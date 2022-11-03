Fluid Transfer System Global Market Report 2022: Alternate Fuel Vehicles to Create New Revenue Pockets

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fluid Transfer System Market by System (Brake, Fuel, AC, Air Suspension, DPF, SCR, Transmission Oil, Turbo Coolant, Engine & Battery Cooling, Air Brake), Material (Al, Rubber, Nylon, Steel, Stainless Steel), On & Off-Highway, EV & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo

The fluid transfer system market is projected to grow from USD 19.1 billion to USD 25.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The growth of the fluid transfer system market is the growing demand for after-treatment devices, turbocharged engines, air suspension in commercial vehicles, and increased electric vehicle sales. The Asia Pacific is projected to lead the fluid transfer system market over the forecast period.

Rubber materials would be the largest fluid transfer system market segment.

Rubber hoses are commonly used in automotive applications. Rubber hoses can be classified into two types: synthetic rubber and natural rubber. Natural rubber breaks down when exposed to oil, but synthetic rubber has much better chemical resistance, elasticity, and resilience, which makes it a better alternative to natural rubber. These are used for fuel lines, AC lines, Brake lines, turbo coolant hoses, and transmission cooling hoses. Rubber hoses are also increasingly used in engine cooling hoses, mainly the EPDM rubber, due to their properties such as low electrical conductivity, steam and water resistance, and stability in high and low temperatures. Thus, the low cost of rubber and properties such as hot and cold temperature sustainability and high tear strength is expected to drive the growth of the rubber fluid transfer market.

Agricultural tractors are predicted to be the largest-growing market for the off-highway vehicles segment.

Agricultural tractors are predicted to be the largest-growing market for fluid transfer systems during the forecast period. This growth is due to increasing mechanization in the agriculture industry globally, a lack of skilled farm labor, increasing labor cost, and the growing need for operational efficiency and profitability. According to analysis, the global agricultural tractors market demand was valued at nearly 2.8 million units in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030. Also, regional governments' subsidies and other financial support for purchasing farm equipment are boosting the fluid transfer system market for agriculture tractors.

Story continues

The fluid transfer systems used in agricultural tractors are hydraulic lines, brake lines, DPF lines, fuel lines, SCR lines, transmission oil cooling lines, turbo coolant lines, and engine cooling lines. Agricultural tractors will have to deal with reduced emission limits in the upcoming emission regulations and hence the demand for aftreatment devices would rise creating an opportunity for the growth of the fluid transfer lines like DPF and SCR lines in the off-highway vehicles. Thus, considering the abovementioned factors, the agriculture tractor fluid transfer market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Stringency in Tailpipe Emission Limits

Updated Engine Technologies and Engine Downsizing

Stringent Emission Norms to Mandate After-Treatment Devices

Increasing Vehicle Production

Restraints

Rising Popularity of Electric Vehicles May Impact Market for Ice Vehicles

Opportunities

Growing Vehicle Electrification/Alternate Fuel Vehicles to Create New Revenue Pockets

Surging Demand for Lightweight Vehicle Parts

Challenges

Demand for High-Durability Products

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Recommendations

7 Fluid Transfer System Market, by System

8 Fluid Transfer System Market, by Type

9 Fluid Transfer System Market, by Material

10 Fluid Transfer System Market, by On-Highway Vehicle

11 Fluid Transfer System Market, by Electric & Hybrid Vehicle

12 Fluid Transfer System Market, by Off-Highway Vehicle

13 Fluid Transfer System Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

16 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Accurate Products

Ags Automotive Solutions

Akwel

Balcrank Corporation, Inc.

Calex Auto Pvt. Ltd.

Castello Italia

Continental Ag

Cooper Standard

Delfingen

Gates Corporation

Graco Inc.

Hutchinson

Kongsberg Automotive

Kros Otomotiv Sanayi Ve Tic A.S.

Lander Tubular Products

Macnaught Pty Ltd

Newage Industries

Parker Hannifin Corp

Pirtek Fluid Transfer Solutions

Reelcraft Industries

Sanden Vikas (India) Ltd.

Sanoh Industrial Co. Ltd.

SIC

TI Fluid Systems

Tristone

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ebirsx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fluid-transfer-system-global-market-report-2022-alternate-fuel-vehicles-to-create-new-revenue-pockets-301667618.html

SOURCE Research and Markets