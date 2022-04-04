U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,582.64
    +36.78 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,921.88
    +103.61 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,532.55
    +271.05 (+1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,095.44
    +4.33 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.55
    +1.27 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.40
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.66
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0977
    -0.0072 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    +0.0350 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3114
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7620
    +0.2720 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,419.41
    -502.23 (-1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.93
    +5.68 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Fluidigm Completes $250 Million Strategic Capital Infusion and Changes Name to Standard BioTools Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Standard BioTools Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FLDM
Standard BioTools Inc.
Standard BioTools Inc.

New Trading Symbol (NASDAQ:LAB) Expected to be Effective April 6, 2022

Appoints New Management Team and Additional Board Members with Significant Experience to Reinvigorate Growth and Enhance Product Portfolio

Embarks on New Chapter of Focused Execution and Growth

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM) today announced the closing of the previously announced strategic capital infusion from leading life sciences investors Casdin Capital, LLC (“Casdin”) and Viking Global Investors LP (“Viking”). Fluidigm has been renamed Standard BioTools Inc. (“Standard BioTools”) and its common stock is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the symbol “LAB” as of the open of market on April 6, 2022. Standard BioTools Inc. will focus on significantly advancing its mission to become an essential solutions partner to the life science industry focused on the highest growth areas of biological discovery and development.

As previously announced, Dr. Michael Egholm will become President and Chief Executive Officer and Alex Kim will serve as Chief Operating Officer leading transformation activities, effective immediately.

Additionally, Alex Arfaei will serve as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Mr. Arfaei has 20 years of experience in life sciences including twelve years as a high-ranking equity research analyst, and more recently as a partner at a life science venture capital firm.

Jeremy Davis will serve as the company’s new Chief Commercial Officer following the previously-announced resignation of Colin McCracken, effective as of June 12, 2022. Mr. Davis brings more than two decades of business leadership, driving commercial and operational improvements for world class manufacturing businesses and their associated service centers across the globe.

The new team members will join current management team members Vikram Jog (CFO), Nick Khadder (SVP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary), Brad Kreger (SVP, Global Operations), Angela Peters (Chief Human Resources Officer), and Emi Zychlinsky (SVP, Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance). Fluidigm CEO Chris Linthwaite has stepped down and will remain in an advisory role until November 30, 2022, to ensure a smooth transition.

The newly constituted Board of Directors will comprise eight individuals including, as previously announced, Dr. Egholm, Eli Casdin, Dr. Martin D. Madaus, and Dr. Frank Witney. Dr. Carlos Paya, Dr. Bill W. Colston, Gerhard F. Burbach, and Laura M. Clague will continue to serve as independent directors, with Dr. Paya remaining the Board’s Chairman. Chris Linthwaite, Nicolas Barthelemy and Dr. Ana K. Stankovic, members of the current Board, left the Board in connection with the closing of the strategic capital infusion.

Dr. Carlos V. Paya, Chairman of Standard BioTools, said, “We are pleased to complete this important investment and begin a new chapter for our company focused on execution, cost optimization, and high-growth initiatives. With Michael at the helm, I am confident in the ability of Standard BioTools’ management team to realize new opportunities within the Company’s two major platforms, mass cytometry and microfluidics, while consolidating complementary technologies across the life science ecosystem. I thank our departing Board members for their service and contributions to accomplishing this transaction, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside my fellow Board members to deliver on our commitment to improving the human condition and creating improved shareholder value.”

“Today begins a new, transformational journey for Standard BioTools to reach the highest growth opportunities within biological discovery and development,” said Dr. Egholm. “We have an outstanding team, sufficient resources, and meaningful ambitions that will all contribute to our ability to accelerate breakthroughs in human health. Together with the Board and management team, as well as the support of Casdin and Viking, I am excited to continue pioneering new technologies and capabilities within discovery and translational research. Our renewed focus on targeted end-applications, key partnerships, and improved business processes and execution gives me great confidence in the future of our Company with a keen focus on improving top- and bottom-line financial results.”

Advisors

Jefferies LLC is serving as financial advisor to Fluidigm and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Professional Corporation is serving as legal advisor.

Centerview Partners LLC is serving as financial advisor to Casdin and Viking. Legal advisors are Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP serving Casdin and Kirkland & Ellis LLP serving Viking.

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools, previously known as Fluidigm, is driven by a bold vision – unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health. Standard BioTools has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the Company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies that help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology, and immunotherapy. Learn more at standardbiotools.com, or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo and CyTOF are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Available Information

Standard BioTools uses its website (standardbiotools.com), investor site (investors.standardbiotools.com), corporate Twitter account (@fluidigm), Facebook page (facebook.com/Fluidigm), and LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/fluidigm-corporation) as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and Standard BioTools may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Standard BioTools’ website and our social media accounts in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

About Casdin Capital

Casdin Capital, LLC is a New York-based research investment firm focused on the innovations currently reshaping life sciences and healthcare. Founded in 2011, and with an eye to long-term returns and disruptive technologies, Casdin Capital is a trusted investor-partner in both private and public companies, collaborating with industry leaders to fuel their visions, adding energy, insight, and experience to the firm’s over $3 billion under management. For more information, please visit casdincapital.com.

About Viking Global Investors

Founded in 1999, Viking is a global investment management firm that manages approximately $48 billion of capital for its investors. It has offices in Greenwich, New York, Hong Kong, London, and San Francisco and is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.vikingglobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding: Standard BioTools’ expectations to accelerate growth and innovation; expectations for portfolio expansion; cost structure optimization; ability to achieve greater breadth and scale; expectations to realize new opportunities within mass cytometry and microfluidics; our ability to improve the human condition; expectations for the transaction to create significant value for all stakeholders; improvements to the Company’s balance sheet; and other expectations for Standard BioTools following the closing of the transaction. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to risks relating to: the potential adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on our business and operating results; changes in Standard BioTools’ business or external market conditions; uncertainties in contractual relationships; customers and prospective customers continuing to curtail or suspend activities utilizing our products; our ability and/or the ability of the research institutions utilizing our products and technology to obtain and maintain Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA and any other requisite authorizations or approvals to use our products and technology for diagnostic testing purposes; challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, Standard BioTools’ products; reliance on sales of capital equipment for a significant proportion of revenues in each quarter; seasonal variations in customer operations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; uncertainties in contractual relationships; reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers; Standard BioTools’ research and development and distribution plans and capabilities; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, Standard BioTools’ products; potential product performance and quality issues; risks associated with international operations; intellectual property risks; and competition. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Standard BioTools’ business and operating results is contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Standard BioTools disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contacts:
Media:
Mark Spearman
650 243 6621
mark.spearman@fluidigm.com

Investors:
Peter DeNardo
415 389 6400
ir@fluidigm.com



Recommended Stories

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • Why Workhorse Group, Lordstown Motors, and Canoo Stocks All Jumped Today

    The stocks of three struggling electric vehicle (EV) companies are jumping today. Shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) are down between 60% and 70% in the last 12 months. As of 3:35 p.m. ET, Workhorse, Lordstown, and Canoo shares were up 12.7%, 17.1%, and 14.9%, respectively.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • Plug Power Pops: Is There Still Time to Plug In?

    Shares of Plug Power are up smartly Monday, gaining more than 10% on the day. In our Nov. 22 PLUG review we wrote that, "Traders who are long PLUG can continue to hold but I would raise stops to $36 from $31.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • AMD to acquire cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that semiconductor company AMD has acquired cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion.

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    Momentum has been building in Nio's (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) business, but the stock itself has been facing headwinds that have held it back. With that news, investors seem to be getting past that overhang in many U.S.-listed Chinese names, including Nio. Investors are taking notice and juicing the stocks gain today.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • AMD to buy Pensando — a Milpitas startup led by Cisco vets — for $1.9B

    The startup that AMD is buying is the latest from a team of engineers and execs who sold several of their previous ventures to Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Top Marijuana Penny Stocks For Q2 2022

    These are the marijuana penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q2 2022.

  • Home Depot Is Undervalued and Oversold

    Home Depot is an investable stock once again

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped on Monday

    There's no obvious news on the wires concerning Nvidia per se today, but there was some news affecting semiconductor stocks in general. Specifically, over the weekend, Focus Taiwan reported that a temporary shutdown of 3M's semiconductor coolant plant in Zwijndrecht, Belgium, that was first announced in early March, "could have a major impact on the global semiconductor industry." On Friday, BusinessKorea confirmed that this plant, which "accounts for 80 percent of the global total semiconductor coolant output ... has been closed indefinitely under tightened local environmental regulations."

  • Why Metaverse Stocks Flew High Today

    The metaverse produced some real-world gains for investors on Monday. Shares in companies already active in the space, or likely to be so, rose notably on the day following a team of analysts' very bullish take on the industry. Bellwether stock Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) posted a 4% increase, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) advanced by nearly 2.4%, and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) surged ahead by 8.6%.

  • Why Zillow Stock Is Worth Another Look

    When Zillow (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) decided to exit the iBuying business, many investors lost faith in the company overnight. Not only was iBuying seen as a disaster, but management's handling of the shutdown of the business was looked at even less favorably, because the company sent mixed messages for weeks before pulling the plug. The core of Zillow's business is the internet, media, and technology business, or IMT, including the Zillow app.

  • Why Energy Transfer Stock Rose in March

    It shouldn't be all that surprising that energy stocks got a lift this past month as soaring inflation and rising gas prices are causing investors to take a renewed interest in the industry. Shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) jumped 10.4% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the operator of natural gas pipelines agreed to sell its interest in its Canadian operations while European interest in buying more U.S. natural gas helped lift the sector. Energy Transfer's Canadian business was one of the biggest operators in Alberta, but it was acquired in 2019 when the pipeline company bought SemGroup primarily for its Houston oil terminal.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    GameStop (NYSE: GME), Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) -- soared on Monday. All three stocks would go on to decline over the final four trading days of the week, but only one of them fell enough to offset the initial Monday pop. GameStop, Chewy, and AMC Entertainment rose 15%, fell 11%, and climbed 9% last week, respectively, averaging out to a hearty 4.3% increase.

  • Why Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Jumped Higher Today

    Shares of discount-retail chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ: OLLI) jumped on Monday, after a prominent analyst offered some bullish commentary. On March 23, Ollie's reported financial results for 2021. Net sales were down 3% from 2020 despite an increase in the total number of Ollie's locations.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.