission limits in the upcoming emission regulations and hence the demand for aftreatment devices would rise creating an opportunity for the growth of the fluid transfer lines like DPF and SCR lines in the off-highway vehicles. Thus, considering the abovementioned factors, the agriculture tractor fluid transfer market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Stringency in Tailpipe Emission Limits

  • Updated Engine Technologies and Engine Downsizing

  • Stringent Emission Norms to Mandate After-Treatment Devices

  • Increasing Vehicle Production

Restraints

  • Rising Popularity of Electric Vehicles May Impact Market for Ice Vehicles

Opportunities

  • Growing Vehicle Electrification/Alternate Fuel Vehicles to Create New Revenue Pockets

  • Surging Demand for Lightweight Vehicle Parts

Challenges

  • Demand for High-Durability Products

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Recommendations

7 Fluid Transfer System Market, by System

8 Fluid Transfer System Market, by Type

9 Fluid Transfer System Market, by Material

10 Fluid Transfer System Market, by On-Highway Vehicle

11 Fluid Transfer System Market, by Electric & Hybrid Vehicle

12 Fluid Transfer System Market, by Off-Highway Vehicle

13 Fluid Transfer System Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

16 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Accurate Products

  • Ags Automotive Solutions

  • Akwel

  • Balcrank Corporation, Inc.

  • Calex Auto Pvt. Ltd.

  • Castello Italia

  • Continental Ag

  • Cooper Standard

  • Delfingen

  • Gates Corporation

  • Graco Inc.

  • Hutchinson

  • Kongsberg Automotive

  • Kros Otomotiv Sanayi Ve Tic A.S.

  • Lander Tubular Products

  • Macnaught Pty Ltd

  • Newage Industries

  • Parker Hannifin Corp

  • Pirtek Fluid Transfer Solutions

  • Reelcraft Industries

  • Sanden Vikas (India) Ltd.

  • Sanoh Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • SIC

  • TI Fluid Systems

  • Tristone

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ebirsx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fluid-transfer-system-global-market-report-2022-alternate-fuel-vehicles-to-create-new-revenue-pockets-301667618.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • It's Time to Cash in on Your Credit Cards

    As the battle over high prices wages on, jobs are likely on the chopping block as consumers' savings dries up. Here's what that means for investors in major credit cards.

  • Tesla China deliveries slip from record high despite price cuts

    The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) reported Tesla delivered 71,704 China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in October, which was a 14% drop from September. Tesla’s September sales of 83,135 were an all-time high for Tesla in China, after the automaker upgraded its Shanghai Gigafactory this summer in order to boost production to over 750K vehicles a year.

  • Tesla China deliveries fall in October from record high

    The U.S. EV maker delivered 83,135 cars in September, setting a record for Tesla’s Shanghai factory since production began in December 2019. Tesla was the second best-selling electric vehicle maker in China last month after BYD Co, which shipped 217,518 cars, the CPCA said. Tesla has cut starter prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China, reversing a trend of price increases across the industry amid signs of softening demand in the world's largest auto market.

  • Tesla’s China Shipments Fall as Price Cuts and Covid Create Problems

    The EV company shipped 71,704 vehicles from its Shanghai plant in October. That is up year over year and a record to start a quarter, but down from September.

  • China locks down area around iPhone factory, DuPont cancels Rogers deal, Ohio sues Dollar General

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down top business headlines on China lockdowns, DuPont's merger with Rogers, and an Ohio lawsuit filed against Dollar General.

  • Could This Major Development Be a Game Changer for Altria Stock?

    Maybe the third time will be the charm for Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which is taking the field again in electronic cigarettes after entering into a joint venture with Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAF) to co-market new reduced-risk products. After its ownership stake in Juul Labs went up in smoke and its partnership with Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) was blocked by patent violations, this new deal could represent Altria's best shot at becoming a player again in the space. Altria and Japan Tobacco are forming Horizon Innovations, a joint venture 75% owned by the U.S. cigarette maker and 25% owned by its Japanese counterpart, that will oversee U.S. commercialization of any products either company develops.

  • Is Elon Musk getting too distracted to run Tesla? Experts weigh in

    Following the close of his deal to acquire Twitter (TWTR), Musk appointed himself the CEO of the company, as well as its lone board member. Adding that his other day jobs as CEO of Tesla, CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX, in addition to his role as founder of companies like The Boring Company, Neuralink, and OpenAI, the question has arisen whether the mercurial and lone wolf Elon Musk has taken more than he can chew.

  • AmerisourceBergen Is Likely to Correct Lower

    AmerisourceBergen Corp. provides distribution, technology, and innovation for veterinarians, livestock producers and manufacturers, and reported a small EPS and revenue beat Thursday morning. Let's check the charts and indicators.

  • New York City’s new salary transparency law reveals what Amazon, JPMorgan, and other companies are paying

    Some job openings have wide ranges that are already angering applicants.

  • Americans are still quitting fast enough to keep the Fed on an aggressive path

    Americans are still quitting at near-record levels, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The overall quits rate—the percentage of the employed population that quit within a month—was 2.7% in September, the same as it was two months earlier. The quits rate for the private sector alone slowed down a hair, though, from 3% to 2.9%.

  • IBM Launches New Software to Break Down Data Silos and Streamline Planning and Analytics

    IBM (NYSE: IBM) has announced new software designed to help enterprises break down data and analytics silos so they can make data-driven decisions quickly and navigate unpredictable disruptions. IBM Business Analytics Enterprise is a suite of business intelligence planning, budgeting, reporting, forecasting, and dashboard capabilities that provides users with a robust view of data sources across their entire business. Along with IBM Planning Analytics with Watson and IBM Cognos Analytics with Wa

  • GMC Adds a New Vehicle to the Hummer Line (It's Not What You Think)

    The GMC Hummer EV has a new vehicle that is 'designed and built for total off-road dominance.'

  • SLB expects new offshore oil and gas activity above pre-pandemic levels

    (Reuters) -Top oilfield services firm SLB anticipates oil and gas offshore activity will surpass levels before the COVID-19 pandemic, as strong demand and pricing drive investment into the industry. "We maintain the view that upstream spending is very resilient," Chief Executive Olivier Le Peuch told investors at a conference in New York on Thursday, adding that he expects double-digit growth in energy sector capital investment in the coming years. Oil prices this year climbed to their strongest levels in roughly eight years as Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to disrupted energy supplies.

  • Russia turns to Japan for used car imports as domestic production slumps

    With Russia's domestic car industry smarting from the impact of Western sanctions, sales of used cars are leading a relative resurgence, with Japan accounting for more than three quarters of those imported, according to data shared with Reuters. Sales of new cars produced in Russia have slumped since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in late February, with sanctions limiting access to parts and several foreign producers suspending operations in the country. Their withdrawal, along with the stronger rouble has pushed up demand for used cars from Asia, with logistical challenges partially to blame for prices being about 10% higher in September than the start of the year, the central bank said late last month.

  • IPhone Supply Chain Takes Hit From Xi’s Covid-Zero Enforcers

    (Bloomberg) -- With little warning, China locked down the world’s largest iPhone factory on Wednesday, declaring the zone around the Zhengzhou Foxconn Technology Group complex off-limits to combat a local Covid-19 outbreak. It’s the last thing Apple Inc. needed.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Ja

  • Oil companies can’t just ‘drill baby drill’ at will. Here’s what it really takes to ramp up energy production.

    As energy prices rage, President Biden and Republicans have urged companies to increase drilling to lower oil and gasoline prices from 14-year highs. In addition, energy companies planning new production consider factors including costs, future demand, oil-price forecasts and how projects fit in with operations. Publicly traded companies also must consider shareholder obligations.

  • Netflix and Disney+ Are About to Get Ads. Roku Has Bad News for Them.

    Roku's warning could cast a shadow over the launch of Netflix and Disney+'s advertising-supported tiers.

  • Pilots Are Frustrated With Airlines, Too

    Contract talks hit snags at American, Delta and United as pilots seek pay raises and better schedules.

  • Kellogg Raises Outlook as Third-Quarter Sales Rose 9%

    The company said higher prices and a positive shift in the mix of products it sold helped its North America cereal business rebound from flagging sales earlier this year.

  • Digital wallet Cryptillian seeks to back Ripple against SEC in XRP lawsuit

    Digital wallet service provider Cryptillian Payment Systems has requested to file an amicus brief to support Ripple Labs Inc. in the latter’s ongoing court battle against the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).