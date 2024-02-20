Revenue : Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) reported a revenue of $15.5 billion for the year 2023.

Net Income : Net income attributable to Fluor was $139 million, or $0.54 per diluted share.

New Awards : The company secured new awards totaling $19.5 billion, with an 87% reimbursable rate.

Backlog : Backlog increased by over 10% for the second consecutive year, reaching $29.4 billion.

Segment Profit : Consolidated segment profit rose to $537 million in 2023 from $427 million in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA : Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 was $613 million with an adjusted diluted EPS of $2.73.

Cash Flow: Anticipated improved cash flow conversion in 2024 with operating cash flow reported at $212 million for 2023.

On February 20, 2024, Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. As one of the largest global providers of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, operations, and maintenance services, Fluor serves diverse end markets and has organized its business into three core segments: urban solutions, mission solutions, and energy solutions. In 2023, Fluor generated $15.5 billion in revenue, reflecting the company's robust operational capabilities and strategic market positioning.

Fluor Corp (FLR) Reports Full Year 2023 Earnings with Strong Backlog Growth

Financial Performance and Challenges

Fluor's financial performance in 2023 was marked by a revenue increase to $15.5 billion, up from $13.7 billion in the previous year. The net income attributable to Fluor was $139 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, showcasing the company's ability to maintain profitability despite the challenges faced in the industry. The company's backlog, an indicator of future revenue, grew significantly to $29.4 billion, demonstrating confidence from clients and a strong market demand for Fluor's services.

However, the fourth quarter saw a net loss attributable to Fluor of $21 million, or ($0.12) per diluted share, influenced by a settlement of claims on a legacy infrastructure project, cost growth, and schedule extension on a large upstream legacy project. Additionally, a $93 million loss on sale related to the Stork business in Latin America was recorded. These challenges underscore the complexities of large-scale projects and the importance of risk management in the construction industry.

Segment Highlights and Financial Metrics

Fluor's Energy Solutions segment reported a profit of $381 million, driven by inflation-adjusted variable consideration and increased execution activities. The Urban Solutions segment saw a profit of $268 million, benefiting from a settlement on a legacy project and a discretionary fee award. Mission Solutions experienced a slight decline in profit to $116 million due to cost growth associated with schedule delays on a weapons facility project.

Key financial metrics from the income statement and balance sheet include:

Financial Metric 2023 2022 Revenue $15.5 billion $13.7 billion Net Income $139 million $145 million Consolidated Segment Profit $537 million $427 million Adjusted EBITDA $613 million N/A Operating Cash Flow $212 million $31 million

"In 2023, we not only reached but surpassed a critical inflection point on our journey to solidifying our position as a technical solutions leader in the global engineering and construction industry," said David Constable, chairman and chief executive officer of Fluor. "We are advancing with purpose, bolstered by our dedicated teams, robust end markets, strong client relationships, and a resilient capital structure. This positions us to deliver substantial shareholder value for years to come."

Analysis and Prospects

Fluor's strategic priorities set in 2021 continue to serve the company well, as evidenced by the volume of new awards and the early achievement of a 75% reimbursable backlog target. The company's adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2024 is set between $600 to $700 million, with adjusted EPS of $2.50 to $3.00 per share, reaffirming its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $800 to $950 million.

Fluor's ability to secure a strong backlog and maintain a stable revenue stream in a competitive industry landscape is a testament to its operational excellence and strategic planning. The company's focus on reimbursable contracts and its diverse prospect pipeline across all segments suggest a positive outlook for future growth and cash flow conversion.

